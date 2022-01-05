Haverhill’s Joe D’Orazio refereed scores of big games from the Merrimack Valley Conference to Big East games with legendary players like Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing and a slew of legendary coaches like John Thompson, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino.
Brian Martin of Windham has been a top local official for 33 years. He gives a huge amount of credit to D’Orazio, who died on Dec. 26 at age 84.
“He helped a lot of the young local referees,” said Martin. “He watched me do a Haverhill High game and spent a couple hours with me. He had all kind of notes written down. My God, I was shocked.
“The next week I had a full schedule from the Middlesex League and Greater Boston League from one of his contacts, Bill McDonald. When Joe called, people listened. He was bigtime. He was the man.”
In 2009, D’Orazio was honored as a 50-year member of International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO).
D’Orazio was a baseball and basketball player at Haverhill High. He was a longtime member at Haverhill Country Club and was a Mass. Golf official.
Haverhill track coach Mike Maguire tweeted: “When I was at Providence College, he would bring my dad to PC games he officiated. I thought it was cool once when Coach Rick Pitino gave him an earful. He was also very helpful in helping me get the Haverhill High School store up and running.”
Local golf pro Shawn Roderick tweeted: “One of my favs. This guy treated me like one of the guys at the club even at 14 years old. I learned so much about the game from him. RIP Joe D. No one will ever replicate your patented fist pumps on a golf course!”
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to North Andover High golfer James Robbins (18 today), Lawrence High heavyweight wrestler Brandon Lavasta Torres (“BLT” turns 18 Saturday) and the 1992 Hobey Baker winner Scott Pellerin of Windham (52 Sunday).
DESROSIERS ON MOVE
University of Louisville freshman running back Gregory Desrosiers of Lawrence announced he’s entering the transfer portal. He reported a recent offer from Division 1-AA Eastern Kentucky. Desrosiers was a football and track star first at Central Catholic and then at Belmont Hill. ... Add to the All-Name Team Brown men’s swimmer Mason Romantic.
LITTLE BIG MAN
At just 5-5, 142 pounds, Champ Flemings is a productive receiver for Oregon State. This fall the junior had 15 catches for 270 yards. ... Hard to believe that the College Hall of Fame would misspell former Iowa All-American linebacker and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett’s name. They spelled it Tippet in a press release. ... Sacred Heart Academy’s lopsided 92-4 girls basketball win over Lyman Hall has created a firestorm in Connecticut. It was 80-0 after three quarters.
PLAISTOW TO ENGLAND
We have some updates on more area freshmen playing college soccer.
Two Timberlane alums are playing. Aryanna Richard was a part-time starter this fall at Wheaton and across the pond Hannah Collins plays for Northumbria University in England.
Additional names from the Central Catholic girls program are Hannah Watson (Stonehill back), and Faith Lee (Southern Connecticut forward). Lee is transferring to St. Anselm’s.
Andover’s Ashley Kendrigan is a back at Stonehill.
Additional freshman from Windham High include defender Kate Burzlaff, a part-time starter at Keene State; and defender Alyssa Tarabocchia, a starter at Nichols.
CHANGES AT WINDHAM
Windham High’s AD Mike McCaffrey moved on in the late fall after just 18 months in the position. A few months into his Windham tenure, he was a finalist for the Wilmington High AD job.
He’s been replaced by Jon Hall, a WHS economics teacher. Hall has also been the longtime assistant girls soccer coach and has been the Jaguars’ boys tennis coach since 2016. Previously he was AD at ConVal and Merrimack high schools.
Girls soccer coach Matt Bryant has stepped down after 10 seasons and a 96-63-10 record. This fall WHS went 8-8-1. His 2020 team lost in the Division 1 state final.
STILL GOT IT
North Andover High principal Chet Jackson has a long history in sports. He starred in baseball at BC, is a longtime top high school football referee and was a successful head basketball coach at Greater Lawrence Tech.
Jackson jumped in Tuesday in a pinch and coached the Scarlet Knight freshman boys basketball team. He still has the Midas touch as he guided the Knights to the win over Andover.
