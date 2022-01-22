Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 64, Londonderry 58
Pinkerton (64): Pinkerton A. Chinn 13, T. Chinn 10, Kane 8, DeSalvo 1, Jenkins 15, Marshall 17. Totals 23-17-64
3-pointers: Marshall
Pinkerton (11-2): 11 14 23 16 — 64
Londonderry: 11 21 10 16 — 58
Brooks 66, Holderness 44
Brooks (66): Yepdo 15, Cummins 23, McHugh 2, Montiel 11, Fitzgerald 0, Iwowo 2, Burns 0, Nwobi 0, Nkimbeng 0, Goodman 0, Gibbons 0, Fitzpatrick 0, Connors-McCarthy 0
3-pointers: Yepdo 3, Cummins 4, Montiel 2, Tejada
Brooks (8-3): 33 33 — 66
Holderness (3-5): 23 21 — 44
Greater Lawrence 61, Whittier 58
Greater Lawrence (61): Andujar 3, Garcia 21, Diaz 15, Castillo 8, Cruz 2, Calderon 2, Roa 5, Santana 2, Ohlinger 3. Totals 20-16-61
Whittier (58): Rice 28, Efosa 11, Geneus 8, Comeau 5, Moro 3, Jegorow 3, Faust 0, Lopez 0. Totals 20-11-58
3-pointers: GL — Diaz 2, Andujar, Castillo 2; W — Rice 3, Efosa, Comeau, Moro, Jegorow
Greater Lawrence (5-4): 10 10 23 18 — 61
Whittier (3-5): 20 15 11 12 — 58
Bishop Guertin 71, Pinkerton 61
Pinkerton (61): Marshall 20, T. Chinn 14, Kane 13, Jenkins 5, A. Chinn 3, Gendron 3, Herland 3
Pinkerton (11-2): 12 13 15 21 — 61
Bishop Guertin: 13 14 14 30 — 71
Lawrence 69, Central Catholic 57
Central (57): McKenzie 25, Hart 17, Bridgewater 7, Malvey 5, Rivera 3, Sangermano 0, Njenga 0, Haley 0
3-pointers: Hart 2, Bridgewater, McKenzie, Rivera
Central Catholic (7-2): 11 18 11 17 — 57
Lawrence: 19 16 13 21 — 69
Methuen 77, Haverhill 44
Methuen (77): Carpio 17, Allen 22, Touma 5, Ra. Vasquez 4, Nkwantah 9, Moon 4, Almanzar 4, Ru. Vasquez 0, Santiago 0, Giles 3, Eason 6, Drejaj 0, Kiwanuka 0-0-0. Totals 26-13-77
3-pointers: M — Carpio 3, Allen 4, Nkwantah, Giles, Eason 2, Almanzar
Methuen (7-2): 19 23 21 14 — 77
Haverhill (3-5): 8 14 9 13 — 44
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton 72, Londonderry 49
Pinkerton (72): Sirois 2, Leonard 6, Pollini 0, White 10, Wright 0, Farnum 2, Frost 2, Lavoie 14 Packowski 11, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 9, Bridges 0, Gerossie 16. Totals 29-8-72
3-pointers: Leonard 2 Gerossie 4
Pinkerton (12-0): 16 19 20 17 — 72
Londonderry: 11 14 10 14 — 49
Notre Dame 35, Notre Dame 21
Norte Dame Cristo Rey (21): Matos 4, Deleon 7, Santos 3, Lopez 2, Guzman 5. Totals 8-2-21
Notre Dame: 11 6 11 7 — 35
Notre Dame (0-5): 5 4 11 1 — 21
Thayer Academy 53, Phillips 32
Phillips (32): Nardone 12, Herndon 7, Pease 5, E. Buckley 4, K. Buckley 2, Minor 2
3-pointers: Kennedy Herndon
Thayer Academy: 12 15 14 12 — 53
Phillips (5-6): 9 8 6 9 — 32
Milford 40, Timberlane 34
Timberlane (34): Parker 16, Powers 6, Genest 6, Stewart 2, Lampron 2, Rich 2, Trasatti, Fox 0. Totals 13-6-34
3-pointers: Powers 2
Milford: 10 10 8 12 — 40
Timberlane (3-7): 5 17 7 5 — 34
Methuen 43, Haverhill 40
Haverhill (40): Pena 8, DeOliveria 6, Phillips 5, Price 6, Burgos 0, Laffey 0, Burdier 17, Elger 0, Powell 0
Methuen (score): Pfiel 23, Santiago 7, Delap 4, Chirwa 4, Tierney 3, Tardugno 2
3-pointers: H — Pena 2, Phillips, Burdier; M — Pfiel 3, Tierney
Haverhill (3-6): 16 6 4 14 — 40
Methuen (4-3): 17 8 4 14 — 43
Andover 49, Chelmsford 40
Andover (49): Shirley 6, Foley 20, Hanscom 5, Kobelski 10, Yates 4, Doherty 0, Gobiel 0, White 0, Buckley 4. Totals 18-12-49
3-pointers: Foley
Andover (8-0): 2 16 15 16 — 49
Chelmsford: 7 11 16 6 — 40
KIPP Academy 45, Greater Lawrence 28
Greater Lawrence (28): Erily Manchester 0, Perez 4, Flores 2, Marshall 2, A. Vasquez 0, Gomez 0, Cabreja 2, Calixte 10, E. Vazquez 4, Mendez 2. Croteau 2. Totals 9-10-28
