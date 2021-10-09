Boys Cross Country
St. John’s Prep 49, North Andover 124
MANHATTAN INVITATIONAL at Manhattan, N.Y. (2.5 miles)Top team scores (23 teams): St. John’s Prep 49, Woodbury-Monroe 118, North Andover 124
Top NA finishers: 6. Ryan Connolly 13:25, 23. Andrey Sorokin 14:03, 26.Colby Winn 14:07, 14:10, 28. Matt McDevitt
Greater Lawrence 26, Lawrence 34at Lawrence (3.05 miles)Top Reggie finishers: 2. Marcos Olivieri 19:02, 4. Ryan Iworsley 20:07, 5. Darius Sabando 20:12, 7. Olvin Medina 21:52, 8. Jaden Baralt 22:02
Records: Greater Lawrence 3-3
Brooks 21, Governor’s Academy 40at Rivers (3.1 miles)Team scores: Brooks 21, Governor’s 40; Brooks 25, Rivers 32; Belmpnt Hill 21, Brooks 39
Top Brooks finisher: 3. Alex Tobias 17:42
Girls Cross Country
Alvirne 0, Pinkerton 0
BATTLE OF THE BORDER at Alvirne (3.1 miles)Team scores: 1. Marshfield 39, 2. Pinkerton 80
Top area finishers: 3. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 18:59; 7. Tess Silva (Pink) 19:33, 9. Izzy Groulx (Pink) 19:38), 18. Makenna Alden 20:28), 24. Gigi Rufo (Pink) 20:35, 30. Grace Jellow (Pink) 21:00; 36. Brynne Le Cours (Hav) 21:19, 47. Lauren Downer (Hav) 21:42
Brooks 24, Governor’s Academy 32
at Rivers (3.1 miles)Team scores: Brooks 24, Governor’s 32; Brooks 16, Rivers 46
Top Brooks finisher: 1. Kata Clark 22:21
Greater Lawrence 24, Lawrence 39
at Lawrence (3.05 miles)Top Reggie finishers: 2. Erianna Valverde 23:01, 4. Santa Joseph 25:27, 5. Elizabeth Oller 26:10, 6. Hanna Acevedo. 26:22, 7. Aurelia Morales 26:40
Records: Greater Lawrence 4-2
Field Hockey
Windham 5, Merrimack 0
Goals: Kenzie Suech 2, Ava Pelletier 2, Amy Lanouette
Windham (11-2-1): 2 3 — 5
Merrimack: 0 0 — 0
Andover 6, Shrewsbury 0
Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Rose MacLean, Casey Michael, Brooke Cedorchuk, Haley Carve
Saves: Adelaide Weeden 5
Shrewsbury: 0 0 — 0
Andover (9-0-1): 3 3 — 6
Brooks 2, Middlesex 1
Goals: Lucy Adams, Mary Adams
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 6
Brooks (5-2): 1 1 — 2
Middlesex (6-2): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket 2, Methuen 0
Goals: P — Reese Gallant, Cat Colvin
Assists: P — Sydney Matthews
Saves: M — Alex Tardugno 29; P — Charlene Basque 3
Methuen (6-4-1): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (10-1): 1 1 — 2
Haverhill 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1
Goals: Brenna Corcoran, Hailey Corliss
Saves: Stella Mondejar 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (4-6): 1 1 — 2
Manchester Central/West 2, Pinkerton 0
Elise LeBlanc 2
Manchester Central (6-8): 0 2 — 2
Pinkerton (4-7-4): 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 5, Rockport 0
Goals: Liam Sullivan 2, Max Markuns 2, Zach Rosario
Saves: Tyler Correnti 3
Rockport: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (4-4-2): 1 4 — 5
Sanborn 3, Souhegan 2
Goals: Matt Martin 2, Caleb Lesiczka
Saves: Nolan Ash 8
Souhegan (4-6): 0 2 — 2
Sanborn (4-9): 0 3 — 3
Girls Soccer
Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 0
Goals:
Assists:
Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 7; BF — 4
Bishop Fenwick: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (4-5-2): 0 0 — 0
Phillips 2, Choate 1
Goals: Liberty Stam, Myra Bhathena
Saves: Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor 6
Choate (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1
Phillips (3-4-1): 1 1 — 2
Windham 4, Spaulding 0
Goals: Reagan Murray, Chloe Weeks, Emily Manning, Cami Belair
Saves: Amanda Call
Windham (7-6-1): 2 2 — 4
Spaulding (1-9-1): 0 0 — 0
Whittier 7, Notre Dame-Tyngsboro 1
Goals: Ariella Jones 3, Madison Gosse 2, Natalie Vienneau, Emily Ceder
Saves: — Madison Dawkins 1, Olivia Brindle 2
Whittier (8-2): 3 4 — 7
Notre Dame: 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton 3, Manchester Central 0Goals: Emily Hood 2, Caitlin Seleny
Saves: Lindsay Blum 1, Libby Williams 1
Pinkerton (9-2-2): 3 0 — 3
Manchester Central (2-9-2): 0 0 — 0
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0
Lauren Sanchez 5
Peabody: 0 3 — 3
Central Catholic (4-4-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Middlesex School 3, Brooks 0
Kills: Sam Dewey 9
Brooks (0-4): 9 20 12 — 0
Middlesex School: 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Dover 1
Kills: Lexa Galler 13, Sarah bolduc 12
Blocks: Abby Leppert 6
Assists: Ella Koelb 38
Service points/aces: Heywood 15/3
Digs: Heywood 29, Sierra Edgecomb 23
Dover (10-3): 23 25 23 16 — 1
Pinkerton (10-3): 25 21 25 25 — 3
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 0
Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 9, Jillian Sheehy 3
Assists: Katie Sutton 9
Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (4), Sheehy (3)
Digs: Jillian Sheehy (5)
Hamilton-Wenham (8-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Pentucket (1-9): 15 21 15 — 0
Haverhill 3, Chelmsford 0
Kills: Kya Burdier 12
Blocks: Sam Nelson 2
Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 11
Aces: K. Burdier, Mauve Saindon, Mia Ferrer Valdez 3
Digs: Gabby Burdier 15
Chelmsford: 10 22 14 — 0
Haverhill (9-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Tech 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 11
Blocks: Taboucherani 1
Assists: Eva Brodnick 7
Aces: Chloe Callahan 4
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 12
Nashoba Tech: 20 13 14 — 0
Fellowship Christian (9-2): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Woburn 1
Kills: Nadine Abdat 9
Blocks: Abdat 10
Assists: Emma Bosco 18, Anna Wong 15
Aces: Christine Crateau 3
Digs: Crateau 22, Wong 16
Woburn: 13 25 20 19 — 1
North Andover (11-0): 25 19 25 25 — 3
Lowell 3, Lawrence 1
Kills: Ashley Nivar 6
Blocks: Anyelis Henriquez 7
Service points (aces): (Diaraliz Brito 8)
Digs: Heidy Acevedo 4
Lowell: 25 25 22 25 — 3
Lawrence (3-9): 22 17 25 15 — 1
Salem 3, Manchester Memorial 0
Kills: Mady Paradis 5
Aces: Lily Amiss 7
Salem (3—11): 25 25 25 — 3
Manchester Memorial (0-14): 8 14 16 — 0
