Friday, May 12 highlights
Baseball
Andover 13, Lawrence 5 Andover (13): Gibson 2b 2-0-0, Boese 2b 1-0-0, Napolitano ph 1-0-0, Rosner lf 3-1-2, Gruenberg 1b/p 5-0-2, R.Jaillet c 3-1-0, C.Jaillet cf/p 3-2-1, Bessette ss 3-2-1, Norton ph 1-0-1, Lembo 3b 5-3-3, Archambault rf 3-1-2, Bardetti ph 1-0-1, Berman dh 3-1-0, Carlson dh 2-1-1, Cote cf 0-0-0. Totals 34-13-15
Lawrence (5): Vega 2b 4-1-1, Diaz c 3-1-1, Manon 1b 2-2-2, Rodriguez cf 4-1-2, Castillo 3b 4-0-0, Jimenez dh 2-0-0, Perez lf 3-0-1, Romero ss 2-0-2, Medina rf 2-0-0, Reyes 2-0-0, Arias 1-0-0. Totals 29-5-9
RBI: Lembo 3, Archambault 2, Rosner 2, Gruenberg, Carlson, C.Jaillet. 2B: Lembo 3, Rosner. HR: Rodriguez
WP: Workman; LP: Hazeltine
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover 17, Dracut 0 Goals: Isa Robinson 4, Janie Papell 3, Maggie Murphy 2, Kylie George, Fallon Hurley, Sam Guarini, Caitlin Moran, Kate Fitzgibbons, Halle Crawford, Emma Scully, Kaitlin Sarrasin
Assists: Lauren Willoe, Allie Sherlock, Caitlin Scully, Sarrasin, Robinson
Ground balls: George 4. Draw Controls: Kylie Kean 6
Saves: Sam Melville 7
Boys Volleyball
North Andover 3, Chelmsford 0 Kills: Gyan Mistry 9, Kyler Shea 8
Blocks: Shea 3
Assists: Yash Patel 22
Service points (aces): Ben Metsch (2)
Digs: Roberto Rivera-Munoz 14
Chelmsford: 20 23 17 — 0
North Andover (12-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence 3, Lynn Tech 0Kills: Sai Silfa 11
Blocks: Kelvince Heang 3
Assists: Anthony Rubim 18
Service points (aces): Rubim 23 (10)
Greater Lawrence (4-10): 23 25 25 23 15 — 3
Lynn Tech: 25 23 12 25 5 — 0
Saturday, May 13 highlights
Baseball
Andover 2, Billerica 1 Andover (2): Gibson 2b 3-1-1, Rosner lf/rf 4-0-1, Gruenberg 1b/p 3-0-0, R.Jaillet c 3-0-1, Bessette ss 2-0-0, C.Jaillet 1b/lf/p 2-0-0, Archambault cf/rf 3-0-1, Berman dh 2-0-0, Lembo 3b 1-1-1, Cote lf/cf 2-0-0, Napolitano pr 0-0-0, Bardetti ph 1-0-1. Totals 26-2-4
RBI: Bardetti
WP: Gruenberg
Highlights: Luke Bardetti laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Chase Lembo with the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth
Central Catholic 16, Beverly 2 Central Catholic (16): Florence ss 6-3-4, Norris rf 5-3-4, Kearney 1b 5-2-3, Rickenbach c 3-1-1, Jankowski c 2-0-0, Savio dh 5-2-4, Antonopoulos 3b 5-0-2, Normandie p 5-1-1, Bartlett lf 4-2-2, Mercuri 2b 4-2-2. Totals 44-16-23
RBI: Norris 3, Florence 2, Kearney 2, Normandie 2, Rickenbach, Savio, Antonopoulos, Bartlett. 2B: Norris, Florence. 3B: Norris
WP: Normandie
Highlights: The top three in the order combined to go 11 for 16 with eight runs scored and seven RBI...Will Norris had two extra-base hits among his four knocks...Jack Savio was on of three with four hits...Eight of the nine starters drove in at least one run...Tyler Normandie went the distance, allowing two hits and striking out five.
