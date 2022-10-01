<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Sept. 30 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 1, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Alex Tardugno 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (5-3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (5-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Nashua North 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Julia Murgo, Hannah Lisauskas, Ava Bennett, Claudia Perkins, Isabelle Toupin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brenna Hines 1, Elise LeBlanc 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-6):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rose Memmolo, Casey Michael, Mia Batchelder, Rose Maclean, Haley Carver, Bella DiFiore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Michael, Batchelder, DiFiore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madeline DiGiorgio 1, Adelaide Weeden 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Fallon Barr 2, Liz Medford, Kerri Finneran, Bella Angluin, Hailee Tersolo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Finneran 3, Barr 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-4):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley, Greater Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Sidney Tildsley 29 pass to Caleb Caceres (Jared Bishop kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Sidney Tildsley 93 interception return (Bishop kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> GL <0x2014> Javious Calderon 18 run (Tristan Ward kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Tildsley 25 pass to Caceres (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> GL <0x2014> Steven Rosario 1 run (Ward kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Greater Lawrence <0x2014> <cstyle:>Alvin Nunez 14-105, Javious Calderon 19-83, Richard Torpey 5-14, Steven Rosario 3-15, Juan Arias 1-(-8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: GL <0x2014> <cstyle:>Richard Torpey 1-6-1, 28, Nunez 0-1-0, Calderon 0-1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: GL <0x2014> <cstyle:>Juan Arias 1-28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane, Exeter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (4-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>6<0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Michael Dettore 50 pass from Evan Pafford (Moss kick) 0:19.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Liam Corman 1 run (Harrison Bloom kick) 8:08
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Pafford 1 run (kick blocked by Cam Zambrowicz) 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Dom Coppeta 1 run (Bloom kick) 8:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> FG Moss 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Eddie DiGiulio 33 run (run failed) 9:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Exeter <0x2014> Moss 6 run (Moss kick) 5:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> DiGiulio 11 run (Bloom kick) 1:37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter (39-204) <0x2014><cstyle:> Aidan McGinley 7-72, Bradley Richards 10-59, Desmond Rugg 5-31, Moss 7-29, Pafford 7-13, Dettore 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (44-350) <0x2014><cstyle:> DiGiulio 13-116, Coppeta 20-101, Corman 7-18, Matt Williams 4-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter <0x2014><cstyle:> Pafford 4-5-71, 0 interceptions; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Coppeta 7-10-80, 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Exeter <0x2014><cstyle:> Dettore 2-51, Richards 1-11, Moss 1-9; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Trey Baker 3-40, DiGiulio 1-17, Williams 1-12, Gary Shivell 1-6, Corman 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Xaverian, Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Xaverian (3-1):<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>14<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LAWRENCE LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Jadiel Gomez 13-34, Julian Rosario 1-0, Jaydes Cartagena 1-4, Enzo Reyes 2-1, Jayden Abreu 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Abreu 10-22-2, 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Rosario 3-36, Frendy Soler 5-28, Cartagena 1-10, Yolando Tilerio 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton, Salem
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (1-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>6<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Jacob Albert 2 run (Craig Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Caden Michaud 7 interception return (Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Cole Yennaco 27 run (rush failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Yennaco 1 run (Coventry kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Cole Yennaco 13-92, Matt Morrison 7-102, Jacob Albert 7-83, Tim Hersom 4-9, Caden Michaud 2-10, Jackson Collins 2-18, Issaac Jamison 1-2, Aiden McDonald 3-2, Mason Sinclair 2-(-6); S <0x2014> David Jacques 18-98, Gavin Simone 2-6, Nolan Lumley 10-26, Justice Casado 5-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Hersom 1-4-1, 21; S <0x2014> Lumley 4-10-1, 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Matt Feole 1-21; S <0x2014> Casado 3-50, Jacques 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen, Haverhill
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-0):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>7<0x2002>21<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Xander Silva 85 pass from Drew Eason (conversion failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Shane Eason 10 run (Omar Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Anesti Touma 4 pass from D. Eason (S. Eason rush)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Devon Carreiro 17 pass from James Farrell (Max Graham kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> S. Eason 50 punt return (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Brian Dumont 11 run (kick blocked)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Aiden O'Shaughnessy 19 pass from D. Eason (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Matt McCormick 20 interception return (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> D. Eason 10 run (Aboutoui kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> H <0x2014> Adrian Sarrette 50 pass from Farrell (Graham kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Shane Eason 6-62, Josh Kwakye 4-42, Conrado Lago 4-18, Drew Eason 2-10, Mekhi Lumsden 2-10, Andon Zannini 1-14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>M <0x2014> D. Eason 14-19, 218
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>M <0x2014> Xander Silva 3-96, Shane Eason 3-65, Anesti Touma 3-5, Kian Greeley 2-13, Aiden O'Shaughnessy 1-19, Kwakye 1-4, Earl Pemberton 1-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover, Central Catholic
