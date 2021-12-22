Can’t believe Sunday we ran the 52nd annual Eagle-Tribune All-Star football team. The first all-star team the paper did for any sport was the 1970 football team.
Six Lawrence High Lancers were chosen for the 21-player squad: quarterback Randy Hart, center Walter Roberts Jr., fullback Ray Preston, kicker Dave Teggart, defensive back Neal Buntin and defensive lineman Dick Lucas.
Roberts was a fine track coach at Pinkerton Academy and the son of Walt Roberts Sr., a Hall of Fame football coach at Masconomet Regional. Teggart, who grew up in Ireland, kicked for UNH.
Hart was named MVP for throwing 10 TD passes and scoring 38 points running. Preston may still be the greatest player we’ve ever produced. He was a second-team UPI All-American linebacker at Syracuse then played nine years in the NFL with the Chargers.
Other all-stars were Central Catholic’s Cliff Gallant, Irv Loucroft and George Cote; Andover’s Steve Lanier and Rick Furey; Methuen’s John Buco and Mike Wood; Greater Lawrence’s Don Deschene and Dave Connors; Pinkerton’s Steve Lizotte and Jim Young; Salem’s Al Centner, Austin Prep’s Dave Solomon, North Reading’s Bill Furey and Reading’s Kevin Keane.
The leading scorer that season was Lizotte with 18 TDs and 112 points to beat out Deschene (86 points). Buntin and Centner each had seven TD grabs.
Teggart, Young and Lizotte were the only juniors selected that year.
It’s amazing how much bigger players are today. The two biggest players on the 1970 team were Gallant (6-3, 210) and Connors (6-0, 200).
No Haverhill Hillies made it because we didn’t start covering Haverhill until a few years later.
That 1970 team was chosen by sports editor Joe Murphy and writers Russ Conway, Max Bishop, Drew Hart and Fred B. Cole.
AWESOME AISLING
North Andover High’s impressive scholar-athlete Aisling Callahan will be continuing her running career and majoring in public health at prestigious Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
Callahan had a brilliant junior season with bests of 5:02.69 in the mile (6th all-time in area) and 11:18.72 in the 2-mile.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to Haverhill hockey’s Nick DiBurro (17 today), Andover volleyball’s Olivia Foster (18 tomorrow), Methuen swimming’s Carter DeLano (16 Monday), the world’s greatest sister Maura Muldoon Shamon of Windham (Monday) and Haverhill swimmer Carli Quinlan (18 Wednesday).
STRONG FINISH
Senior Owen Rosenberger of North Andover, a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman, was in on seven tackles this fall for 1-AA Colgate. He was a football/wrestling star at Brooks. ... Add to the All-Name team Princeton University linebacker Zach Beagle.
BORN LEADERS
Sophomore three-sport athlete Katie O’Leary of Atkinson (volleyball, swimming, softball) and sophomore soccer player/wrestler Spencer Sierra of Plaistow were named Timberlane Regional’s representatives for the prestigious Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program.
ZACK ATTACK
Colby-Sawyer junior Zack Caraballo has made a big jump from his freshman year when the former Tribune Super Teamer averaged 2.9 points in 13.6 minutes.
The GNAC cancelled last season due to COVID but the Salem High grad is now starting and averaging 8.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.6 minutes a game.
RED-HOT COLIN
Junior Colin Philippon of Salem is off to a blistering start for the Assumption hockey team. The former Pinkerton Academy star has played in nine games with eight goals and an assist.
Junior defenseman Zach Pendenza from Pinkerton (5 games) and freshman blue-liner Sean Corliss from North Andover (4 games, 1 assist) are also playing for the Greyhounds. Pendenza transferred from Becker College, which closed.
TERRIFIC TIGER
Sophomore midfielder Sam Davidson of North Andover started 13 games for the 10-7 (6-1 Ivy League) Princeton field hockey team. The Governor’s Academy grad had two goals and two assists. ... Patriot receiver Kendrick Bourne and L.A. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp were college teammates at Division 1-AA Eastern Washington.
...
