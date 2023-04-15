Baseball
Spaulding 11, Timberlane 2
Timberlane (11): Mwangi cf 4-1-3, Kelley c 4-0-1, Zambrowicz dh/1b 3-0-0, Kontos 1b/p 3-0-1, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-0, Perty 2b 3-0-0, Basnett lf 2-0-0, Bramhall ph 1-0-0, Pantano ss 3-1-1, Doherty rf 3-0-1. Totals 29-20x20147
RBI: Kontos
LP: Hagerty
Timberlane: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Spaulding: 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 — 11
Bishop Guertin 7, Windham 2
Windham (2): Armstrong 1b 4-0-0, Hoffman 2b 1-0-1, Introne 2b 2-0-1, Constantine cf 4-0-3, Sullo p/ss 4-0-2, Runde 3b 3-1-1, Salvador rf 4-1-1, Murphy dh 3-0-2, Parke lf 3-0-0, Arinello c 3-0-1. Totals 31-2-12
RBI: Arinello 2
WP: Monico; LP: Sullo
Bishop Guertin: 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 7
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
North Andover 7, Dracut 0
North Andover (7): Faro ss 3-2-1, Johnson cf 4-2-2, Hawley dh 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 3-1-0, Partridge rf 3-2-1, Yorba 3b 2-0-1, LaVolpicelo 2b 4-0-1, Rossi 2b 0-0-0, Phelps c 4-0-1, Rios lf 3-0-0
WP: Pefine
North Andover (2-1): 2 0 3 0 0 1 1 — 7
Dracut: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 15, Merrimack 3
Pinkerton (15): Horne ss 4-2-2, Yennaco dh 3-3-2, Albert cf 4-4-4, Marshall 1b 4-2-3, Corsetto 2b 2-2-1, Barbuto 3b 2-0-1, Jones 3b 1-0-0, Sharp c 3-0-1, Cooper lf 3-1-1, Boucher rf 1-1-0. Totals 27-15-15
RBI: Marshall 3, Yennaco 2, Albert 2, Corsetto 2, Sharp 2, Barbuto
2B: Yennaco, Albert, Corsetto; 3B: Yennaco, Marshall
WP: Watson (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K); Also: Archer (1,1,0,0,0,1,0)
Merrimack: 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Pinkerton (3-0): 4 4 3 4 0 — 15
Andover 16, Methuen 5
Andover (16): Gibson dh 4-1-2, Rosner lf 3-0-0, Bardetti ph 1-0-0, Lembo p/3b 4-0-2, C.Jaillet cf 3-2-2, Gruenberg 1b 3-1-1, Norton ph 1-0-0, Bessette ss 2-3-1, R.Jaillet c 3-0-3, Cote ph 1-0-0, Napolatano dr 0-3-0, Workman 2b/3b 4-3-3, Archambault rf 2-3-2, Boese 2b 0-0-0. Totals 31-16-16
Methuen (5): Marizon lf 4-1-2, Kneeland p 1-0-0, Lanue 1b 2-0-0, Mackay ph 1-0-0, Mullen 1b/p 3-2-1, Pappalardo 3b 3-1-1, Sullivan ss 3-1-2, Vargas rf 2-0-1, Pride cf 3-0-0, Lopez dh 2-0-0, Santiago c 3-0-0, Lachance 2b 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-8
RBI: Andover — Workman 3, Archambault 3, Lembo 2, Bessette 2, Gibson, Rosner, C.Jaillet, Gruenberg, R.Jaillet; Methuen — Vargas 2, Sullivan
WP: Lembo; LP: Kneeland
Phillips 6, Belmont Hill 1
Phillips (6): Debenedictis lf 4-0-1, Flynn cf 4-1-1, Gallo ss 4-2-2, Lamson 3b 2-1-1, Roossien c 2-1-0, Grady 1b 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Carrara dh 2-1-1, Gomez rf 3-0-1. Totals 25-6-7
RBI: Gomez 3, Gallo, Lamson, Hotaling
WP: Mascott (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)
Highlights: Newburyport’s Cole Mascott dominated batters and Max Gomez delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth
Phillips (5-2): 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 — 6
