Pinkerton senior baseball star Liam Doyle announced he’ll be attending Division 1 Coastal Carolina. The southpaw was named Eagle-Tribune MVP as a junior in the spring when he went 8-0 with a 0.55 ERA and an eye-popping 101 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.
The Eagle-Tribune has 25 years of area strikeout leaders and nobody else had his 1.97 K’s-per inning. The highest were North Andover’s Sebastian Keane’s 1.83 in 2019 (128 in 70 innings) and Pelham’s Derek Miller 1.80 in 2000 (126 in 70 innings).
The lanky 6-2 southpaw has hit 91 mph on the gun.
FIGUEROA’S FUTURE
The Golden State Warriors signed undrafted free agent L.J. Figueroa of Lawrence on Oct. 13 but cut him on Saturday. He played in one exhibition game, going scoreless with one steal in three minutes.
Sean Keane of SBNation reported it’s expected Figueroa will end up with the Warriors’ G-League team, the Santa Cruz (Calif.) Warriors.
In the summer, he played with the Dallas Mavericks’ summer league team, averaging 7.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in five games. Also in the summer he played with Leones de Santo Domingo of the Dominican Liga Nacional de Baloncesto.
The 6-6, 23-year-old swingman last winter averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Oregon. He helped lead the Ducks to the NCAA Sweet 16.
FABULOUS FAHEY
After a slow start to the season (6 catches, 39 yards in 3 games), sophomore wide receiver Colton Fahey of North Andover has been on fire at Bowdoin.
Saturday, he had five catches for 112 yards and two scores as the Polar Bears beat Amherst, 21-14, snapping a 15-game losing streak to Amherst. The week before the Pingree grad had three TD grabs and 221 yards through the air against Wesleyan.
CENTRAL DUO
Freshman Uyi Osayimwen is a freshman reserve tackle (1 tackle, 3 assists) for 5-0 Williams. Central Catholic senior wide receiver Justice McGrail, like Uyi a talented scholar-athlete from Methuen and Central, just picked up a Williams offer. Colby previously offered.
BLT ALL-STAR
Brandon Lavasta Torres (aka BLT) is enjoying a stellar senior season for Lawrence High. The 6-3, 285-pounder tweeted he was offered a chance to play in the All-America Bowl in Orlando. ... Joelin Pimental of Lawrence is a 6-1, 265-pound, senior two-way tackle starring for Pingree. He hopes to continue his career possibly at Bates.
ALL-NAME TEAM
West Virginia has a kicker with a perfect name for the job in Casey Legg. ... The biggest player in college football may be Desmond Watson. The 6-5, 400-pound freshman defensive lineman is a key reserve for Florida. ... Football legend Dick Butkus‘ grandson starts for the UCLA volleyball team. Ian Parish is a 6-9, 235-pound middle blocker.
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.