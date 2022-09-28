<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 5, St Marks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mary Adams, Molly Driscoll 2, Kylie Correa 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyleigh Matola 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (1-1-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St Marks (1-4-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 7, Lowell 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 4, Rowan Kelly, Jillian Schultz 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jenna Santo 5, Mariana Jannuzzi 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-2-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pembroke 2, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pembroke:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (0-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emma Reilly 2, Brooke Cedorchuk, Mia Batchelder
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddie DiGiorgio 0; NA <0x2014> Alivia Downer 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (7-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Lyndsay Troisi 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-7-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (6-5-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Pickett, Abbie Frost, Charlotte Putnam
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (5-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 13, Dracut 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Merrimack Valley GC (Par 34)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Ryan Mckinnon 3-&-1, Conor Mottram 1-up, Matt Kovacev 4-&-2, Aiden Chasman 2-up, Cody Incropera 4-&-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 12, Central Catholic 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Renaissance Golf Club (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners: <cstyle:>1. Miele 1-up, 4. Barnard 3-and-2, 7. Terry 1-up; <cstyle:textBold>Andover winners: <cstyle:>2. Morgan 2-and-1, 5. Carrol 5-and-3, 6. Maggio 3-and-2, 8. Farland 3-and-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 6-1, Andover 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 20, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Mt Pleasant CC par 36<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> 1. Matt Murphy 2+1, 2. Nick Samaha 5+3, 3. Max Gould 5+3, 4. Ryan DiFloures 4+3, 5. John Bishop 4+2, 6. Tommy Murphy 5+3, 7. Max Boyer 3+2, 8. Jack Kelleher 5+4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, St Marks 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Harry Bertos, Charlie Powers, Kyle Joyce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (4-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St Marks (1-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cam McMahon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Governor's Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Katherine Laliberty 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces: <cstyle:>Kiara Rivera Valdez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (1-1):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Governor's Academy (1-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>20<0x2002>23<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 13, Elizabeth Kearney 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kathleen Smith 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Smith 20 (Eva Coutu 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Coutu 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford (2-5):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>30<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>28<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Emmerson Cerasuolo 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Spencer Riley 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Ferrer Valdez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ferrer Valdez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 20, Sophia Miele 18; M <0x2014> Sam Driend 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Sammy Daly 4, Adrie Waldinger 3; M <0x2014> Ella Barron 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Sophia Pierce 38; M <0x2014> Ariana Baez 20, Kathryn Driend 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Pierce 20, Waldinger 18 (1); K. Driend 16 (4 Aces
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Miele 28; M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-2):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (7-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>20<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Mystic Valley 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Natalia Cintron 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Divaliz Salcedo 2, Cintron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Salcedo 17 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Natalia Cintron 15, Julia Tavares 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>17<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Aaliyah Gooden 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Lexi Heiser 14 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>17<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Merrimack 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Madi Mohan 14, Lily Amiss 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Isabella Sangermano 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Christina Fernandez 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Fernandez 2 Amiss 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Amiss 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>23<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>28 <0x2014> 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.