Belmont Hill: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Portsmouth 7, Salem 0
Salem (0): Roeger ss 3-0-1, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Doherty c 2-0-0, Hamman dh 3-0-0, Ciarcia cf 2-0-0, Cornacchio 1b 2-0-0, Deschene p 1-0-0, Major p 2-0-1, Maietta 3b 2-0-0, Cruz ph 1-0-0, Goetz rf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-2
LP: Deschene
Salem (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Portsmouth: 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 17, John Stark 3
Goals: Braidon Bowman 3, Michael Savage 3, Jack Condon 3, Austin Charest 2, Landon Petry, Rocco Psareas, Cole Gerry, Gary Shivell, Tyler Chicino, Liam Corman
Assists: Condon 2, Bowman, Petry, Savage, Psareas, Spencer Munson, Logan Johnson, Chicino
Saves: Bryce Carty 2, Joe Hughes 2, Brady Marston 1, Rayan Bazidane 1
John Stark: 0 0 1 2 — 3
Timberlane: 8 6 1 2 — 17
Pinkerton 19, Salem 2
Goals: Pinkerton — Matt Feole 4, Michael Uber 3, Cole Summers 2, Ryan Lynch 2, Cody Santomassimo 2, Joey Gallo, Kyle Ushkevich, Alex Henry, Adam Scala, Cole Frank, Jimmy Erickson
Assists: Pinkerton — Gallo 4, Matt Morrison 3, Matt Feole 2, Michael Uber
Saves: Pinkerton — Tyler LeBlanc 4, Cody Dumont 1
Pinkerton (2-0): 8 6 3 2 — 19
Salem (0-2): 1 0 0 1 — 2
Haverhill 12, Whittier 11 (OT)
Goals: H — Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Staples 2, Lindmark 2, Hollingworth
Saves: H — McDonaugh 17
Highlight: Ty Lescord scored the game-winner three minutes into overtime.
Whittier: 9 2 0 — 11
Haverhill: 6 5 1 — 12
Windham 12, Oyster River 5
Goals: Drew Denton 6, Jake Suliveras 2, Nate Crowley 2, Josh Trudel 2
Assists: Denton 2,
Saves: Anthony Shi and Casey Kramer combined for 13
Chelmsford 18, Methuen 2
Goals: Joey Casarano 2, Owen Howell
Methuen: 1 0 0 1 — 2
Chelmsford: 6 7 5 0 — 18
Haverhill 13, Lowell 7
Goals: Staples 5, McGowan 3, Lascord 3, Bishop, Wormstead
Assists: Lescord 3, Bishop 3, McGowan 2, Wormstead, Staples
Saves: McDonaugh 13, Boyer 1
Lowell: 3 4 — 7
Haverhill: 8 5 — 13
Billerica 15, Central Catholic 4
Goals: Conor Shannahan 2, Luke Faletra, Sean Gray
Saves: Jake Lydon 23
North Andover 18, Andover 7
Goals: North Andover — Jake Lins 6, Colin Willoe 5, Trey Kean 4, Patrick Roy 2, Ean Larochelle
Assists: North Andover — Kean 3, Roy 3, Larochelle 2, Lins, Eilloe, Tommy Farrell
Saves: North Andover — Matt Roy 15
Records: Andover 3-1, North Andover 4-0
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier 18, Malden 9
Goals: Elizabeth Deacon 6, Hannah Azzari 5, Samantha Azzari 4, Kate Velazquez 2, Isabella Vallone
Assists: Deacon, H.Azzari, S.Azzari
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 4
Whittier: 12 6 — 18
Malden: 4 5 — 9
Pinkerton 17, Salem 0
Goals: Hannah Lisauskas 4, Bella Pinardi 3, Piper Knowlton 3, Lilly Jeans 2, Hailey Schinder, Ashlyn Ledoux, Francesca Doyle, Emma Madsen, Nat Paradzicki
Assists: Lisauskas 2, Ledoux 2, Doyle 2, Schinder
Saves: Pinkerton — Sara DiClement 4
Salem: 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (1-1): 10 7 — 17
Brooks 17, Milton Academy 16
Goals: Lydia Tangney 7, Molly Driscoll 3, Courtney Webb 2, Elsa Wood 2, Zoe Milmoe, Hilary Young, Calista Tangney
