St. John’s Prep 49, North Andover 124

MANHATTAN INVITATIONAL at Manhattan, N.Y. (2.5 miles)Top team scores (23 teams): St. John’s Prep 49, Woodbury-Monroe 118, North Andover 124

Top NA finishers: 6. Ryan Connolly 13:25, 23. Andrey Sorokin 14:03, 26.Colby Winn 14:07, 14:10, 28. Matt McDevitt

Greater Lawrence 26, Lawrence 34at Lawrence (3.05 miles)Top Reggie finishers: 2. Marcos Olivieri 19:02, 4. Ryan Iworsley 20:07, 5. Darius Sabando 20:12, 7. Olvin Medina 21:52, 8. Jaden Baralt 22:02

Records: Greater Lawrence 3-3

Brooks 21, Governor’s Academy 40at Rivers (3.1 miles)Team scores: Brooks 21, Governor’s 40; Brooks 25, Rivers 32; Belmpnt Hill 21, Brooks 39

Top Brooks finisher: 3. Alex Tobias 17:42

Alvirne 0, Pinkerton 0

BATTLE OF THE BORDER at Alvirne (3.1 miles)Team scores: 1. Marshfield 39, 2. Pinkerton 80

Top area finishers: 3. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 18:59; 7. Tess Silva (Pink) 19:33, 9. Izzy Groulx (Pink) 19:38), 18. Makenna Alden 20:28), 24. Gigi Rufo (Pink) 20:35, 30. Grace Jellow (Pink) 21:00; 36. Brynne Le Cours (Hav) 21:19, 47. Lauren Downer (Hav) 21:42

Brooks 24, Governor’s Academy 32

at Rivers (3.1 miles)Team scores: Brooks 24, Governor’s 32; Brooks 16, Rivers 46

Top Brooks finisher: 1. Kata Clark 22:21

Greater Lawrence 24, Lawrence 39

at Lawrence (3.05 miles)Top Reggie finishers: 2. Erianna Valverde 23:01, 4. Santa Joseph 25:27, 5. Elizabeth Oller 26:10, 6. Hanna Acevedo. 26:22, 7. Aurelia Morales 26:40

Records: Greater Lawrence 4-2

Windham 5, Merrimack 0

Goals: Kenzie Suech 2, Ava Pelletier 2, Amy Lanouette

Windham (11-2-1): 2 3 — 5

Merrimack: 0 0 — 0

Andover 6, Shrewsbury 0

Goals: Emma Reilly 2, Rose MacLean, Casey Michael, Brooke Cedorchuk, Haley Carve

Saves: Adelaide Weeden 5

Shrewsbury: 0 0 — 0

Andover (9-0-1): 3 3 — 6

Brooks 2, Middlesex 1

Goals: Lucy Adams, Mary Adams

Saves: Kyleigh Matola 6

Brooks (5-2): 1 1 — 2

Middlesex (6-2): 0 1 — 1

Pentucket 2, Methuen 0

Goals: P — Reese Gallant, Cat Colvin

Assists: P — Sydney Matthews

Saves: M — Alex Tardugno 29; P — Charlene Basque 3

Methuen (6-4-1): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (10-1): 1 1 — 2

Haverhill 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1

Goals: Brenna Corcoran, Hailey Corliss

Saves: Stella Mondejar 4

Hamilton-Wenham: 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (4-6): 1 1 — 2

Manchester Central/West 2, Pinkerton 0

Elise LeBlanc 2

Manchester Central (6-8): 0 2 — 2

Pinkerton (4-7-4): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket 5, Rockport 0

Goals: Liam Sullivan 2, Max Markuns 2, Zach Rosario

Saves: Tyler Correnti 3

Rockport: 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (4-4-2): 1 4 — 5

Sanborn 3, Souhegan 2

Goals: Matt Martin 2, Caleb Lesiczka

Saves: Nolan Ash 8

Souhegan (4-6): 0 2 — 2

Sanborn (4-9): 0 3 — 3

Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 0

Goals:

Assists:

Saves: CC — Lauren Sanchez 7; BF — 4

Bishop Fenwick: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (4-5-2): 0 0 — 0

Phillips 2, Choate 1

Goals: Liberty Stam, Myra Bhathena

Saves: Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor 6

Choate (4-2-1): 0 1 — 1

Phillips (3-4-1): 1 1 — 2

Windham 4, Spaulding 0

Goals: Reagan Murray, Chloe Weeks, Emily Manning, Cami Belair

Saves: Amanda Call

Windham (7-6-1): 2 2 — 4

Spaulding (1-9-1): 0 0 — 0

Whittier 7, Notre Dame-Tyngsboro 1

Goals: Ariella Jones 3, Madison Gosse 2, Natalie Vienneau, Emily Ceder

Saves: — Madison Dawkins 1, Olivia Brindle 2

Whittier (8-2): 3 4 — 7

Notre Dame: 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton 3, Manchester Central 0Goals: Emily Hood 2, Caitlin Seleny

Saves: Lindsay Blum 1, Libby Williams 1

Pinkerton (9-2-2): 3 0 — 3

Manchester Central (2-9-2): 0 0 — 0

Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0

Lauren Sanchez 5

Peabody: 0 3 — 3

Central Catholic (4-4-2): 0 0 — 0

Middlesex School 3, Brooks 0

Kills: Sam Dewey 9

Brooks (0-4): 9 20 12 — 0

Middlesex School: 25 25 25 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Dover 1

Kills: Lexa Galler 13, Sarah bolduc 12

Blocks: Abby Leppert 6

Assists: Ella Koelb 38

Service points/aces: Heywood 15/3

Digs: Heywood 29, Sierra Edgecomb 23

Dover (10-3): 23 25 23 16 — 1

Pinkerton (10-3): 25 21 25 25 — 3

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Pentucket 0

Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 9, Jillian Sheehy 3

Assists: Katie Sutton 9

Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (4), Sheehy (3)

Digs: Jillian Sheehy (5)

Hamilton-Wenham (8-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Pentucket (1-9): 15 21 15 — 0

Haverhill 3, Chelmsford 0

Kills: Kya Burdier 12

Blocks: Sam Nelson 2

Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 11

Aces: K. Burdier, Mauve Saindon, Mia Ferrer Valdez 3

Digs: Gabby Burdier 15

Chelmsford: 10 22 14 — 0

Haverhill (9-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Tech 0

Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 11

Blocks: Taboucherani 1

Assists: Eva Brodnick 7

Aces: Chloe Callahan 4

Digs: Ashley Gallagher 12

Nashoba Tech: 20 13 14 — 0

Fellowship Christian (9-2): 25 25 25 — 3

North Andover 3, Woburn 1

Kills: Nadine Abdat 9

Blocks: Abdat 10

Assists: Emma Bosco 18, Anna Wong 15

Aces: Christine Crateau 3

Digs: Crateau 22, Wong 16

Woburn: 13 25 20 19 — 1

North Andover (11-0): 25 19 25 25 — 3

Lowell 3, Lawrence 1

Kills: Ashley Nivar 6

Blocks: Anyelis Henriquez 7

Service points (aces): (Diaraliz Brito 8)

Digs: Heidy Acevedo 4

Lowell: 25 25 22 25 — 3

Lawrence (3-9): 22 17 25 15 — 1

Salem 3, Manchester Memorial 0

Kills: Mady Paradis 5

Aces: Lily Amiss 7

Salem (3—11): 25 25 25 — 3

Manchester Memorial (0-14): 8 14 16 — 0

