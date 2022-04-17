Merrimack College senior T.J. Corliss recently was named Northeast Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year for cross country.
The former Haverhill High star has a 3.90 GPA as a business major. Last fall, the Warrior co-captain placed eighth at the NEC Championship with a 26:16.9 on the 8-kilometer course at Stanley Quarter Park in New Britain, Conn. He earned all-conference honors for the second time.
This spring he ran a career-best 3:57.07 1,500 meters at the UMass Invitational. That translates to a 4:16.04 mile, just off his career best 4:14.74 mile he ran in 2020 indoors.
Another highlight this spring was a career best 14:53.71 to win the 5,000 at the Merrimack Track Carnival.
Captain Santell
Brandon Santell was named a tri-captain for the 2022 season for Assumption College. The 6-0, 230-pound linebacker made 19 tackles with 1.5 sacks in 5 games as a junior last fall. At Lawrence High, Santell was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in football and wrestling. ... Add to the All-Name Team Colby College hockey player Jacob Thousand.
St. Anselm trio
Sophomore midfielder Alison Ferullo of North Andover is fourth in goals with 15 through 10 games for the St. Anselm women’s lacrosse team. Another former Scarlet Knight, junior Julia Silk, is a reserve attack.
Senior Meredith Budds of Haverhill, a part-time starter on defense, has four ground balls and four caused turnovers. Last year Budds was one of two St. A’s lax players named to the Division 2 IWCLA Honor Roll. Athletes need a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA.
Budds is liaison on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and Ferullo is assistant liaison.
R.I.P. Muller Patriarch
Herb Muller died April 6 at age 100. That’s fitting because the Mullers have always put up big numbers. According to his obituary, Herb was a standout quarterback for Punchard High of Andover and his teams went unbeaten for three years.
He was the patriarch for one of the area’s top athletic families. His son Dick and granddaughters Jenny, Charlotte and Sarah Muller are all in the Andover Hall of Fame.
Cakes are Baking
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Central track’s Sydney Moda (18 today), Connors State basketball’s Jhamyl Fricas of Methuen (Tuesday), Godson of the Year Matt Shamon of Windham (28 Thursday), Phillips softball’s Kylie Frank (19 Friday), Haverhill track’s Finleigh Simonds (Friday) and one of my favorites former Methuen track coach Roger Fuller (77 years young on Sunday). ... Congrats to Natalia Fiato, one of the all-time Methuen field hockey scoring leaders. She committed to Division 2 AIC.
Hillies’ Terilli Delivers
Haverhill High sophomore Nicholas Terilli had his baseball coming out party in the 3-2 win over Andover. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, he drove in the winning run. He also made his pitching debut in relief, pitching out of a fifth-inning jam then closing out the game.
The Hillies snapped a 5-game losing streak to Andover dating back to April 28, 2017. That day, first-year senior pitcher Broghean McGovern, a former lacrosse player, and Shea Bruneau (3-run double) led HHS to a 6-4 win.
NEC’S Fab Four
Coach Terry Doyle of Salem’s New England College Pilgrims baseball team features four local products.
They are junior Cooper Ribaudo of Salem and Northern Essex (7-19-.368; 6 runs, 3 RBI), sophomore J.D. Normand from Pinkerton (21-62-.339; 12 runs, 18 RBI), junior Ryan Bourque from Timberlane (1 pitching appearance) and grad student Connor Morin of North Andover (20-66-.303; 15 runs, 17 RBI).
The Pilgrims are 12-10.
Sorry, Maine fans
Really feel for Maine basketball fans as three superstars are leaving the state. Freshman twins Cooper (6-8) and Ace Flagg (6-7) of Class A state champion Nokomis just announced they are transferring to prep powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Cooper is one of the country’s top-ranked freshmen.
Also, state champion South Portland’s highly-recruited 6-11 junior J.P. Estrella is transferring to to Brewster Academy, where he’ll join 6-9 Andover post-grad Aidan Cammann.
J.P.’s mom, 6-4 Allie Booth Estrella, played at BC.
One Final Thought
If you can put a smile on someone’s face, just do it.
