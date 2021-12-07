Brown’s fifth-year senior quarterback E.J. Perry of Andover wrapped up an amazing college career but there is still more football to be played.
He was selected to play in the 97th East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (the home of the Raiders) as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl week.
According to shrinebowl.com: “More than 100 players from last year’s game signed with professional teams this spring, and more than 70 made final NFL rosters last season.”
Perry is definitely on NFL and Canadian Football League team radars and hopes to be drafted.
Brown struggled but Perry dazzled for the second straight season since transferring in from Boston College.
He’s one of two finalists for the Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League Offensive MVP. He was runner-up last year. He again was named first-team All-Ivy and is one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award as National Division 1-AA Player of the Year.
He also was the lone QB named first-team All-New England, which includes Division 1-A, 1-AA, 2 and 3 collegians.
In 10 games this fall, the ex-Andover High great led the Ivies in seven different categories including total offense (343.5 yards per game), completions (29.5 per game), touchdown passes (23), passing yards (3,033) and points responsible for (188).
NEW ASTRO COACH
Katie Bourque Blair, 32, is the new Pinkerton girls lacrosse coach. She was at North Andover since December 2019. Due to COVID, she just played last spring (11-4, North quarterfinals).
Previously she was at Dracut for 10 years. She has had a brilliant run as the Windham field hockey coach (98-11-3, 4 titles).
Blair has big shoes to fill replacing Rob Daziel, who went 141-37 with three Division 1 state lax titles in 10 seasons with the Astros.
COACH BRESNICK
Veteran gymnastics coach and judge Marlena Bresnick has replaced interim coach Jimmy Tomacchio at Andover High. Her daughter, Gabby, was a Tribune All-Star gymnast as a freshman last winter and older daughter Jessica was an AHS gymnastics captain.
Marlena is also a physical therapist.
CAKES ARE BAKING
Happy birthday wishes go out to Bradford Christian AD Scott Hazelton (40 Saturday) and Timberlane football/baseball’s Camden Zambrowicz (Tuesday). and if the Central basketball legend Hazelton is 40 I’m officially very, very old.
HALL OF FAMER
Haverhill High Hall of Famer Joe Carven died on Nov. 27 at age 82. He was a fine teacher-football coach at Haverhill and also coached at Merrimack College and Portsmouth (N.H.) High. Carven is the second-longest tenured football coach (1968-82) in Haverhill’s 131-year history. He won 81 games including 8-1 seasons in 1972 and 1973. Hillie track coach Mike Maguire once said: “ Joe Carven is probably the most underappreciated coach in Haverhill High history. Great teacher, coach, and gentleman.”
LISTEN IN
Merrimack College student Harrison Chase has top-notch radio shows and podcasts. He’s had some terrific guests including recently with ex-Buffalo Bills star Steve Tasker and fellow Methuenite Georges Niang of the Philadephia 76ers. Kudos to Niang who is always is generous with his time to the local media.
To hear the interview search “The Sports Talk with Harrison Chase” on Spotify.
SORRY, NH RUNNERS
For the second straight year, there will be no indoor track season in New Hampshire. Wow. The NHIAA cited no available venues. UNH, Dartmouth, Plymouth State and Phillips Exeter is where most meets have been contested in the past. If I’m a coach, AD, athlete or parent, I’d be seething and fighting tooth and nail to get this decision reversed. It’s just horrible news for the sport and about 2,000 Granite State athletes.
How about putting political pressure on N.H. sites? and exploring Mass. and Maine site options?
ALL-AMERICAN DUO
Timberlane Regional’s junior scoring machine Bella Keogh and BC recruit Christian Bejar, a senior midfielder from Lawrence and Brooks School, were chosen to the United Soccer Coaches All-American team. There were 89 boys chosen and 70 girls.
Keogh pumped in 37 goals for the 16-2 Division 1 quarterfinalist Owls. Eagle-Tribune girls soccer records go back through the 1988 season.
In that 34-year span, only North Andover’s M.B. Pawlik has scored that many goals. She had 38 in 1988 and 37 in 1989.
SUPERPOWER RIVALS
Lawrence and Haverhill football play plenty of good competition in the MVC. I think they are both making a mistake playing a superpower in a non-league game with the Hillies’ annual game with St. John’s Prep and the Lancers with Everett.
SAME OLD KAT
Central Catholic superstar Kat Duren got her college career off on the right foot. At the Birmingham-Southern Icebreaker Meet, the UAB freshman won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.59 and made the finals in the 60-meter dash with a 7.76 in the semis.
You can reach Mike Muldoon by email at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com or @mullyET on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.