Central Catholic (13-2): 4 2 2 0 0 1 7 — 16
Beverly: 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton 12, Keene 2 Pinkerton (12): Albert 3-3-2, Horne 3-2-1, Marshall 3-1-2, Corsetto 4-0-2, Barbuto 3-1-2, Sharp 3-0-1, Yennaco 3-1-2, Archer 3-2-2, Jones 3-2-2. Totals 28-12-16
RBI: Barbuto 4, Albert 3, Marshall 2, Horne, Yennaco. 2B: Archer. HR: Albert, Barbuto, Yennaco
WP: Hammer
Highlights: Every Astro had at least one hit and seven of the nine had two...Garrett Hammer needed only 58 pitchers in his three-hit, complete-game, allowing one earned run...Jacob Albert (three RBI), Mat Barbutto (four RBI) and Cole Yennaco each slugged a homer
Pinkerton (11-3): 0 0 5 3 4 — 12
Keene: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Phillips 6, Deerfield Academy 2GAME 1
Phillips (6): DeBenedictis lf 3-0-1, Flynn rf 4-1-1, Gallo ss 3-1-0, Lamson 3b 2-3-2, Roossien dh/c 3-1-0, Grady 1b 2-0-1, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0, Callahan c 3-0-1, Sundaram 0-0-0, Krystofolski p 1-0-1, Gomez cf 3-0-0. Totals 25-6-7
RBI: Hotaling 2, Callahan 2, Krystofolski. 2B: Lamson, Callahan
WP: White. SV: Krystofolski
Highlights: In the first game of a doubleheader at Deerfield Academy, Thomas White struck out 13 over five innings while allowing only one hit and no earned runs...Owen Callahan’s two-run double in the sixth provided Phillips the lead for good...Larry Hotaling also drove in a pair
Phillips (12-4): 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 — 6
Deerfield Academy: 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Phillips 4, Deerfield Academy 0GAME 2
Phillips (4): DeBenedictis lf 2-1-0, Flynn rf 3-1-1, Gallo ss 1-0-1, Lamson 3b 2-1-0, Roossien c 0-1-0, Grady 1b 2-0-1, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Carrara dh 2-0-1, Gomez cf 2-0-0, White 0-0-0. Totals 16-4-4
RBI: Roossien, Grady, Hotaling, Carrara
WP: Mascott
Highlights: Cole Mascott dominated his six innings, allowing three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts...The win locked Phillips into the No. 2 seed in the New England tournament, with a first-round game Saturday at Phelps Park against an opponent to be determined
Phillips (13-4): 0 1 2 0 0 1 0— 4
Deerfield Academy: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic 16,
Concord-Carlisle 10Goals: Kerri Finneran 5, Abby Yfantopulos 3, Nicolette Licare 3, Kierstyn Zinter 2, Jackie Tattan 2, Livy Rondeau
Concord-Carlisle: 4 6 — 10
Central Catholic (13-1-3): 9 7 —16
Thayer Academy 10, Brooks 9Goals: Lydia Tangney 4, Molly Driscoll, Zoe Milmoe, Elsa Wood, Mary Adams, Hilary Young
Saves: Ella Phillips 4
Brooks (9-5): 3 6 — 9
Thayer Academy: 7 3 — 10
Softball
Whittier 18, Rockport 3Whittier (18): Noury ss 4-4-4, Habib p 2-3-1, Rousseau 2b 4-4-3, Ouellette c 4-1-3, Hamlett 1b 1-1-1, Ohannesian dp 4-1-1, Tavares lf 1-2-1, Eaton lf 2-0-0, Santomassino cf 4-1-2, Mazza rf 0-0-0, Dawkins rf 0-0-0. Totals 26-17-16
RBI: Noury 4, Rousseau 4, Ouellette 3, Hamlett 2, Habib, Hurley, Santomassino. HR: Rousseau
WP: Habib
Highlights: Sophomore Ainsley Rousseau smacked a homer among her three hits while scored four and driving in four...Maddie Noury had four hits and scored four times...Kayden Ouellette drove in three...Sophomore Kaylee Habib allowed three hits and struck out five with one walk in her five-inning complete game and also scored three runs as the top three in the lineup went 8-for-10 with 11 runs and nine RBI
Whittier: 10 5 1 1 1 — 18
Rockport: 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
Girls Tennis
Brooks 6, Thayer Academy 3Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gay 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jayden Malouf 6-2, 6-3; 5. Honey Plum 6-4, 6-2; 6. Zoe Whilmerding 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
Doubles: 2. Brooke Semler/Plum 8-2; 3. Ella Oppenheimer/Ella Whelan 8-3
