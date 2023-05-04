Baseball
Windham 13, Alvirne 7Windham (13): Armstrong lf 3-4-3, Salvador rf 3-3-2, Constantine cf 3-3-2, Sullo ss 4-1-2, Runde 3b 4-0-3, Murphy 1b 4-0-1, Arinello c 3-1-2, Welby dh 4-0-0, Introne 2b 3-1-0, Russell 2b 0-0-0, Totals 31-13-15
RBI: Armstrong, Salvador, Constantine 5, Sullo 2, Runde 2, Murphy
WP: Murphy
Alvirne: 0 2 0 3 2 0 0 — 7
Windham (7-3): 4 2 0 2 5 0 0 — 13
Boys Lacrosse
Windham 11, Alvirne 5Goals: Drew Denton 4, Ryan Parke 2, Jake Suliveras, Dylan Suliveras, Nate Crowley, Ryan Dann, Vito Mancini
Assists: Mancini, Crowley 2, Parke 2, Denton 3
Saves: Casey Kramer 6
Softball
Greater Lawrence 12, Mystic Valley 1
GL (12): Nasella p 4-2-2, Marshall ss 1-1-0, Croteau cf 4-0-1, Paula lf 4-1-1, Lopez 3b 2-2-1, Lavallee c 3-1-0, Rojas 1b 3-2-1, Dominguez rf 3-3-1, Flores 2b 3-0-0, Gomez ph 1-0-0, Totals 29-12-7
RBI: Nasella 3, Lopez 3, Dominguez, Gomez
WP: Nasella; LP: Bailey
Greater Lawrence (8-3): 0 0 1 1 6 4 0 — 12
Mystic Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Windham 10, Alvirne 4Windham (10): Mitrou ss 4-3-2, Akin rf 4-2-0, Wright 2b 4-3-3, DeCotis c 2-1-1, Hollingshead lf 4-0-1, Nolan cf 3-0-0, Forsyth 3b 4-0-0, Yantosca 1b 4-1-2, Gattinella dp 3-0-0, Totals 32-10-9
RBI: Wright 2, DeCotis 2, Hollingshead, Nolan
WP: Ballard
Alvirne: 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Windham (4-5): 4 1 1 0 0 4 0 — 10
Girls Track
Portsmouth Clipper Relays4x800: 3. Pinkerton (Silva, Marzolf, Jellow, Groulx) 10:06.33
Distance Medley: 3. Pinkerton (Stinson, Mohammed, Silva, LeBlanc) 13:46.45
Shuttle Hurdles: 2. Pelham (Tetreault, Milley, Crear, Nicolosi) 1:12.23
4x100: 2. Pinkerton (Roberts, Wheaton, Brayall, H. Sippel) 48.98
4x200: 2. Pinkerton (Roberts, Wheaton, Brayall, H. Sippel) 1:46.96
4x400: 3. Pinkerton (Jellow, Groulx, I. Sippell, H. Sippell) 4:11.43
Shot put: 1. Briana Danis (Pink) 34-10.5; 3. Jameson Trask (Pink) 31-1.25; 5. Lillia Woods (Pink) 31-4
Discus: 1. Danis (Pink) 134-4
Javelin: 4. Kayla Franks (Pink) 89-1
Boys Track
Portsmouth Clipper Relays
4x800: 5. Pinkerton (Binda, Davis, Rzasa, Dowd) 8:22.37
Distance Medley: 4. Pinkerton (Davis, Christensen Kraft, Rzasa, Dowd) 11:33.57
Shuttle Hurdles: 4. Pelham (Ibarra, Migliore, O’Connor, Furtado) 1:14.69
4x100: 1. Pinkerton (Harrington, Parker, Smith, Michaud) 43.42; 6. Pelham (LaPlant, Gagnon, Sobalo, MacKinnon) 44.64
4x200: 1. Pinkerton (Harrington, Smith, Michaud, Parker) 1:32.56
4x400: 3. Pinkerton (Binda, Harrington, Coventry, Smith) 3:33.59
Shot Put: 6. Joseph Packowski (Pink) 43-1.5
Javelin: 2. Packowski (Pink) 148-2
