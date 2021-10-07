Thursday, Oct. 7 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Tyngsborough 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Natalia Fiato, Mary Jane Petisce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alex Tardugno 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tyngsborough: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (6-3-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 6, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson 3, Meg Freiermuth, Reese Gallant, Gabby Cloutier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Hailey Dwight 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 0, Zoe Wegryzn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (9-1): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Delaney Woekel 2, Lilly Ragusa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Meg Murray, Rita Cahalane, Olivia McDonald
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (2-5-3): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 4, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jenna Bard 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet: 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (3-6-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 0, Georgetown 0, Pentucket 0, Triton 0, Newburyport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>CAL Open
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Individual leaders (22 participants): 1. Isabel Brozena (North Reading) 69; 2. Joe O'Connell (Newb) 62; 3. Rick Gardella (Trit) 62; 4. Logan Corriveau (George) 58; 5. Ava Spencer (Pent) 58; .. 7. Cam Collette (Newb) 50;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Haverhill 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Renaissance (par 36) Winners: 1. Nick Ventura 3-1, 2. Zach Robertson H, Jack Simms A halved; 3. Matt Murphy H, Noah Farland A halved; 4. Nick Samaha H 2-1; 5. Max Gould H 3-2; 6. Ryan DiFloures H 2-up; 7. Justin Torosian H, Jake Morgan A halved; 8. Devon Buscema H 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Medalist: Nick Ventura 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 10-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 10.5, Billerica 9.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Atkinson CC (par 36) Central winners: 2. Tyler Kirby 2-1 (41); 4. Mac McCarthy 2-1, 6. Jake Kramer 1-up, 8. Kyle Espinola 3-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Billerica 8-4, Central Catholic 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Spaulding 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ryan Husson, Braeden Manti, Matt Tarabocchia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Gschwend 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Spaulding (4-9): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (8-3-2): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 2, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: L Arodi Rodriguez, Andy Rodriguez; H Lucas Harvey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: L Yuli Santos 3; H Tyler Carroll 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (4-5-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-5-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jon Bono 2, Wyatt Sanchez, Owen Phelan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Matt Wessel 4. George Xenakis 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (8-0-2): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: A- Brian Gibson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Gannon Sylvester 4, Nil Castro-Rovira 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (4-4-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jonathan Diaz 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ethan Donahue 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-4-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 6, Rockport 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Olivia Hiltz, Rebecca Doucette, Avery Upite, Kayla Gibbs, Lauren Bartlett, Lyla Schneider
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Shannon Gibbs, Meghan Loewen, Casey Mahoney, K. Gibbs, Lexi Sheehan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mary Surette 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport (3-7-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (6-3-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 8, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ella Slayton 2, Ella Roe 2, Maddie Jackson 2, Erika Wojick, Kendall Ruhland
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Paige Pefine 3, Kaitlyn Bush 2, Logan Crane 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (8-1-2): 53 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 5, Exeter 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Leah Morrier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Exeter: 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (11-1): 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Courtnee Pickles, Riley OHearn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sam Pfeil 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (6-2-3): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Samantha Azzari 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anne Jacques 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Natalia Cintron 10 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Julia Tavares 2, Victor Portorreal 2, Abigail Winship 2, Cintron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Essex Tech (11-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (4-8): 182214 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Masconomet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kat DeLap 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Driend 17/6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 10, Driend 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet (6-6): 171721 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (7-5): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxboro 3, Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Marissa Kobelski 15, Sophia Miele 7, Adrie Waldinger 7, Oliva Foster 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Waldinger 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ava Sipley 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: Waldinger 20/3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Miele 16, Sophia Perce 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Acton-Boxboro: 2514242515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (8-3): 1925262013 2
