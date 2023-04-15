Baseball

Spaulding 11, Timberlane 2

Timberlane (11): Mwangi cf 4-1-3, Kelley c 4-0-1, Zambrowicz dh/1b 3-0-0, Kontos 1b/p 3-0-1, Fitzgerald 3b 3-0-0, Perty 2b 3-0-0, Basnett lf 2-0-0, Bramhall ph 1-0-0, Pantano ss 3-1-1, Doherty rf 3-0-1. Totals 29-20x20147

RBI: Kontos

LP: Hagerty

Timberlane: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2

Spaulding: 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 — 11

Bishop Guertin 7, Windham 2

Windham (2): Armstrong 1b 4-0-0, Hoffman 2b 1-0-1, Introne 2b 2-0-1, Constantine cf 4-0-3, Sullo p/ss 4-0-2, Runde 3b 3-1-1, Salvador rf 4-1-1, Murphy dh 3-0-2, Parke lf 3-0-0, Arinello c 3-0-1. Totals 31-2-12

RBI: Arinello 2

WP: Monico; LP: Sullo

Bishop Guertin: 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 7

Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2

North Andover 7, Dracut 0

North Andover (7): Faro ss 3-2-1, Johnson cf 4-2-2, Hawley dh 2-0-1, Jackson 1b 3-1-0, Partridge rf 3-2-1, Yorba 3b 2-0-1, LaVolpicelo 2b 4-0-1, Rossi 2b 0-0-0, Phelps c 4-0-1, Rios lf 3-0-0

WP: Pefine

North Andover (2-1): 2 0 3 0 0 1 1 — 7

Dracut: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton 15, Merrimack 3

Pinkerton (15): Horne ss 4-2-2, Yennaco dh 3-3-2, Albert cf 4-4-4, Marshall 1b 4-2-3, Corsetto 2b 2-2-1, Barbuto 3b 2-0-1, Jones 3b 1-0-0, Sharp c 3-0-1, Cooper lf 3-1-1, Boucher rf 1-1-0. Totals 27-15-15

RBI: Marshall 3, Yennaco 2, Albert 2, Corsetto 2, Sharp 2, Barbuto

2B: Yennaco, Albert, Corsetto; 3B: Yennaco, Marshall

WP: Watson (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K); Also: Archer (1,1,0,0,0,1,0)

Merrimack: 0 0 0 3 0 — 3

Pinkerton (3-0): 4 4 3 4 0 — 15

Andover 16, Methuen 5

Andover (16): Gibson dh 4-1-2, Rosner lf 3-0-0, Bardetti ph 1-0-0, Lembo p/3b 4-0-2, C.Jaillet cf 3-2-2, Gruenberg 1b 3-1-1, Norton ph 1-0-0, Bessette ss 2-3-1, R.Jaillet c 3-0-3, Cote ph 1-0-0, Napolatano dr 0-3-0, Workman 2b/3b 4-3-3, Archambault rf 2-3-2, Boese 2b 0-0-0. Totals 31-16-16

Methuen (5): Marizon lf 4-1-2, Kneeland p 1-0-0, Lanue 1b 2-0-0, Mackay ph 1-0-0, Mullen 1b/p 3-2-1, Pappalardo 3b 3-1-1, Sullivan ss 3-1-2, Vargas rf 2-0-1, Pride cf 3-0-0, Lopez dh 2-0-0, Santiago c 3-0-0, Lachance 2b 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-8

RBI: Andover — Workman 3, Archambault 3, Lembo 2, Bessette 2, Gibson, Rosner, C.Jaillet, Gruenberg, R.Jaillet; Methuen — Vargas 2, Sullivan

WP: Lembo; LP: Kneeland

Phillips 6, Belmont Hill 1

Phillips (6): Debenedictis lf 4-0-1, Flynn cf 4-1-1, Gallo ss 4-2-2, Lamson 3b 2-1-1, Roossien c 2-1-0, Grady 1b 2-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-0, Carrara dh 2-1-1, Gomez rf 3-0-1. Totals 25-6-7

