Not too many players in area history lit it up like Salem senior Ryan Pacy did this winter on the basketball court. The Keene State recruit pumped in an area-best 24.6 points a game.
Since 1972, no Blue Devil has been that prolific. Nos. 2 and 3 are Kevin Poole (23.0, 1985) and Juan Valerio (22.1, 1996).
Here are the area leaders every year since 1972, when new Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Famer Larry “the Hess Express” Hester hit for 29.4 points a game. Late great Tribune sportswriter Max Bishop wrote then that Hester set an area scoring record that winter.
Here are 51 years of area boys basketball scoring leaders:
2022: Ryan Pacey, Salem, 24.6; 2021: Xavier McKenzie, Central, 19.5; 2020: Dallion Johnson, Phillips/Haverhill, 21.0; 2019: Dallion Johnson 20.3; 2018: Luis Reynoso, Lawrence, 21.5; 2017: Juan Felix Rodriguez, Lawrence, 20.0; 2016 Brennan Morris, Pinkerton, 18.6; 2015: Wabissa Bede, No. Andover, 26.3; 2014: Tim Galloway-Burke, Methuen, 20.3; 2013: Chris Bardwell, North Andover, 20.3; 2012: Chris Light, Pinkerton, 18.0; 2011: Donald Celestin, Gr. Lawrence, 23.7; 2010: Donald Celestin 25.1;
2009: Billy Marsden, Central, 19.8; 2008: Drew Smith, Timberlane, 23.6; 2007: Jose Vidal, Gr. Lawrence, 23.2; 2006: Jonathan Cruz, Central 20.0; 2005: Greg Vetrano, Andover, 22.7; 2004: Luis Perez, Lawrence, 26.2; 2003: Chris Vetrano, Andover, 22.4; 2002: Chris Vetrano, Andover, 24.8; 2001: Chris Tardif, Timberlane, 24.3; 2000: Scott Hazelton, Central, 27.5; 1999: Scott Hazelton, 30.1; 1998: Edwin Mercado, Lawrence, 23.4; 1997: Billy Hart, Brooks/Haverhill, 29.5;
1996: Sal Dominguez, Gr. Lawrence, 22.3; 1995: Billy Hart. 22.9; 1994: Seth Dobson, Whittier, 22.0; 1993: Barry Spears, Central, 20.7; 1992: Jamie Cunneen, Methuen 22.0; Sean Ryan Andover 22.0; 1991: Matt Perry, Andover, 20.0; 1990: Marvin Jones, Haverhill, 22.0; 1989: Brian McLaughlin, Salem, 21.5; 1988: Joe Brockmire, Brooks/No. Andover, 24.6; 1987: Paul Neal, Gr. Lawrence, 20.2; 1986: Tim Perry, Andover, 27.5; 1985: Tim Perry, 24.5;
1984: Kevin Poole, Salem, 20.0; 1983: E.J. Perry, Andover, 21.3; 1982: Ted Kelley, Andover, 23.8; 1981: John Castillo, Gr. Lawrence, 23.8; 1980: John Castillo, 24.0; 1979: Paul Willis, North Andover, 16.5; 1978: Vic Jones, Whittier, 30.7; 1977: Dave Bradner, Gr. Lawrence, 24.0; 1976: Dave Rochefort, Gr. Lawrence, 22.2; 1975: Dan Cargill, Lawrence, 26.7; 1974: Dan Cargill, 23.3; 1973: Ed Bastian, Greater Lawrence, 22.4; 1972: Larry Hester, Greater Lawrence, 29.4.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to former Salem AD Dave Rozumek (69 Monday), Methuen soccer’s Hailee Pickles (17 Thursday) and St. Anselm’s softball’s Steph Tardugno of Methuen (19 Saturday). ... Wheaton freshman John Dowgiert of Methuen placed fifth in the 200 (22.24) and eighth in the 400 (50.60) at the Silfen Invitational.
MARVELOUS MORINS
We noted that Connor Morin is starring for New England College baseball. His brother, quad-captain Jack Morin, is a standout at Roger Williams. The sophomore catcher from North Andover High is hitting .302 (19 for 63) with 22 runs, 16 RBIs and 5 steals in 5 attempts for the 22-3-1 Hawks, who are ranked No. 24 nationally.
Another ex-Scarlet Knight, senior pitcher Anthony Sapienza, has pitched five innings with five strikeouts and one save.
FLAWLESS IN FIELD
Senior outfielder Madison Rastello of Salem has been a four-year starter for the Division 1 Niagara softball team. She’s flawless in 28 attempts this spring. The nursing major won the Niagara spring sports Intense Milk Play of the Week with a spectacular diving catch vs. Quinnipiac.
SCARLET KNIGHT TRIO
Three ex-North Andover High stars are playing for the 10-5 Babson women’s lacrosse team.
Sophomore Abbie Downer (13 ground balls) is starting on defense. Her sister, freshman attack Michaela Downer, has four goals, an assist and 24 draw controls. Freshman attack Solana Fahey has four goals and two assists.
LIFE IMITATES ART
Burt Young, Paulie in the Rocky movies, was a talented boxer in real life. Born Gerald DeLouise, he was 32-2 in the Marines and 17-0 under the great trainer Cus D’Amato. He also was a sparring partner for heavyweight contender George Chuvalo. ... Freshman Patrick Cogan is the latest in a long line of talented Pinkerton Academy sports videographers.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can put a smile on someone’s face today, just do it.