Assists: Webb, L.Tangney, Milmoe
Saves: Ella Phillips 6
Milton Academy: 8 8 — 16
Brooks (5-1): 5 12 — 17
Haverhill 18, Lowell 2
Goals: Mikaela Tzortzis 4, Alex Bushey 3, Ava Votto 2, Katrina Savvas 2, Halee Murphy 2, Sydney Riley 2, Jill Shultz, Sierra Jepson, Morgan Flaherty
Saves: Keira Bushey 2
Haverhill (4-1): 11 7 — 18
Lowell: 2 0 — 2
Andover 10, North Andover 9
Goals: Andover — Rose MacLean 4, Grace Johnson 2, Vivian Aloi 2, Lucy MacLean 1
Assists: Andover — Hannah Jordan 2, Scarlet Glass 2, Johnson, R.MacLean
Saves: Andover — Allie Batchelder 8
North Andover (1-3): 5 4 0 0 0 — 9
Andover: 5 4 0 0 1 — 10
Softball
Lowell 16, Haverhill 8
Haverhill (8): Moly Tabb 4-0-1 rf, Samantha Neal 2b 4-2-2, Jamieson Pearl ss 4-3-2, Sam Dion lf 4-3-3, Cayla Irwin p 0-0-0, Sydney Stocks p 4-0-0, Hannah Minnis 1b 3-0-0, Felicia LaTolgo 1-0-0, Kaelyn Mazzaglia cf 4-0-2, Gretchen Fieldhouse 3b 3-0-0, Francesca Purdy c 3-0-0. Totals 34-8-10
LP: Cayla Irwin
Haverhill: 0 0 3 0 2 3 0 — 8
Lowell: 1 8 3 0 2 2 0 — 16
Kingswood 4, Pelham 0
Pelham (0): Slaton ss 3-0-1, Sauer rf 3-0-0, Beisang c 3-0-1, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Aguiar p 2-0-0, Berton 3b 3-0-0, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Berger lf 1-0-0, Roscoe ph 1-0-0, Furtado cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-2
LP: Aguiar
Pelham (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kingswood (2-0): 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 4
Methuen 8, Andover 0
Andover (0): Weeden 2b 2-0-0, Parrish c 3-0-0, Sellinger 3b 3-0-1, Ka.O’Brien ss 3-0-1, Walsit lf 1-0-0, Fraser ph 1-0-0, Rousseau cf 2-0-0, Margantz ph 1-0-0, O’Sullivan rf 2-0-0, Vives rf 0-0-0, Veira 1b 0-0-0, Ke.OBrien 2-0-0, Magenheim p 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-2
Methuen (8): Tardugno ss 3-2-1, Coleman 2b 4-1-2, Santiago cf 4-2-1, Monsanto lf 3-0-2, Voutour ph 1-0-0, C.McNamara 1b 3-0-0, Baez 3b 3-0-0, Lynch dp 1-1-1, Chirwa dp 1-0-1, Delaney rf 2-1-1, D.McNamara rf 1-0-0, Hayes c 2-0-1, Medeiros c 1-1-0. Totals 29-8-10
RBI: Coleman 2, Santiago 2, Delaney 2, Monsanto
HR: Santiago, Delaney
WP: Yirrell (2-0); LP: Magenheim
Highlights: MacKenzie Yirrell won her second straight to start the season...Freshman Adriana Delaney and junior Thyanais Santiago each hit two-run homers...In three wins to open the campaign, Kiele Coleman had gone 8-for-13 (.615) with six RBI
Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (3-0): 3 4 0 1 0 0 0 — 8
Spaulding 6, Timberlane 4
Timberlane (4): Poulin ss 3-1-1, O’Leary cf 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 5-1-0, Al.Salafia p/rf 5-2-4, Patles 3b 4-0-1, McFadden 1b 5-0-1, McDonald rf 5-0-1, Salerno c 5-0-0, Paradis lf 1-0-0, As.Salafia p 2-0-0, Beaudet 1-0-0. Totals 40-4-9
RBI: Al.Salafia 3
HR: Al.Salafia
LP: Shanley
Highlights: Timberlane scored two in the 10th to extend the game...Alexa Salafia struck out eight while allowing two hits in her five-inning start and also delivered a double and home run to help the cause
Spaulding: 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 — 6
Timberlane: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4