KIPP Academy: 5 10 20 10 — 45
Greater Lawrence (5-4): 4 8 10 6 — 28
Central Catholic 63, Billerica 39
Central (63): Beers 1, Veloz 6, Deleon 2, Castro 4, Finney 1, Guertin 5, Montague 4, Dinges 32, Yfantopulos 2, Finneran 0, Smith 4, Dick 2. Totals 25-8-63
3-pointers: Dinges 4
Billerica: 2 8 7 22 — 39
Central Catholic (5-2): 15 21 14 13 — 63
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill 132.55-Tewksbury 132.15
Haverhill placers:
Vault: 1. Olivia Melo 9.3, 3(t). Cailey Simard 8.05, Kayleigh Durant 8.05; Beam: 2. Melo 8.85, 3. Gabby Ferrarini 8.75; Floor: 3. Brooklyn Judge 9.0; All-around: 2. Melo 34.85, 3. Simard 32.2
Records: Haverhill 4-2
Boys Ice Hockey
Hingham 2, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (4-4-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Hingham: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Brady Rickenbach
Saves: Michael Brothers 31
North Andover 6, Acton-Boxborough 1
North Andover (2-6-1): 4 1 1 — 6
Acton-Boxborough: 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Brendan Donnelly, C.J. Carpenter 2, Cullen Dolan, Logan Stiner, Kyle Donnelly
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 6, Proctor Academy 1
Brooks (7-4-2): 1 4 1 — 6
Proctor Academy: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: B. Rogers, Driscoll, Hacker, L. Adams, DiNardo, Mondolfi
Saves: E. Rogers 14
Haverhill 5, Andover 4
Haverhill (5-3-2): 2 3 0 — 5
Andover (5-3-1): 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: H — Kaitlyn Bush 2, Emma Skafas 2, Riley Buckley; A — Lauren Adams 2, Rose McLean, Scarlet Glass
Saves: H — Juliana Taylor 22; A — Maggie Mullen 17
Brooks 1, Phillips 1
Phillips: 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (6-4-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: B — Michaela Littlewood
Saves: B — Kyleigh Matola 51
Methuen 6, Westford Academy 1
Westford Academy: 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen (3-5-2): 2 3 1 — 6
Goals: Jessica Driscoll 3, Kat Schille 2, Emma Giordano
Saves: Michelle Kusmaul 10, Ashe Wogan 4
Boys Swimming
North Andover 82, Central Catholic 74
Winners:
200 medley relay: Central (Joseph Musumarra, Andrew Gallagher, Andrew Kelley, Noah Williams) 1:52.45; 200 freestyle: Son Nguyen (NA) 1:59.15; 200 IM: Andrew Kelley (CC) 2:06.90; 50 freestyle: Leo Ferrucci (NA) 25.15; 100 butterfly: Andrew Kelley (CC) 57.65; 100 freestyle: Jack Ventre (NA) 53.21; 500 freestyle: Ali Abdelal (NA) 5:27.52; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (Leo Ferrucci, Joe Buckley, Jack Ventre, Son Nguyen) 1:39.50; 100 backstroke: Joe Buckley (NA) 1:02.20; 100 breaststroke: Leo Ferrucci (NA) 1:09.84; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Son Nguyen, Matt Geary, Andrew Gust, Joe Buckley) 4:00.33
Chelmsford 90, Haverhill 86
Haverhill winners:
200 freestyle: Dan McLaughlin 1:52.98; 100 butterfly: McLaughlin 54.92; 100 freestyle: Connors Casey 50.77; 200 freestyle relay: (Sam Mistretta, Jake Spreadborough, Connors, McLaughlin) 1:35.31; 100 backstroke: Colby McLaughlin 1:06.47; 100 breaststroke: Jorell Dube 1:08.94; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Connors, Sam Mistretta, Jake Spreadborough, McLaughlin) 3:36.18
Salem 58, Windham 8
Salem winners:
200 medley relay: Salem (Rudy Atkins, Wyatt Rice, Jackson Case, Jack Atkins) 2:16.04; 200 freestyle: Jackson Case 2:28.66; 50 freestyle: Rudy Atkins 24.46; 100 butterfly: Rice 1:01.67; 100 freestyle: Case 1:01.77; 500 freestyle: Atkins 5:42.52; 100 breaststroke: Jack Atkins 2:03.01; 400 freestyle relay: Salem (Rice, Case, Jack Atkins, Rudy Atkins) 4:19.99
