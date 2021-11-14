As the top high school track 100-meter runner in area history, Jerimil German has often been called a hero.
But this was much different. This wasn’t sports. This was true heroism. It was last spring and he leapt to action at the team hotel during the league track and field championships.
The former Lawrence High great was honored last week by the Hartsville, South Carolina, City Council for saving a life last spring.
“Coker University (of South Carolina) sophomore Jerimil German assessed the situation and began performing chest compressions on the woman,” wrote peedeenewsnetwork.com,
“While waiting for EMTs to arrive, German resuscitated the woman several times over the course of 20 minutes. The Coker Cobra ended up saving her life.”
German said in a Coker University video, “I’m looking to become a police officer. ... I teared up and cried. (I thought) ‘What the hell just happened?’
“How do you process it? I was in complete shock but grateful.”
Peter Early of Haverhill, his former coach at Coker and now the head coach at Assumption, tweeted: “Anyone that knows Jerimil and his story should not be surprised at his bravery and heroic acts!”
Lawrence High athletic director Brendan Neilon tweeted: “As good as he is in track, he is a better person and makes everyone around him a better person.”
THE HARTSVILLE PROCLAMATION
Hartsville mayor Mel Pennington presented the proclamation on behalf of Council, stating:
“Whereas, the City of Hartsville recognizes Coker University student, Jerimil German, for his heroic efforts saving the life of a citizen while traveling with the University for an athletic competition, and;
“Whereas, Mr. German’s passion for a future in law enforcement has led him to explore and research situational opportunities and learn how to act therefore giving him the knowledge to be able to save this woman’s life, and;
“Whereas, our appreciation is extended to Mr. German for his quick thinking and diligent efforts displayed in this life-saving situation while representing Coker University and the City of Hartsville in a positive light, and;
“Whereas, the citizens of Hartsville benefit from having such dedicated students from Coker University in our city that are willing to help someone in need no matter the circumstances.
“Now, therefore, I, Carl. M. (Mel) Pennington IV, Mayor of the City of Hartsville, South Carolina, hereby proclaim appreciation to Mr. Jerimil German for his heroic efforts and encourage our citizens to be selfless and willing to help their neighbors as he was on that day.”
CONSTANT AT BUZZER
Kevin Constant of Lawrence and Central Catholic rescued Division 2 Le Moyne University in its season opener. The redshirt freshman sank a lay-up with one second left to give the Dolphins the 97-96 win over Roberts Wesleyan. He finished with 19 points.
PHILLIPS ACTOR
Phillips Academy grad Gavan O’Herlihy died on Sept. 15. A successful actor, he was famous for his very brief stint as Richie Cunningham’s older brother Chuck on Happy Days. He was on for seven episodes then the show basically pretended he never existed.
The 6-4 O’Herlihy, who was raised in Ireland, was a champion tennis player. He graduated from Phillips in 1969.
NCAA STARTERS
Two-year captain Austin Ward, a senior midfielder from North Andover, and senior midfielder Kyle Cocciardi from Windham were starters for 16-2-1 St Joseph’s of Maine, which was ousted Saturday in its Division 3 NCAA soccer opener. Ward had eight goals and five assists this fall including both goals in the 3-2 NCAA loss to NYU. Both players were second-team all-conference.
TOPS IN MIAA
Central Catholic senior soccer player Grace Lydon of Rowley was named the MIAA scholar-athlete of the Month. She’s a UMass Lowell lacrosse recruit. AD Zach Blaszak said, “Grace is a remarkable student, leader and friend to her peers.”
MORAN HONORS
Bentley senior midfielder Meghan Moran of North Andover was named third-team All-NE-10 in field hockey. She started every game after coming off the bench until this fall. Stonehill’s Claudia Crowe of Methuen made the All-Rookie team.
NEW JERSEY COACH
Ex-Central Catholic point guard Junior De La Hoz is the 8th grade dean and new varsity girls basketball coach at the Dwight-Englewood (N.J.) School. That is an independent school (pre-K to 12th) in Bergen County.
