Boys Basketball

Whittier 75, Northeast Metro 54

Whittier (75): Rice 18, Lopez 12, Rosado 12, Jegorow 11, Goicochea 9, Moro 8, Tayag 3, Efosa 2. Totals 29-4-75

3-pointers: Rice 3, Jegorow 3, Goicochea 3, Lopez 2, Moro, Tayag

Highlights: On a night this year’s graduates were celebrated, senior captains Tyler Rice and Xavier Lopez and fellow classmates Jakub Jegorow and JJ Rosado (10 rebounds) led the way...Senior Anthony Moro directed the offense with 10 assists...Rosado posted his fifth double-double of the season

Northeast Metro: 17 10 10 17—54

Whittier: 19 22 15 19—75

Pelham 78, Sanborn 71

Pelham (78): James 9-9-36, Herrling 11-0-24, Carroll 4-0-8, Travis 0-5-5, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5. Totals 26-14-78

3-pointers: James 9, Herrling 2, Hemmerdinger

Highlights: Each of Zach James’ nine made field goals came from behind the arc as the Pythons atoned for one of their four losses.

Pelham (13-4): 23 19 18 18—78

Sanborn (2-9): 17 10 18 26—71

Methuen 63, Billerica 57

Methuen (63): Chiocca 2-0-4, Andino 5-6-17, Nkwantah 3-0-8, Eason 1-2-5, Kiwanuka 5-0-10, Pemberton 5-0-10, Levesque 1-0-3, Abreau De La Cruz 4-0-8. Totals 25-8-63

3-pointers: Nkwantah 2, Andino, Eason, Levesque

Records: Methuen 10-5

Exeter 71, Timberlane 54

Timberlane (71): Baker 8, Bowman 10, Williams 2, Mlocek 12, Pagliuso 2, Kelley 4, Fitzgerald 5, Hutchings 2, Bilicki 9

3-pointers: Baker, Bowman 2, Mlocek 2, Fitzgerald, Bilicki

Exeter: 17 17 24 13—71

Timberlane: 11 15 7 21—54

Pinkerton 76, Windham 45

Pinkerton (76): Gendron 0 2-2 2, Bienvemuda 1 2-4 4, Hill 0 1-2 1, A.Chinn 4 2-4 10, T.Chinn 1 2-4 4, Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Johnston 5 2-6 14, Brander 1 0-0 3, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Herland 2 0-2 6, Marshall 9 6-7 25. Totals 25 19-31 76

Windham (45):

3-pointers: Pinkerton — Johnston 2, Herland 2, Jenkins, Brander, Marshall; Windham 0x2014

Pinkerton: 22 14 20 20—76

Windham: 13 5 14 13—45

Tewksbury 58, Haverhill 54

Haverhill (54): Delgado 7 3-7 17, Valdez 6 2-2 14, Wallis 2 3-3 7, Dimopolous 2 0-0 5, Simpson 1 0-1 3, Sapienza 1 0-0 3, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Cruz 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-12 58

3-pointers: Dimopolous, Simpson, Sapienza, Snyder

Haverhill (6-9): 14 12 16 12—54

Tewksbury: 18 9 16 15—58

Andover 54, Central Catholic 52

Andover (54):

Central Catholic (52): Sangermano 15, Lopez 14, Hart 12, Rivera 5, Bridgewater 4, Kelley 2

3-pointers: Andover — ; CC — Sangermano 2, Rivera, J.Lopez, Hart, Bridgewater

Andover: 9 15 17 13—54

Central Catholic: 14 13 11 14—52

Lawrence 62, North Andover 57

North Andover (57): Denney 17, Wolinski 9, Bethel 9, Gyorda 9, Catalano 6, Faro 4, DesRochers 3

Lawrence (62)

3-pointers: NA — Denney 5, Bethel 3, Gyorda, Faro, DesRochers

North Andover (10-5): 10 24 12 11—57

Lawrence: 12 15 15 20—62

Girls Basketball

Northeast Metro 59, Whittier 51

Whittier (51): M.Dawkins 10, Valera 3, Mazza 2, Efosa 9, Ramirez 13, Wilkins 11, Cintron 3

3-pointers: Ramirez 3, Wilkins 3

Highlight: The Wildcats forced 29 turnovers

Whittier (4-9): 18 7 13 13—51

Northeast Metro: 12 17 14 16—59

Pinkerton 66, Windham 40

Windham (40): Weeks 6-2-14, Smith 2-2-6, Husson 2-3-6, Amari 1-1-3, Boucher 3-3-9

Pinkerton (66): Knight 3, Leonard 2, Lebrun 3, Benz 6, Lavoie 15, Dupuis 11, Cahoon 6, Pollini 6, Gerossie 14

3-pointers: Windham — Weeks, Husson; Pinkerton — Lavoie 2, Dupuis 2, Pollini 2, Gerossie 2, Cahoon

Weeks 6-2-14, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, P. Carboni 0-0-0, Smith 2-2-6, Bean 0-0-0, K. Carboni 0-0-0, Gullifa 0-0-0, Husson 2-3-6, Armstrong 0-0-0, Amari 1-1-3, Grasso 0-0-0, Boucher 3-3-9, Abruzese 0-0-0 3-pointers: Weeks, Husson

Windham: 5 13 10 12—40

Pinkerton (11-2): 15 24 20 7—66

Andover 73, Central Catholic 41

Central Catholic (41):

Andover (73): Foley 12, Hanscom 15, Kobelski 7, White 6, Buckley 6, Vidoni 13, Igwe 2, Dorelas 6, Margolis 3. Totals 29-9-73

3-pointers: CC — ; Andover — White 2, Vidoni 2, Margolis, Hanscom

Central Catholic: 9 5 9 18—41

Andover: 18 13 25 17—73

Salem 75, Nashua North 26

Salem (75): Marinelli 2, George 17, Rosado-Marshall 3, Goetz 7, Regan 12, Beeley 8, M.Mosto 12, G.Mosto 9, Case 2, Hinchey 2, Moniz 1. Totals 28-10-75

3-pointers: M.Mosto 5, Regan 2, Rosado-Marshall, Goetz, Beeley

Highlights: Lily George and Molly Mosto each recorded season highs in points

Nashua North (0-11): 8 6 8 4—26

Salem (4-8): 29 12 22 12—75

Pelham 78, Sanborn 29

Pelham (78): Becotte 23, Joncas 7, McFarland 4, Todd 2, Riley 17, Sauer 8, Milley 2, Kelly 6, Guinazzo 4, Butler 5

Sanborn: 12 7 7 3—29

Pelham: 27 20 21 10—78

North Andover 49, Billerica 39

North Andover (49): Berrad 4-1-9, Papell 2-3-7, J.Rogers 2-0-4, Martin 4-6-16, S.Rogers 4-3-13. Totals 16-13-49

3-pointers: Martin 2, S.Rogers 2

Highlights: Sydney Rogers added eight rebounds to her 13 points...Hannah Martin hauled in six rebounds and had five steals

Billerica: 8 3 10 18—39

North Andover: 5 16 11 17—49

Methuen 58, Lawrence 29

Lawrence (29):

Methuen (58): Pfeil 30, Tardugno 9, Santiago 8, Bowden 3, McKenna 3, Henrick 3, Slattery 2

3-pointers: Lawrence — ; Methuen — Pfeil 4, Tardugno, McKenna

Lawrence: 0 8 8 13—29

Methuen (9-6): 15 21 12 10—58

Boys Ice Hockey

Concord 2, Pinkerton 0

Concord: 0 2 0—2

Pinkerton: 0 0 0—0

Saves: Damine Carter 46