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-2):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>10<0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>3<0x2002>8<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Lincoln Beal 10 run (kick failed), 8:26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Markys Bridgewater 56 run (Mike Ryan kick), 1:47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Ryan 25 pass from Blake Hebert (Ryan kick), 7:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Andrew Wetterwald 22 field goal, 3:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Ryan 32 field goal, 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Wetterwald 20 pas from Scott Brown (Wetterwald pass from Brown), 9:45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Matthias Latham 37 run (kick failed), 7:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Beal 2 run (Wetterwakd kick), 11:51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Bridgewater 25 run (pass failed), 8:16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Wetterwald 50 pass from Brown (pass failed), 5:40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Andover (25-117) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Lincoln Beal 14-65, Scott Brown 11-52, Patrick Layman 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (42-354) <0x2014><cstyle:> Matthias Latham 16-152, Markys Bridgewater 8-107, Sean Mercuri 11-92, Blake Hebert 7-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Brown 13-21-0, 210, Michael Capachietti 1-1-0, 12; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Hebert 7-13-0, 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Andrew Wetterwald 3-101, Capachietti 3-60, Bret Mondejar 3-16, Andrew Wright 1-16, Brown 1-12, Beal 2-11, Andrew Magner 1-6; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Mike Ryan 4-46, Preston Zinter 1-20, Mercuri 1-3, Bridgewater 1-(-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury, North Andover
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-2):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury (4-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> NA <0x2014> James Federico 9 run (Cam Bethel kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> NA <0x2014> Zach Wolinski 4 run (Bethel kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>T <0x2014> Alex Arbogast 3 run (Jackson Feudo kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Michael Sullivan 3 pass from Vinnie Ciancio (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Sean Hirtle 4 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Arbogast 7 run (Feudo kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL NORTH ANDOVER LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Federico 7-65, Wolinski 13-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>Drew Fitzgerald 7-13, 141
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Wolinski 2-16, Federico 1-49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 7, Haverhill 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Matt Murphy, Haverhill, 35; Jake Morgan, Andover, 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Match winners:<cstyle:> 1. Murphy (H) 3 and 1, 2. Nick Samaha (H) halved with Jake Morgan; 3. Jack Simms (A) 1 up; r. Ryan DiFloures (H) 3 and 2; 5. John Bishop (H) halved with Brendan Carroll; 6. Tommy Murphy (H) 4 and 3; 7. Luke Farland (A) 2 and 1; 8. Pat McGowan (H) halved with Kathryn Ventura.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Haverhill (7-0-1) remained undefeated while handing the Golden Warriors their first loss in nine matches.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 8-1, Haverhill 7-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 5, Alvirne 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 3, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Brooke Langlois 3, Alli Harb, Morrier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Chelmsford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno 3, Lily Finocchiaro, Courtnee Pickles
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Tardugno 2, Kate Fitzpatrick, Pickles, Jamie Slattery
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Tardugno's five-point performance helped keep Methuen perfect through eight matches.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 1, Oyster River 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals<cstyle:>: Ashlyn Walsh, Carlee Sloan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves<cstyle:>: Hannah Deschene 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (8-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 101, Lowell 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Lana Huynh, Rachel Cordio, Gaby McDonough, Maya Flatley 2:08.34; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Aneesa Hazarika 2:19.50; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Cadence Singleton 2:36.13; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Lana Huynh 29.66; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Victoria Morin 178.45; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Hazarika 1:11.50; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Jill Cavener 1:07.97; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Singleton 6:16.25; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Jacki Ambrose, Hannah Newman, Savannah Tran, Amelia Barron 2:04.69; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Annaya Or-Shahar 1:14.78; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Katherine Wong 1:26.50; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: McDonough, Kendyl Walker, Cavener, Barron 4:25.03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 95, Notre Dame 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano, Callie DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Caitlyn Nims 2:07.03; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Philip Nguyen 2:30.84; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Rebecca MacLeod 27.62; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Leilany Flores 165.95; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Nims 1:06.67; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Phan 5:47.86; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo, Carter DeLano, Nguyen, Phan 1:43.35; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Callie DeLano 1:20.19; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: MacLeod, Nims, Marissa Connolly, Callie DeLano 4:30.75
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Sophomore Leilany Flores diving win was her first in high school
