The Methuen-Tewksbury girls hockey team is hosting a tournament to benefit Brianna McCarthy, the late Methuen High English teacher and Red Ranger assistant coach.
McCarthy, a Phillips Andover grad who grew up in Methuen, died of a serious brain illness last April at age 30.
Head coach Sarah Oteri Doucette called McCarthy “a beloved and dedicated hockey coach and English teacher who is dearly missed.”
On Monday Feb. 21 at Methuen High, Masconomet will play Longmeadow at 3 p.m. and Methuen-Tewksbury will host Matignon at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, the consolation game is at 5 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the tournament, including the raffle for gift baskets, will be donated to the Brianna M. McCarthy Memorial Scholarship fund.
Doucette said there are 16-20 neat gift baskets made by parents of players as well as some of Brianna’s friends and MHS colleagues. If you notice the Red Ranger players looking awfully sharp, the McCarthy family bought the team hoodies and sweat pants.
Harris a semifinalist
Northeastern hockey captain Jordan Harris of Haverhill recently was named one of 25 semifinalists for the 70th Walter Brown Award as the best American-born player in New England.
The senior defenseman has five goals, 11 assists and 42 blocks for the 19-8-1 Huskies. Harris was also a semifinalist last year. This winter he’s also on the Hobey Baker Award watch list.
Remembering a legend
North Andover-Johnson High Hall of Famer Ray Sullivan died Feb. 10 at age 95. One season he scored a whopping 18 touchdowns. Sullivan was part of a legendary athletic family with brothers Robert and Tom Sullivan also in the Hall of Fame.
At Holy Cross in 1944, Ray set three interception return records which still stand: 100-yard return, 127 yards in a game, 194 yards in a season.
Track and field champs
In a dual meet vs. UVM, UNH senior Saige Tudisco of Haverhill and Pentucket Regional won a photo finish in the 55-meter hurdles. Her winning time was 9.12 seconds. ... Suffolk University sophomore Allison Rodrigues of North Andover won the conference shot put title with a throw of 35-0.25.
Multi-sport standouts
Mia Langlois of Windham (Northeastern) and Shea Frost of Andover (BC) are much more than Division 1-bound hockey stars. They are also captains-elect for the Cushing Academy softball team. ... Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was lightly recruited in high school. Even his top choice, Yale, didn’t want him. He had the grades but the Eli went in another direction.
MVP still has game
This season forward Ryan Pappalardo, the two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP for Salem High, is playing for the Islanders Hockey Club. His numbers are: USPHL Elite (34 games, 32-43--75) and USPHL Premier (8 games, 1-1--2). ... If you see Methuen softball’s MacKenzie Yirrell on Tuesday, wish her a happy Sweet 16.
The Wentworth trio
Senior guard Tyler Lennon of Atkinson is a tri-captain at Wentworth. The Wilbraham and Monson grad is averaging 1.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sam Goy of Derry and Bradford Christian is averaging 6.8 ppg.
Freshman forward Mitch McGinn of Salem has a goal and an assist in eight games for the Wentworth hockey team.