RBI: Gomez 3, Gallo, Lamson, Hotaling

WP: Mascott (7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

Highlights: Newburyport’s Cole Mascott dominated batters and Max Gomez delivered a bases-clearing double in the sixth

Phillips (5-2): 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 — 6

Belmont Hill: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1

Portsmouth 7, Salem 0

Salem (0): Roeger ss 3-0-1, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Doherty c 2-0-0, Hamman dh 3-0-0, Ciarcia cf 2-0-0, Cornacchio 1b 2-0-0, Deschene p 1-0-0, Major p 2-0-1, Maietta 3b 2-0-0, Cruz ph 1-0-0, Goetz rf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-2

LP: Deschene

Salem (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Portsmouth: 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 7

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane 17, John Stark 3

Goals: Braidon Bowman 3, Michael Savage 3, Jack Condon 3, Austin Charest 2, Landon Petry, Rocco Psareas, Cole Gerry, Gary Shivell, Tyler Chicino, Liam Corman

Assists: Condon 2, Bowman, Petry, Savage, Psareas, Spencer Munson, Logan Johnson, Chicino

Saves: Bryce Carty 2, Joe Hughes 2, Brady Marston 1, Rayan Bazidane 1

John Stark: 0 0 1 2 — 3

Timberlane: 8 6 1 2 — 17

Pinkerton 19, Salem 2

Goals: Pinkerton — Matt Feole 4, Michael Uber 3, Cole Summers 2, Ryan Lynch 2, Cody Santomassimo 2, Joey Gallo, Kyle Ushkevich, Alex Henry, Adam Scala, Cole Frank, Jimmy Erickson

Assists: Pinkerton — Gallo 4, Matt Morrison 3, Matt Feole 2, Michael Uber

Saves: Pinkerton — Tyler LeBlanc 4, Cody Dumont 1

Pinkerton (2-0): 8 6 3 2 — 19

Salem (0-2): 1 0 0 1 — 2

Haverhill 12, Whittier 11 (OT)

Goals: H — Lescord 4, McGowan 3, Staples 2, Lindmark 2, Hollingworth

Saves: H — McDonaugh 17

Highlight: Ty Lescord scored the game-winner three minutes into overtime.

Whittier: 9 2 0 — 11

Haverhill: 6 5 1 — 12

Windham 12, Oyster River 5

Goals: Drew Denton 6, Jake Suliveras 2, Nate Crowley 2, Josh Trudel 2

Assists: Denton 2,

Saves: Anthony Shi and Casey Kramer combined for 13

Chelmsford 18, Methuen 2

Goals: Joey Casarano 2, Owen Howell

Methuen: 1 0 0 1 — 2

Chelmsford: 6 7 5 0 — 18

Haverhill 13, Lowell 7

Goals: Staples 5, McGowan 3, Lascord 3, Bishop, Wormstead

Assists: Lescord 3, Bishop 3, McGowan 2, Wormstead, Staples

Saves: McDonaugh 13, Boyer 1

Lowell: 3 4 — 7

Haverhill: 8 5 — 13

Billerica 15, Central Catholic 4

Goals: Conor Shannahan 2, Luke Faletra, Sean Gray

Saves: Jake Lydon 23

North Andover 18, Andover 7

Goals: North Andover — Jake Lins 6, Colin Willoe 5, Trey Kean 4, Patrick Roy 2, Ean Larochelle

Assists: North Andover — Kean 3, Roy 3, Larochelle 2, Lins, Eilloe, Tommy Farrell

Saves: North Andover — Matt Roy 15

Records: Andover 3-1, North Andover 4-0

Girls Lacrosse

Whittier 18, Malden 9

Goals: Elizabeth Deacon 6, Hannah Azzari 5, Samantha Azzari 4, Kate Velazquez 2, Isabella Vallone

Assists: Deacon, H.Azzari, S.Azzari

Saves: Elliana Lindsay 4

Whittier: 12 6 — 18

Malden: 4 5 — 9

Pinkerton 17, Salem 0

Goals: Hannah Lisauskas 4, Bella Pinardi 3, Piper Knowlton 3, Lilly Jeans 2, Hailey Schinder, Ashlyn Ledoux, Francesca Doyle, Emma Madsen, Nat Paradzicki

