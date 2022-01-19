Dusted off the Eagle-Tribune record books to get some perspective on Ayden Pereira’s historic career at Central Catholic.
The 6-foot, 190-pound UMaine recruit from Auburn, N.H., is a three-time Tribune All-Star, the 17th to accomplish that since the team debuted 52 years ago (1970).
The others were Central’s Bret Edwards (CCHS ‘18), Andover’s E.J. Perry (‘17), Pelham’s Bruce Vieira (‘09), Central’s Mike Leavitt (‘08), North Andover’s Andrew Foote (‘07), Central’s Andrew Regan (‘07), Andover’s Buddy Farnham (‘06), Masconomet’s Drew Carey (‘05), Haverhill’s Jeff Molesso (‘02), Pinkerton’s Mike Grella (‘02), Masconomet’s Tim Gale (‘99), Central’s Matt Cassano (‘95), Pinkerton’s Matt Jordan (‘94), Greater Lawrence’s Rod Cruz (‘90), Pinkerton’s Ryan Mihalko (‘87) and Salem’s Mike Hagen (‘76).
Next fall, Andover’s Lincoln Beal, Andover’s Scotty Brown and Central’s Preston Zinter could join the three-time club.
Pereira joins another select club as a two-time Tribune MVP. We began giving out that honor annually in 1989 (33 seasons). The other two-time MVPs were Salem’s Josh Sibanda (‘18), Andover’s E.J. Perry (‘17), North Andover’s Andrew Foote (‘07), Pinkerton’s Matt Jordan (‘94) and Central’s Sean Finneran (CCHS ‘91).
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to Haverhill gymnast Olivia Melo (yesterday), Central soccer’s Zarina Pinto (17 yesterday), Mrs. Mike’s favorite North Andover Super Fan Alma Long (93 yesterday), Haverhill hockey’s Charlie Rastaukas (18 today), Methuen Hall of Famer Mimi Hyde (today), Andover hockey’s Braeden Archambault (17 Friday), Methuen soccer’s Brady Collins (18 Sunday), North Andover AD Steve Nugent (53 Monday) and Windham volleyball’s Samantha Blandford (18 next Wednesday).
BAKER DOWNS MICHIGAN
Rutgers had been 0-13 all-time vs. Michigan but Derry’s Geo Baker put that streak to rest. The 5th-year senior guard erupted for a season-high and game-high 27 points in a Scarlet Knight win on Jan. 4. That night he also moved to fourth all-time at RU in career assists. ... Sure “The Bachelor” Clayton Echard played football but, as usual, non-sports TV/media types always perpetuate myths. He was no star. A walk-on, he had two career catches and four career tackles for the University of Missouri.
FABULOUS FREDERIQUE
WPI football had a ton of local players this fall.
The headliners were junior wide receiver Isaac Frederique of Methuen, who had 31 catches for 499 yards and 2 TDs in the 10 games, and junior wide receiver Tommy Emrick of Windham (31-294, 2 TDs).
Other locals were graduate student offensive lineman Ryan Michaud of Salem, junior fullback Aaron Searth of Methuen, freshman linebacker Noah Poulin of Salem, and freshman linebacker Tommy Casey of Central Catholic and Atkinson (3 tackles).
FEAR OF BOEHEIM
The ACC Network embarrassed itself by naming Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim the best shooter in the ACC. When he’s shooting a mediocre 34.9% from deep for a 9-9 club? The league only goes 40-deep in its stats and 40th place is 35.4%.
If he weren’t legendary SU coach Jim Boeheim’s son, I can’t believe they’d say that with a straight face.
SPOT ON, COACH
Just loved this tweet from St. John’s Prep football coach Brian St. Pierre on a snow day Friday: “Peel your backside out of bed and do what football guys do. Help your neighbor. Grab a shovel and get to work-after eating a properly balanced breakfast of course. Love, Coach.” ... Lowell High’s brilliant senior pitcher Giana LaCedra recently announced she won’t be attending East Carolina after all. She’ll be pitching for the hometown UMass Lowell River Hawks. Last spring she was 13-1 with a 0.27 ERA and 230 K’s.
MR. CLUTCH DIBIASE
Catholic University (D.C.) freshman Peter DiBiase of North Andover placed seventh in the weight throw at the Franklin and Marshall Diplomat Invitational. He had a clutch 36-3 toss on his final attempt. ... A men’s soccer Academic All-American has a perfect name for the sport. It’s Lock Haven University’s Beckham Sibiski. ... Surprisingly, University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles isn’t related to former NBA player Darius Miles, the third overall pick in the 2000 draft.
