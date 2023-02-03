Boys Basketball
Whittier 75, Northeast Metro 54
Whittier (75): Rice 18, Lopez 12, Rosado 12, Jegorow 11, Goicochea 9, Moro 8, Tayag 3, Efosa 2. Totals 29-4-75
3-pointers: Rice 3, Jegorow 3, Goicochea 3, Lopez 2, Moro, Tayag
Highlights: On a night this year’s graduates were celebrated, senior captains Tyler Rice and Xavier Lopez and fellow classmates Jakub Jegorow and JJ Rosado (10 rebounds) led the way...Senior Anthony Moro directed the offense with 10 assists...Rosado posted his fifth double-double of the season
Northeast Metro: 17 10 10 17—54
Whittier: 19 22 15 19—75
Pelham 78, Sanborn 71
Pelham (78): James 9-9-36, Herrling 11-0-24, Carroll 4-0-8, Travis 0-5-5, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5. Totals 26-14-78
3-pointers: James 9, Herrling 2, Hemmerdinger
Highlights: Each of Zach James’ nine made field goals came from behind the arc as the Pythons atoned for one of their four losses.
Pelham (13-4): 23 19 18 18—78
Sanborn (2-9): 17 10 18 26—71
Methuen 63, Billerica 57
Methuen (63): Chiocca 2-0-4, Andino 5-6-17, Nkwantah 3-0-8, Eason 1-2-5, Kiwanuka 5-0-10, Pemberton 5-0-10, Levesque 1-0-3, Abreau De La Cruz 4-0-8. Totals 25-8-63
3-pointers: Nkwantah 2, Andino, Eason, Levesque
Records: Methuen 10-5
Exeter 71, Timberlane 54
Timberlane (71): Baker 8, Bowman 10, Williams 2, Mlocek 12, Pagliuso 2, Kelley 4, Fitzgerald 5, Hutchings 2, Bilicki 9
3-pointers: Baker, Bowman 2, Mlocek 2, Fitzgerald, Bilicki
Exeter: 17 17 24 13—71
Timberlane: 11 15 7 21—54
Pinkerton 76, Windham 45
Pinkerton (76): Gendron 0 2-2 2, Bienvemuda 1 2-4 4, Hill 0 1-2 1, A.Chinn 4 2-4 10, T.Chinn 1 2-4 4, Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Johnston 5 2-6 14, Brander 1 0-0 3, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Herland 2 0-2 6, Marshall 9 6-7 25. Totals 25 19-31 76
Windham (45):
3-pointers: Pinkerton — Johnston 2, Herland 2, Jenkins, Brander, Marshall; Windham 0x2014
Pinkerton: 22 14 20 20—76
Windham: 13 5 14 13—45
Tewksbury 58, Haverhill 54
Haverhill (54): Delgado 7 3-7 17, Valdez 6 2-2 14, Wallis 2 3-3 7, Dimopolous 2 0-0 5, Simpson 1 0-1 3, Sapienza 1 0-0 3, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 58
3-pointers: Dimopolous, Simpson, Sapienza, Snyder
Haverhill (6-9): 14 12 16 12—54
Tewksbury: 18 9 16 15—58
Andover 54, Central Catholic 52
Andover (54):
Central Catholic (52): Sangermano 15, Lopez 14, Hart 12, Rivera 5, Bridgewater 4, Kelley 2
3-pointers: Andover — ; CC — Sangermano 2, Rivera, J.Lopez, Hart, Bridgewater
Andover: 9 15 17 13—54
Central Catholic: 14 13 11 14—52
Lawrence 62, North Andover 57
North Andover (57): Denney 17, Wolinski 9, Bethel 9, Gyorda 9, Catalano 6, Faro 4, DesRochers 3
Lawrence (62)
3-pointers: NA — Denney 5, Bethel 3, Gyorda, Faro, DesRochers
North Andover (10-5): 10 24 12 11—57
Lawrence: 12 15 15 20—62
Girls Basketball
Northeast Metro 59, Whittier 51
Whittier (51): M.Dawkins 10, Valera 3, Mazza 2, Efosa 9, Ramirez 13, Wilkins 11, Cintron 3
3-pointers: Ramirez 3, Wilkins 3
Highlight: The Wildcats forced 29 turnovers
Whittier (4-9): 18 7 13 13—51
Northeast Metro: 12 17 14 16—59
Pinkerton 66, Windham 40
Windham (40): Weeks 6-2-14, Smith 2-2-6, Husson 2-3-6, Amari 1-1-3, Boucher 3-3-9
Pinkerton (66): Knight 3, Leonard 2, Lebrun 3, Benz 6, Lavoie 15, Dupuis 11, Cahoon 6, Pollini 6, Gerossie 14
3-pointers: Windham — Weeks, Husson; Pinkerton — Lavoie 2, Dupuis 2, Pollini 2, Gerossie 2, Cahoon
Weeks 6-2-14, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, P. Carboni 0-0-0, Smith 2-2-6, Bean 0-0-0, K. Carboni 0-0-0, Gullifa 0-0-0, Husson 2-3-6, Armstrong 0-0-0, Amari 1-1-3, Grasso 0-0-0, Boucher 3-3-9, Abruzese 0-0-0 3-pointers: Weeks, Husson
Windham: 5 13 10 12—40
Pinkerton (11-2): 15 24 20 7—66
Andover 73, Central Catholic 41
Central Catholic (41):
Andover (73): Foley 12, Hanscom 15, Kobelski 7, White 6, Buckley 6, Vidoni 13, Igwe 2, Dorelas 6, Margolis 3. Totals 29-9-73
3-pointers: CC — ; Andover — White 2, Vidoni 2, Margolis, Hanscom
Central Catholic: 9 5 9 18—41
Andover: 18 13 25 17—73
Salem 75, Nashua North 26
Salem (75): Marinelli 2, George 17, Rosado-Marshall 3, Goetz 7, Regan 12, Beeley 8, M.Mosto 12, G.Mosto 9, Case 2, Hinchey 2, Moniz 1. Totals 28-10-75
3-pointers: M.Mosto 5, Regan 2, Rosado-Marshall, Goetz, Beeley
Highlights: Lily George and Molly Mosto each recorded season highs in points
Nashua North (0-11): 8 6 8 4—26
Salem (4-8): 29 12 22 12—75
Pelham 78, Sanborn 29
Pelham (78): Becotte 23, Joncas 7, McFarland 4, Todd 2, Riley 17, Sauer 8, Milley 2, Kelly 6, Guinazzo 4, Butler 5
Sanborn: 12 7 7 3—29
Pelham: 27 20 21 10—78
North Andover 49, Billerica 39
North Andover (49): Berrad 4-1-9, Papell 2-3-7, J.Rogers 2-0-4, Martin 4-6-16, S.Rogers 4-3-13. Totals 16-13-49
3-pointers: Martin 2, S.Rogers 2
Highlights: Sydney Rogers added eight rebounds to her 13 points...Hannah Martin hauled in six rebounds and had five steals
Billerica: 8 3 10 18—39
North Andover: 5 16 11 17—49
Methuen 58, Lawrence 29
Lawrence (29):
Methuen (58): Pfeil 30, Tardugno 9, Santiago 8, Bowden 3, McKenna 3, Henrick 3, Slattery 2
3-pointers: Lawrence — ; Methuen — Pfeil 4, Tardugno, McKenna
Lawrence: 0 8 8 13—29
Methuen (9-6): 15 21 12 10—58
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord 2, Pinkerton 0
Concord: 0 2 0—2
Pinkerton: 0 0 0—0
Saves: Damine Carter 46