Assists: Lisauskas 2, Ledoux 2, Doyle 2, Schinder

Saves: Pinkerton — Sara DiClement 4

Salem: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (1-1): 10 7 — 17

Brooks 17, Milton Academy 16

Goals: Lydia Tangney 7, Molly Driscoll 3, Courtney Webb 2, Elsa Wood 2, Zoe Milmoe, Hilary Young, Calista Tangney

Assists: Webb, L.Tangney, Milmoe

Saves: Ella Phillips 6

Milton Academy: 8 8 — 16

Brooks (5-1): 5 12 — 17

Haverhill 18, Lowell 2

Goals: Mikaela Tzortzis 4, Alex Bushey 3, Ava Votto 2, Katrina Savvas 2, Halee Murphy 2, Sydney Riley 2, Jill Shultz, Sierra Jepson, Morgan Flaherty

Saves: Keira Bushey 2

Haverhill (4-1): 11 7 — 18

Lowell: 2 0 — 2

Andover 10, North Andover 9

Goals: Andover — Rose MacLean 4, Grace Johnson 2, Vivian Aloi 2, Lucy MacLean 1

Assists: Andover — Hannah Jordan 2, Scarlet Glass 2, Johnson, R.MacLean

Saves: Andover — Allie Batchelder 8

North Andover (1-3): 5 4 0 0 0 — 9

Andover: 5 4 0 0 1 — 10

Softball

Lowell 16, Haverhill 8

Haverhill (8): Moly Tabb 4-0-1 rf, Samantha Neal 2b 4-2-2, Jamieson Pearl ss 4-3-2, Sam Dion lf 4-3-3, Cayla Irwin p 0-0-0, Sydney Stocks p 4-0-0, Hannah Minnis 1b 3-0-0, Felicia LaTolgo 1-0-0, Kaelyn Mazzaglia cf 4-0-2, Gretchen Fieldhouse 3b 3-0-0, Francesca Purdy c 3-0-0. Totals 34-8-10

LP: Cayla Irwin

Haverhill: 0 0 3 0 2 3 0 — 8

Lowell: 1 8 3 0 2 2 0 — 16

Kingswood 4, Pelham 0

Pelham (0): Slaton ss 3-0-1, Sauer rf 3-0-0, Beisang c 3-0-1, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Aguiar p 2-0-0, Berton 3b 3-0-0, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Berger lf 1-0-0, Roscoe ph 1-0-0, Furtado cf 2-0-0. Totals 23-0-2

LP: Aguiar

Pelham (1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kingswood (2-0): 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 4

Methuen 8, Andover 0

Andover (0): Weeden 2b 2-0-0, Parrish c 3-0-0, Sellinger 3b 3-0-1, Ka.O’Brien ss 3-0-1, Walsit lf 1-0-0, Fraser ph 1-0-0, Rousseau cf 2-0-0, Margantz ph 1-0-0, O’Sullivan rf 2-0-0, Vives rf 0-0-0, Veira 1b 0-0-0, Ke.OBrien 2-0-0, Magenheim p 2-0-0. Totals 22-0-2

Methuen (8): Tardugno ss 3-2-1, Coleman 2b 4-1-2, Santiago cf 4-2-1, Monsanto lf 3-0-2, Voutour ph 1-0-0, C.McNamara 1b 3-0-0, Baez 3b 3-0-0, Lynch dp 1-1-1, Chirwa dp 1-0-1, Delaney rf 2-1-1, D.McNamara rf 1-0-0, Hayes c 2-0-1, Medeiros c 1-1-0. Totals 29-8-10

RBI: Coleman 2, Santiago 2, Delaney 2, Monsanto

HR: Santiago, Delaney

WP: Yirrell (2-0); LP: Magenheim

Highlights: MacKenzie Yirrell won her second straight to start the season...Freshman Adriana Delaney and junior Thyanais Santiago each hit two-run homers...In three wins to open the campaign, Kiele Coleman had gone 8-for-13 (.615) with six RBI

Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Methuen (3-0): 3 4 0 1 0 0 0 — 8

