<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Wednesday, June 1 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 17, Dover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Allison Lamphere 4, Cait Seleny, Hannah Lisauskas 2, Hailey Schinder 5, Tate Howe 2, Elise Saab, Lilly Jeanes
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Seleny 6, Lisauskas 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sweeney 7, Sara Diclemente 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002><0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 6, Timberlane 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (5):<cstyle:> O'Leary 4-0-0, Mlocek 4-0-0, Matarazzo 4-0-1, Salafia 2-2-1, Condon 3-2-0, Patles 3-1-0, McFadden 2-0-1, Singer 3-0-1, Farone p 3-0-0, Sickel p 3-0-0, Paradis rf 0-0-0, Totals 31-5-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Eaton; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Sickel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (10-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0
