Ashley Dinges was on pace to go down with the great Katie Zenevitch (CCHS ‘10) as probably the two best female basketball players at Central Catholic since girls began attending the school in the fall of 1996.
The 6-foot tall super sophomore from Haverhill was our area scoring champion this winter at 22.7 points a game and already was a two-time Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer (top 5 players in the area).
But Dinges, who already has an offer from UNH, has decided to transfer to prep powerhouse Noble and Greenough in Dedham. Dinges, who played as an 8th grader at Bradford Christian, will be repeating her sophomore season at Nobles.
For decades, top hockey players have opted for Juniors or prep schools. For the last decade or so, area coaches have sweated out keeping their top boys basketball players. and often it has been a losing battle.
Now, it’s a big trend with the girls, too.
Recent examples of stars who left local high schools for prep schools include Dinges, Haverhill’s Kendall Eddy (Brooks) and Haverhill’s Colleen Phiri (Bradford Christian) as well as Division 1 collegians North Andover’s Nirel Lougbo (Tabor, Marquette), Windham’s Steph Davis (Proctor, Holy Cross) and Pinkerton’s Nicolette Arnold (Lawrence Academy, Sacred Heart).
Lawrence’s Vicky Morales (Proctor, Sacred Heart) and Elemy Colome (Proctor, Syracuse) went directly to prep schools.
All-Time Scoring Leaders
Here are 46 years of our annual girls basketball scoring leaders.
2022: Ashley Dinges Central 22.7; 2021: Colleen Phiri Haverhill 22.6; 2020: Grace Efosa Whittier 24.5; 2019: Brooke Kane Pinkerton 20.3; 2018: Efosa 23.4; 2017: Alyssa Casey Andover 21.0; 2016: Jillian Webber Andover 19.6; 2015: Leigh-Ann Trepanier Fellowship 21.6; 2014: Amanda Williams Central 18.3; 2013: Clairee Putnam Windham 18.2; 2012: Nicole Boudreau Andover 22.9; 2011: Boudreau 23.1;
2010: Rashidat Agboola Methuen 24.9; 2009: Agboola 21.7; 2008: Sam Wheeler Timberlane 18.5; 2007: Anna Aguirre Methuen 18.3; 2006: Andrea Lavigne Whittier 18.1; 2005: Glennies Morel Lawrence 20.6; 2004: Morel 16.5; 2003: Meredith Waldie Methuen 19.6; 2002: Waldie 19.4; 2001: Jackie Vocell Timberlane 18.7; 2000: Jillian Middlemiss Methuen 19.2;
1999: Sarah Broadhead Brooks 20.1; 1998: Damaris Damien Gr. Lawrence 21.8; 1997: Caroline Lahey Lawrence 19.6; 1996: Charlotte Muller Andover 20.8; 1995: Julie Wrobel St. Mary’s 16.9; 1994: Kristie Hall Pinkerton 16.8; 1993: Kerry Hagerty Andover 18.0; 1992: Katie Qualter Salem 18.2; 1991: Andrea Sunday Salem 17.0; 1990: Sunday 20.4; 1989: Betsy Wrobel St. Mary’s 21.5;
1988: Michelle Roy Gr. Lawrence 15.2; 1987: Roy 20.3; 1986: Darlene Orlando Methuen 17.0; 1985: Kris Kinney Pinkerton 18.0; 1984: Sue Murphy Timberlane 23.1; 1983: Beth Sullivan Andover 17.5; 1982: Heather Thomson Andover 19.2; 1981: Thomson 19.0; 1980: Nancy Rochefort Methuen 20.0; 1979: Kathy Szostak Methuen 21.0; 1978: Alyce Beal St. Mary’s 16.3; 1977: Sharon Zagorski North Andover 19.0
Cakes are Baking
Happy birthday wishes go out to the best local sportswriter I’ve ever known the Tribune’s Dave Dyer (Saturday) and Central Catholic girls basketball coach Casey Grange (Sunday). ... In 13 games, Timberlane grad Kiley Simmons leads the Clark women’s lacrosse team with 28 goals and 33 points. She’s a junior midfielder from Atkinson.
Mr. and Mrs. Right
Kyle Wakefield and Julie Brennan were voted “Mr. and Mrs. Right” for the Andover High Class of 2012. Their fellow students knew a good thing when they saw it. They were married on Feb. 19! Kyle played hockey for the Golden Warriors and Julie was a hockey cheerleader.
Flagship Football
Methuen scholar-athlete Jason Silverio intends to walk-on at UMass Amherst. He’s a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star wide receiver/defensive back. ... If my community were deciding to whether to keep its mascot, the last people I’d want making that decision would be the school committee.
Vasquez Makes Decision
Methuen High’s 6-5 basketball center/volleyball player Randy Vasquez will be continuing his hoops career at Southern Maine Community College. ... Seb Tonini, a junior at St. Michael’s (Vt.) College, was named first-team All-NE 10 at third doubles and second-team at No. 6 singles. He was a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Pinkerton.
Gone too Soon
R.I.P. former Whittier Tech standout nose guard and wrestling co-captain Jonathan Ahern of Haverhill, who died April 26. He was an electrician and was just 21 years old. ... Wouldn’t it be something if we had two local girls join the magical 40-foot triple jump club this spring? Andover High senior Jodi Parrott, a Cornell recruit, has done 38-10.5 and Phillips senior Kiera Suh of Andover, a Yale recruit, has done 38-8.75.
One Final Thought
If you can put a smile on someone’s face today, just do it.