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 98, Billerica 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Julia Murray, Oona Ulloa, Adairis Guido, Emma Recipi 2:16.93 <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Maeve Foley 2:24.4; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Kaleigh O'Brien 245; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Foley 5:50.96; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Foley, Alexandria George, Recipi, Maddison McAloon 1:48.39; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Emily Rogers 1:08.31; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Ulloa 1:28.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Esmeralda Rojas 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Rojas 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 7 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (5-5):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>20<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Emme Cerasuolo 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Taylor Lewis (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7-2):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>19<0x2002>25<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 9, Elizabeth Kearney 7; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Abigail Dick 3; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 18; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Pierce 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Bella Bouraphael 8 (3); <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Lila Sipley 17 (1), Pierce 11, Adrie Waldinger 10 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Eva Coutu 34; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sipley 14, Waldinger 9, Erin Workman 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-6):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Mia Gorham 6, Ella Mancuso 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 20 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Salafia 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>12<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-6):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Divaliz Salcedo 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 4, Callie Nadeau 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> H.Azzari 17 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>21<0x2002>11<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-2):<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua North 3, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Aailyah Gooden 4, Savannah Dunne 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Bolduc 9 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua North:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-6):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>16<0x2002>25<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Manchester Central 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Kelly 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists:<cstyle:> Marissa Morales 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 19 (9)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Shae Hinton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (6-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Groton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Molly Driscoll 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyleigh Matola 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton (3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (2-1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham, Hillsboro-Deering
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (5-0):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hillsboro-Deering (1-4):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Ethan Demmons 3 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 9:44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Connor Travis 20 fumble return (Furtado kick), 8:56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Scott Paquette 42 run (Furtado kick), 7:39
P <0x2014> Alex Carroll 22 pass from Jake Travis (kick failed), 3:15<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2013>- Carroll 23 run (Furtado kick), 8:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: PELHAM (33-213) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Scott Paquette 1-42, Alex Carroll 4-39, Ethan Demmons 5-36, Jake Ciulla 9-35, William Nicolls 7-22, Dom Herrling 3-18, Nathan Migliore 3-11, Justin Bowlan 1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: P <0x2014> <cstyle:>Jake Travis 3-3-0, 65, Carroll 1-1-0, 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: P <0x2014> <cstyle:>Cesar Martinez 2-84, Carroll 1-22, Demmons 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Governor's Academy, Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (1-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>3 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Governor's Academy (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>6<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Tristan Yepdo 12 pass from Michael Wolfendale (Andrew Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Darnell Pierre 10 run (Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Holden Symonds 8 pass from Owen Umansky (Christain Carretero kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Yepdo 80 kickoff return (Agosti kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Matt Shaw 33 interception return (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Agosti 23 field goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Shaw 12 yard run (Carretero kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> G <0x2014> Shaw 3 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Darnell Pierre 18-89, Michael Wolfendale 6-32, Joel Mireles 2-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: B <0x2014> <cstyle:>Michael Wolfendale 9-19-1, 140
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: B <0x2014> <cstyle:>Jackson Conners-McCarthy 5-96, Nomar Tejada 3-18, Tristan Yepdo 1-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Groton 3, Brooks 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Harry Bertos, Alejo Woelper, Carter Leonard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton (5-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (1-1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Merrimack 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Caden Bouchard, Kevin Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack (2-7-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay, Adam Bovee
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 9; N <0x2014> Henry Acton, Grady Conly 2, Sean Gasbarro, Twichell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (10-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-2-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 0, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Ainsley Napolitano 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Acton-Boxborough:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Burlington 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abigail Dick 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Elisabeth Kearney 9 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bella Bouraphae 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-7):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Burlington:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Groton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Vivienne Foley 9, Sophia Brussard 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces: <cstyle:>Foley 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>22<0x2002>21<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 3