Girls Swimming
Salem 127, Windham 29
Salem winners:
200 medley relay: Salem (Samantha Malynowski, Madison Wilson, Dylan Sullivan, Ana-Paola Rodriguez) 2:16.07; 200 freestyle: Mariah Muskavitch 2:19.95; 200 IM: Madison Wilson 2:40.39; 100 butterfly: Ana-Paola Rodriguez 1:17.70; 100 freestyle: Mariah Muskavitch 1:02.59; 500 freestyle: Jordan Krahn 6:40.49; 200 freestyle relay: Salem (Vanessa Rose, Samantha Malynowski, Madison Wilson, Mariah Muskavitch) 1:58.81; 100 backstroke: Dylan Sullivan 1:18.23; 100 breaststroke: Samantha Malynowski 1:25.62; 400 freestyle relay: Salem (Vanessa Rose, Dylan Sullivan, Ana-Paola Rodriguez, Mariah Muskavitch) 4:26.51
Wrestling
Timberlane Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Timberlane 287.5, 2. Haverhill 153.5, 3. Southington (Conn.) 145, 4. Nobles (Maine) 116, Billerica 110
Local top-5 placers:
106: 1. Cale Wood Jr. (Haverhill), 4. Talon Oljey (Timberlane); 113: 2. Michael Morris (Haverhill),
4. Ben Mann (Timberlane); 120: 1. TJ LaBatte (Timberlane), 3. Gage Muir (Haverhill)
; 126: 3. John Fabrizio (Timberlane); 132: 1. Ben Davoli (Haverhill), 4. Ben Mann (Timberlane); 138: 1. Codey Wild (Timberlane), 3. Jake Andrade (Timberlane); 145: 1. Brent Nicolosi (Haverhill), 2. Konrad Parker (Timberlane)
; 152: 1. Erik Kappler (Timberlane), 3. Jayden Flanagan (Haverhill); 160: 1. Anthony Rousseau (Timberlane); 170: 2. Spencer Sierra (Timberlane); 182: 1. Bryce Parker (Timberlane); 195: 1. Dom Pallaria (Timberlane); 220: 1. Cooper Kelley (Timberlane); HVY: 2. Malikai Colon (Timberlane)
Andover goes 2-1
Team scores: Andover 63, Hanover 18; Andover 58, Braintree 24; Natick 44, Andover 33
Andover records:
106: Yandel Morales 3-0; 113: Jason Ballou 1-0, Brody Conroy 2-0; 120: Jason Ballou 1-1, Brody Conroy 0-1; 126: Adrian Luck 1-0, Nick Archambault 2-0; 132: Archambault 1-0 Luck 0-2; 138: Henry Prussman 0-3; 145: Alec O’Brien 2-1; 152: Jonathan Davila 1-0, Miles Fraser 2-0; 160: Davila 2-0, Lucas Oliveira 0-1; 170: Max McNeeley 2-1; 182: Hussain Mahesri 0-2, Anthony Dimunzio 0-1; 195: Will Sheehan 2-1; 220: Yasser Maita 3-0; HVY: Jason Osborne 3-0
Methuen wins five
Team scores: Methuen 29, Quabbin 12; Methuen 33, Lexington 0; Methuen 57, Woburn 6; Methuen 57, St. John’s 18; Methuen 46, Waltham 3
Methuen records:
106: Izaiah Santiago 3-1; 113: Anthony DeMaio 3-0; 120: Joey Tavares 3-1; 126: Jack Stoddard 3-1; 132: Vincent Jimenez 3-1; 138: Vinnie DeMaio 4-0; 145: Noah Beshara 5-0; 152: Shane Eason 4-0; 160: Caden Chase 2-0, Joe Bolduc 2-0, Caleb Miquel 1-0; 170: Bolduc 2-0; 182: Will McKinnon 2-0, Jayzan Castillo 1-1; 195: Jared Rao 3-0; 220: Elias Concepcion 4-0; HVY: Josirus Gomez 3-1
Records: Methuen 16-2-1
Whittier sweeps
Team scores: Whittier 48, Winchester 30; Whittier 38, Greater Lowell 36; Whittier 60, Northeast 24
Whittier records:
106: Cole Hovde 1-1; 113: Sebastien Boisvert 3-0; 120: Landen Haney 2-1; 126: Adam Rousseau 2-0; 132: Lucas Welling 3-0; 138: Cole Lintner 0-2; 145: Anthony Midolo 2-1; 152: Braedan Jaber 2-1; 170: Anthony Moran 3-0; 182: Jyzaiah Ferreira 2-1; 195: Matty DaSilva 1-2; 220: Logan Hauck 2-1
Records: Whittier 7-2
Windham drops two
Windham records:
106: 106 Zoe Millette 2-0; 120: Slayde Watson 1-1; 126: Jayson Clementi 2-0; 132: Aiden Williams 1-1; 138: Dylan Suliveras 1-1; 145: Ben Hoyt 2-0; 152: Dylan Roy 2-0; 160: Nick Parker 0-1, Con Isaac 0-1; 170: Adam Burke 0-2; 182: Liam Shambo 2-0; HVY: Jason Scharff 1-1
