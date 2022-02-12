Two of Haverhill High’s finest are enjoying superb winter track seasons.
At the New Englands at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, junior Keith May ran a University of Hartford school record 2:30.02 to take fifth in the 1,000 meters. The old mark was 2:30.53 by Evan Jaworski in 2016.
May is also shining in the classroom with a 3.83 GPA as a health science major with a concentration in prosthetics and orthotics. He’ll begin his master’s degree studies at Hartford this summer.
Graduate student Jenna Solimine broke the UMass Lowell school 5,000-meter record with her 16:41.32 for fourth place at the John Thomas Invitational at BU.
The old mark? Sister Jaclyn Solimine’s 16:50.02 in 2017! It was a whopping 37-second PR for Jenna.
Veteran UML coach Gary Gardner said it was the best race Jenna has ever run.
Keith May’s mom, Karen May, stressed how much ex-Hillies appreciate the support they continue to get from their Mass. Hall of Fame high school coach Mike Maguire.
Other Haverhill alums competing in college track include Delani Dorsey and Sean Glass at UMass Lowell, Ariann LeCours at Westfield State, Brianna Hill at Wheaton and Jen Sahagian at Assumption.
TAKESIAN IS A KEEPER
The Harty memorial hockey game is today (Sunday) at noon at Haverhill Valley Forum with North Andover hosting Lowell. The admission is $5 and the entire gate will go to the Matthew Harty Scholarship fund. People can also Venmo contributions @mitoaction.
Hockey fans may want to check out talented North Andover sophomore keeper Troy Takesian.
R.I.P. BETTY KONRAD
Sorry to hear about the recent passing of Betty Konrad, 75, of North Andover. She was so proud of her son Rob, the St. John’s Prep and Syracuse star fullback who had a long career with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. .... Ex-Celtic coach Jim O’Brien’s son, Jack O’Brien, is a noted internet comedian and podcast host. He’s co-founder of Cracked.com.
REGGIE HALL OF FAME
Greater Lawrence will be inducting 14 new members into its Hall of Fame on March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Elks Club. Tickets are $50. Contact AD Mike Nelson at mnelson@glts.net or visit glts.net/Page/4649.
ATHLETES: Dan Thompson ‘99, Joe Soliman ‘00, Juan Nieves ‘04, Larry Hester ‘73, Norline Walker ‘79, Jessica Mercado ‘07, Jim Quinlan ‘76, Steve Berard ‘68, Matt Buco ‘11
COACHES: Anne Marie Faris, Jim Qualter
CONTRIBUTORS: Paula Thompson, Frank Vacirca, Mary Ringland
DUREN’S NEW MARK
Kat Duren of Haverhill finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at the Blazer Invitational.
She set a UAB school record with a conference-leading 8.52. The fab frosh from Central Catholic smashed the school hurdles mark again with an 8.39 at the Harvard Crimson Invitational on Feb. 4. She was named Conference USA Track Athlete of the Week. Duren has also run a 24.87 200 meters.
Coach Kurt Thomas said, “I’m proud of her. She had a good weekend in Boston, broke a school record and competed with some of the best in the country to earn this award. She’s a great competitor and a very hard worker.”
Alabama-Birmingham junior Britney Johnson of Derry ran a 5:19.91 for eighth in the mile at Harvard.
SCARLET KNIGHT MUSCLE
North Andover had three shot put relay squads place at the Division 2 state relays. Jenna Bard, Courtney O’Neil, and Chloe Marconi won with a school record 102-8.5. Siena Disalvo, Makenna Dube and Annie Lacombe were third and Karina Yankowsky, Annakiya Marshall and Kallie Saalfrank finished fifth.
MERRIMACK TO SUPER BOWL
Ben Martin is an assistant offensive line coach for the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Martin, who grew up in Marblehead, was an assistant at Merrimack College under head coach John Perry in 2008-09. ... Jhamyl Fricas of Methuen is playing at Connors State Junior College in Oklahoma. The 6-3 freshman guard is averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds for the 22-3 Cowboys.
TOP NETMINDER
Sean D’Urso of Andover, a junior on the New England College women’s hockey team, was named New England Hockey Conference goalie of the week. She had 38 saves in a 5-2 win over Western New England. In 546 minutes this season, she has a 3.18 goals against average and a .929 (381 of 410) save percentage.
