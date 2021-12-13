Legendary Pinkerton Academy boys cross country coach Mike Clark was inducted into the NHIAA Hall of Fame on Nov. 14 at the Courtyard Marriott in Concord.
"Can you believe that?" asked Clark.
Yes!
He's been head coach since 1982 with 10 Division 1 meet titles and 11 runner-up finishes on his resume. His Astros have finished in the top 3 at the D-1 meet for 16 straight seasons.
An appreciative Clark said, "In 2016 (Pinkerton) dedicated the cross country trail to me. The Michael S. Clark cross country trail. This year was so much fun."
He has plenty for which to be grateful.
He explained, "On Aug. 4 they thought I had a stroke. It was vertigo. It was horrible. It was crazy. I see my cardiologist again Wednesday (yesterday). I'm feeling a heckuva lot better."
There was a large group of Astros on hand in Concord to support Clark including AD/football coach Brian O'Reilly, track coaches Carol Quarles, Jon Alizio and Mike Karthas, and assistant AD/golf coach Jeff Sojka.
Clark, a graduate of Salem High and Plymouth State, is also entering his 17th year as co-head coach of the Bow High spring track team.
He was inducted along with Lebanon official Peter DePalo Sr., Hanover coach Dick Dodds, Exeter official Robert Hodson, Hampton official Linda Sicotte Osborne, contributor Rusty Ross of Gilford and Dover administrator Peter Wotton.
The athlete inducted was multi-time Eagle-Tribune MVP John Mortimer, the brilliant Londonderry High distance runner. Of course, his best friend and archrival was Mike Clark's gifted Pinkerton runner Matt Downin. Still can't believe those two finished 1-2 at the 1994 Foot Locker Nationals at Balboa Park in California with Downin the national champ.
Just another feather in Clark's cap.
GATI INDUCTED, TOO
The week earlier the COVID-delayed 2020 NHIAA Hall of Fame class was inducted including one of the great football coaches in state history in Jack Gati.
Locally, he had tremendous success later in his career at Salem with two state titles. Overall, he was 221-137. He also was a fine track coach at Salem and other schools.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Andover volleyball's Ava Sipley (18 today), Plymouth State basketball tri-captain Dante Rivera of Methuen (22 today), Haverhill track's Brenna Corcoran (16 today), Phillips baseball's Matthew Sapienza of North Andover (19 tomorrow) and Timberlane basketball player/football state champ Matt Williams (tomorrow).
FYI: Rivera is averaging 14.5 ppg this season.
NESCAC SCHOLARS
Several Andover residents made the NESCAC Fall Scholar-Athlete squad:
They were Owen Glover, Bates, Jr., cross country; Cade Rose, Bates, Jr., football; Neena Goldthwaite, Bowdoin, Soph., cross country; Julianna Kennedy, Trinity, Jr., soccer; Mark Huynh, Tufts, Soph., soccer; and Madelyn Silveira, Tufts sophomore soccer.
The other local honored was Tufts field hockey player Beth Krikorian, a grad student from Windham.
DANDY DUO
A pair of North Andoverites for 18-4-1 Pingree field hockey team made the Salem News All-Star team. They were senior forward Lexi Garcia (17 goals, 15 assists) and junior midfielder Maddie Landers (13 goals, 12 assists).
SOLIMINE SHINES
UMass Lowell grad student Jenna Solimine of Haverhill made the America East All-Academic squad in cross country. She placed seventh out of 91 runners at the conference meet (17:05.89, 3.11 miles) and earned a 3.85 GPA in her graduate studies as a business major.
FIFTH NCAA TITLE
Pinkerton Academy grad Mark Krikorian guided the Florida State women's soccer team to another national title, his third in 17 years with the Seminoles. His FSU clubs have also been runner-up three times. He also won two national titles at Franklin Pierce.
NEW HUSKY
Sophomore midfielder Madison DiPietro from Windham and Central Catholic saw action in 21 games this fall with three starts for the UConn field hockey team. The 2018 Eagle-Tribune MVP transferred from Boston University.
SOCCER STARS
Suffolk senior keeper Allison Rodrigues of North Andover (11-5, 8 shutouts) and Brandeis senior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari from Central Catholic (7 goals) were both named second-team Division 3 All-Region 2 in women's soccer.
Franklin & Marshall senior forward Steven Yakita of Andover and St. John's Prep (9 goals, 6 assists) made the men's Division 3 Region 5 third-team.
LOCAL CRUSADER
Sophomore defensive back Matt Duchemin from Haverhill and St. John's Prep saw action in five games this fall for the Holy Cross football team. The Crusaders went 10-3 and advanced to the Division 1-AA playoffs Round of 16.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.