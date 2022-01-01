Boys Basketball
Andover 67, St. John’s Prep 45
Andover (67): Cammann 17, MacLellan 15, Satlow 4, Shahtanian 16, Resendiz 6, Hardy 2, LeBrun 4, Beal 3, Totals 22-16-68
3-pointers: MacLellan 3, Cammann 3 ,Shahtanian 4, Resendiz 2
St. John’s Prep: 10 9 13 13 — 45
Andover (3-0): 14 23 14 16 — 67
Girls Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Methuen 1 (OT)
Methuen (1-3-1): 0 1 0 0 — 1
Lincoln-Sudbury: 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Emma Ryan
Saves: Michelle Kusmal 23
Wrestling
Timberlane 53, Haverhill 30
Winners:
106: Michael Morris (H) fall 2:50; 113: Cale Wood Jr. (H) fall 1:56; 120: Gage Muir (H) fall 4:31; 126: Jon Fabrizio (T) tech fall 15-0 2:45; 132: Ben Davoli (H) fall 2:34; 138: Ben Little (T) fall 3:11; 145: Brent Nicolosi (H) fall 4:21; 152: Konrad Parker (T) fall 0:56; 160: Erik Kappler (T) fall 1:21; 170: Anthony Rousseau (T) fall 0:47; 182: Bryce Parker (T) fall 1:13; 195: Dominic Pallaria (T) fall 0:47; 220: Cooper Kelley (T) fall 0:51; HVY: Malikai Colon (T) fall 1:08
