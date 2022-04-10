Pingree soccer’s junior central midfielder Maddie Landers of North Andover ended the suspense early and committed to Boston College. She had 13 goals and 12 assists this fall for the 18-4-1 New England Prep Class B runner-up Falcons. Landers had all three goals in a 3-1 win over Dexter in the Class B quarterfinals.
The All-New England selection plays club soccer for NEFC Girls Academy. The 5-foot-8 Landers was also a key player for the Pingree basketball team.
A LAWRENCE PIONEER
Proctor Academy 1,000-point scorer Victoria Morales of Lawrence tweeted last week that she had a change of heart and will not be playing at UNH. Saturday the ace point guard tweeted she’ll be headed to Division 1 Sacred Heart (Conn.), which plays in the Northeast Conference along with Merrimack.
GONE TOO SOON
Ex-Brooks School star Matt Rorke, a native of North Andover, died on March 10 at age 57. In 1983 he led the area in scoring (17 TDs, 108 points) and was named Eagle-Tribune Football MVP. He’s from a great football family. Dad is the former Brooks coach Dan Rorke and Matt’s brothers are Brooks Hall of Famers Chris (‘85) and Sean Rorke (‘89).
DANA DELIVERING
Bates senior attack Dana Swartz of North Andover scored a career-high six goals against Williams then added three goals this Saturday in the upset of No. 12 Hamilton. The Bobcat co-captain has 24 goals and 13 ground balls, both team highs, in 10 games. ... Pretty lame that the Merrimack Valley Conference didn’t name winter track MVPs.
THE ROONEY RULES
Brooke Rooney of Plaistow, a 5-foot-5 senior defender, is a part-time starter for Oregon lacrosse on defense. In the abbreviated 2020 season, she led the Ducks in assists (9 in 4 games). ... Add to the All-Name Team Iona (N.Y.) Prep basketball star Godswill Erheriene.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy Birthday wishes go out to former Andover baseball coach Bill Vickers (84 Wednesday), Haverhill hockey’s Justin Torosian (18 Wednesday), Windham volleyball’s Alex McDonough (18 Wednesday), Central basketball coach Mark Dunham (42 Friday), Haverhill Hall of Famer John Ottaviani (83 Saturday), Michigan football star Zak Zinter of North Andover (21 Sunday) and Andover field hockey’s Abby Miller (Sunday).
BRUINS HONOR MERCIER
Central Catholic’s Jodi Mercier was honored as the Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award winners for the Merrimack Valley Conference. It was belated from 2021 due to COVID. Mercier is now a freshman at Keene State. ... Delaware junior Trinity Tapper of North Andover shined at the William and Mary Colonial Relays. She placed first in the sprint medley relay (school record 3:57.75) and third in the 100 (12.10).
ROYAL REGGIES
The Georgetown High softball team has a Greater Lawrence Tech flavor to it. Ex-Reggie coach Jay Santomassino of Haverhill is the second-year Royals head coach. His assistant is Ari Cruz (GLTS ‘19), the feared slugger who had 35 career homers for the Reggies.
MISSING INFORMATION
I’ll gong the UConn sports information staff for not mentioning in basketball assistant coach Luke Murray’s biog that his father is Bill Murray. The great comedian is now a big Huskies fan. UConn’s graduate manager is Tim Russo, son of sports talk radio legend ”Mad Dog” Russo.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone’s face, just do it.
