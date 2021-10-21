Several area residents were inducted last weekend into the UMass Lowell Hall of Fame. They were all part of the 24-0 2010 Division 2 national championship field hockey team.
That team included second-team All-American defender Annie Hansbury of Plaistow and first-team All-American Liz Day of North Andover, who scored the lone goal in the title game.
The coaching staff included Marsh School of Methuen teacher Kerry Dudley (former Haverhill star), Brooks School great Chelsey Feole of Windham and current Central Catholic head coach Josselyn Mroz Wilson.
Wilson also was inducted as a player as part of the 2005 UMass Lowell national title team.
KEOGH IN RECORD BOOKS
Timberlane girls soccer player Bella Keogh, a junior, has tortured opposing goalies with 32 goals this fall heading into the regular season finale yesterday/Thursday vs. Goffstown. Then come the playoffs.
Eagle-Tribune records go back through the 1988 season. In those 34 years, here are our other 30-goal scorers:
M.B. Pawlik North Andover, 38 in 1988 and 37 in 1989; Elayna Grillakis, Central Catholic, 35 in 2017 and 32 in 2016; Jaime Gilbert of Brooks and North Andover, 33 in both 2001 and 2002; Catherine Schwartz, Whittier, 32 in 2019; Ashley Raphael, Central, 31 in 2017; and Eliza Marshall of Brooks and North Andover, 30 in 2008.
VETERAN NEYMAN
Senior soccer midfielder Sammy Neyman of North Andover is in her third year as a starter for George Washington. She has two goals through 16 games. ... Freshman center back Katherine Marchesseault of North Andover and Brooks School has started six games for the 6-7-1 Northeastern soccer team. She has one goal.
HAVERHILL DUO
Junior back Gina Albano of Haverhill is a part-time starter for the 10-4-2 UMass Boston women's soccer team. Her former Haverhill teammate, Kylee Murphy, is starting at Westfield State. The junior midfielder has a goal and three assists this fall.
Also at Westfield, junior defender Alexa Bergeron of Methuen has seen action in seven games and freshman forward Riley Lowe of Andover has two goals and three assists for the 10-4-1 Owls.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Happy birthday wishes go out to Andover field hockey's Emma Reilly (tomorrow), BC hockey commit Julia Pellerin of Windham (17 tomorrow), Ava Sanchez of Windham field hockey AND cross country (16 Sunday), Pittsburgh Steeler Pat Freiermuth of Merrimac (23 Monday) and Andover gymnast Molly Foster (Tuesday).
45th ANNUAL RACE
The 45th annual Methuen High alumni cross country race is Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the 2.8-mile Tenney School course. The event is free and open to everyone (not just MHS alums). Pizza will be served after the race. For more information e-mail Coach Kevin Alliette at knalliette@methuen.k12.ma.us.
The defending champs are UMass Amherst sophomore runner Xavier Metivier (15:55) and Ranger star Miana Caraballo (19:32).
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.