Bishop Guertin 3, Windham 2
Windham (2): Mitrou ss 3-0-1, Hollingshead lf 3-0-2, Nolan cf 4-0-1, DeCotis c 3-0-1, Wrigh p/lf 3-0-0, Yantosca 1b 4-0-1, Forsyth 3b 4-0-1, McGrath ph 0-1-0, Akin rf 2-1-1, Ballard p 1-0-0, Gattinella 2b 4-0-1. Totals 31-2-10
RBI: Hollingshead
2B: Nolan
LP: Wright
Windham (1-2): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Bishop Guertin (1-1): 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Merrimack 6, Pinkerton 5
Pinkerton (5): Gibeault 1b 3-0-1, Hiscox 2b 4-1-1, Moore c 4-1-3, Schoenenberger ss 4-0-1, Michaud 3b 3-0-1, Dunn lf 3-1-2, Child rf 2-1-0, McPhail rf 1-0-0, Carvalho dp 3-0-0, Lemay cf 3-1-0. Totals 30-5-9
RBI: Schoenenberger 2, Hiscox, Moore, Gibeault
LP: Cunha
Pinkerton (0-2): 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 — 5
Merrimack (2-1): 0 0 0 2 2 2 0 — 6
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Haverhill 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Conor Rea (A) def. Justin Tran 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nate Gellman (A) def. Jesse Rubera (A) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Peter Doan (A) def. Jackson Morin 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Aarit Chauhan-Joe Marcel (A) def. Aidan Champsi-Mike Kmenta 6-0, 6-1; 2. William Cohen-Owen Finlay (A) def. Chris Butt-Josh Alaimo 6-0, 6-1
Records: Haverhill 3-1
Derryfield 8, Pinkerton 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 9-7
Girls Tennis
Methuen 4, Billerica 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-0, 6-4; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-0, 6-3; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce 7-6 (7-3)
Pelham 8, Monadnock 1
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 5-4 (forfeit); 2. Corinne Kelly 8-1; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-2; 4. Rosie Day 8-0; 5. Olivia Squillante 8-0
Doubles: 1. Bevens-Kelly 8-0; 2. Haley-Day 8-4; 3. Squillante-Ally Bodenrader 8-3
Records: Pelham 3-2
North Andover 5, Lawrence 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Skyler Holland 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tika Roy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Callie Dias 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Yee 6-0, 6-0; 2. Leah Tenenbaum-Ava Iannuccillo 6-0, 6-0
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Ryan DiFloures 6
Blocks: Cooper Dellea 3
Assists: Aaron Bennett 18
Service points (aces): Mason Holmes (5)
Digs: Casey Connors 10
Haverhill (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Dracut: 10 13 17 — 0
Andover 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: A — Marco Gomez Cabo 10
Blocks: A — Teddy Addesa 6
Assists: A — Gomez Cabo 18
Service points (aces): A — Noah Chanthaboun 14 (Isaac Williams 3)
Digs: A — Chanthaboun 12
Andover (4-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence: 19 23 19 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Bishop Guertin 0
Kills: Trey Baker 7
Assists: Myles Melim 13
Service points (aces): Melim (8)
Digs: Lucas Mayer 9
Bishop Guertin: 15 20 15 — 0
Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3
