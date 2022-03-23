Let’s catch up with some Pinkerton Academy athletes past and present.
Carly Young is a four-year starter for Division 1 Iona lacrosse. The defender from Derry has helped lead the Gaels to a 7-game win streak, the longest since the program was founded in 2005. Also, 7-1 Iona had been just 5-31 the previous three years. She has always been a winner though, helping lead the Astros to the 2016 Division 1 state title.
Redshirt freshman Brady Day from Hampstead is a part-time starter as a third baseman for the Kansas State baseball team. He’s batting .364 (12 of 33) with 10 runs and 5 RBIs with a .462 on-base-percentage.
Junior hockey defenseman Zach Pendenza from Derry saw action in 10 games at Assumption. He transferred in when Becker College closed.
New Hampshire Miss Basketball Avah Ingalls from Hampstead committed to Division 2 Assumption in the fall.
Former Astro field hockey star Gabby Guerard of Derry is a sports news group editor for NBC Sports Group. She graduated from Springfield College in 2020.
Senior pitcher-outfielder Max Lukeman announced he’ll be continuing his baseball career at Husson University. He’s also a varsity golfer.
FAB FROSH HARB
Methuen transfer Brooke Harb had a promising freshman hockey season for the Cushing Academy girls team. She centered the third line and had three goals and two assists in 27 games. ... Connecticut College senior Zack Beucler of Andover was one of 11 men’s swimmers named to the NESCAC winter sportsmanship team.
STATE CHAMP PERRY
Junior guard Will Perry of Andover played for Malden Catholic’s Division 2 state champion basketball team while dad, E.J., was an MC assistant coach. Will is also the football QB and a hard-throwing southpaw pitcher in the spring.
ERIC THE GREAT
In the Where Are They Now Dept., former Methuen three-sport star Eric Lacroix is programming engineer manager at Lockheed Martin studying for his master’s in management at Johns Hopkins. He was quite a scholar-athlete as a football player at WPI.
VILLANOVA TO SOUTHERN CAL
Over the summer I pointed out Samirah Moody of North Andover and BB&N was a huge pickup for the Villanova track team. and that a talent like Moody, arguably the top girls sprinter nationally in the class of 2021, usually ends up at a sprint powerhouse like USC or LSU.
She recently transferred to Southern Cal, where her uncle, Allen Carter, (USC ‘75), was a star running back for the Trojans.
ANOTHER QB TRANSFER
Merrimack football had great luck with a transfer last fall in quarterback Westin Elliott from Louisiana Tech. The Warriors hope it happens again with the arrival of Jack Zergiotis from UConn.
Zergiotis, a Montreal native, threw for 2,107 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore last fall for the Huskies last fall.
NESCAC SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
The following local athletes made the NESCAC winter scholar-athlete team (minimum 3.5 GPA).
BATES: Owen Glover, Andover, Jr., track; Natalie Young, Windham, Soph., swimming
BOWDOIN: Cam Berube, Haverhill, Jr., hockey; Neena Goldthwaite, Andover, Soph., track
COLBY: Katherine Brink, Andover, Jr., track; Drew Burke, North Andover, Jr., hockey
CONN. COLLEGE: Anthony Bielicki, Methuen, Sr., swimming; Aislinn McMahon, Andover, Soph., basketball
HAMILTON: Nicholas Carabatsos, North Andover, Soph., squash; Maura Smith, Plaistow, Sr., basketball
MIDDLEBURY: Emily Downer, Methuen, Soph., basketball
TRINITY: Lauren Bessette, Andover, Soph., swimming; Julianna Kennedy, Andover, Jr., track
TUFTS: Sydney Ho, Andover, Jr., swimming; Luanna Machado, Methuen, Sr., track; Brennan Morris, East Hampstead, grad student, basketball; Danielle Page, North Andover, Sr., track; Maddy Silveira, Andover, Soph., track; Julia Worden, Andover, Sr., track
WESLEYAN: Matteo Esposito, Andover, Sr., hockey; Jake Lachance, Andover, Jr., hockey