Spaulding 6, Timberlane 4

Timberlane (4): Poulin ss 3-1-1, O’Leary cf 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 5-1-0, Al.Salafia p/rf 5-2-4, Patles 3b 4-0-1, McFadden 1b 5-0-1, McDonald rf 5-0-1, Salerno c 5-0-0, Paradis lf 1-0-0, As.Salafia p 2-0-0, Beaudet 1-0-0. Totals 40-4-9

RBI: Al.Salafia 3

HR: Al.Salafia

LP: Shanley

Highlights: Timberlane scored two in the 10th to extend the game...Alexa Salafia struck out eight while allowing two hits in her five-inning start and also delivered a double and home run to help the cause

Spaulding: 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 — 6

Timberlane: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4

Bishop Guertin 3, Windham 2

Windham (2): Mitrou ss 3-0-1, Hollingshead lf 3-0-2, Nolan cf 4-0-1, DeCotis c 3-0-1, Wrigh p/lf 3-0-0, Yantosca 1b 4-0-1, Forsyth 3b 4-0-1, McGrath ph 0-1-0, Akin rf 2-1-1, Ballard p 1-0-0, Gattinella 2b 4-0-1. Totals 31-2-10

RBI: Hollingshead

2B: Nolan

LP: Wright

Windham (1-2): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2

Bishop Guertin (1-1): 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3

Merrimack 6, Pinkerton 5

Pinkerton (5): Gibeault 1b 3-0-1, Hiscox 2b 4-1-1, Moore c 4-1-3, Schoenenberger ss 4-0-1, Michaud 3b 3-0-1, Dunn lf 3-1-2, Child rf 2-1-0, McPhail rf 1-0-0, Carvalho dp 3-0-0, Lemay cf 3-1-0. Totals 30-5-9

RBI: Schoenenberger 2, Hiscox, Moore, Gibeault

LP: Cunha

Pinkerton (0-2): 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 — 5

Merrimack (2-1): 0 0 0 2 2 2 0 — 6

Boys Tennis

Andover 5, Haverhill 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Conor Rea (A) def. Justin Tran 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nate Gellman (A) def. Jesse Rubera (A) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Peter Doan (A) def. Jackson Morin 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Aarit Chauhan-Joe Marcel (A) def. Aidan Champsi-Mike Kmenta 6-0, 6-1; 2. William Cohen-Owen Finlay (A) def. Chris Butt-Josh Alaimo 6-0, 6-1

Records: Haverhill 3-1

Derryfield 8, Pinkerton 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 9-7

Girls Tennis

Methuen 4, Billerica 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-0, 6-4; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-0, 6-3; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce 7-6 (7-3)

Pelham 8, Monadnock 1

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 5-4 (forfeit); 2. Corinne Kelly 8-1; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-2; 4. Rosie Day 8-0; 5. Olivia Squillante 8-0

Doubles: 1. Bevens-Kelly 8-0; 2. Haley-Day 8-4; 3. Squillante-Ally Bodenrader 8-3

Records: Pelham 3-2

North Andover 5, Lawrence 0

Local winners:

Singles: 1. Skyler Holland 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tika Roy 6-0, 6-0; 3. Callie Dias 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Yee 6-0, 6-0; 2. Leah Tenenbaum-Ava Iannuccillo 6-0, 6-0

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Dracut 0

Kills: Ryan DiFloures 6

Blocks: Cooper Dellea 3

Assists: Aaron Bennett 18

Service points (aces): Mason Holmes (5)

Digs: Casey Connors 10

Haverhill (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Dracut: 10 13 17 — 0

Andover 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: A — Marco Gomez Cabo 10

Blocks: A — Teddy Addesa 6

Assists: A — Gomez Cabo 18

Service points (aces): A — Noah Chanthaboun 14 (Isaac Williams 3)

Digs: A — Chanthaboun 12

Andover (4-2): 25 25 25 — 3

Lawrence: 19 23 19 — 0

Pinkerton 3, Bishop Guertin 0

Kills: Trey Baker 7

Assists: Myles Melim 13

Service points (aces): Melim (8)

Digs: Lucas Mayer 9

Bishop Guertin: 15 20 15 — 0

Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3

