WPI graduate student Katy Nippert earned All-American honors for the second time in her career. The former Salem High star long jumped 18-3.75 to place seventh at the Division 3 NCAA Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C. The 5-foot-3 Nippert also finished 16th in the 60 meters in 7.77.
The Engineers’ quad-captain set three school records this winter: 60 meters, 7.70; 300 meters, 41.64; and long jump, 19-3. She also holds the school outdoor long jump mark of 18-2.25.
Earlier this winter she was named Division 3 East Region Field Athlete of the Year. Last spring she was an All-American in the 4x100 relay.
Nippert, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in volleyball and track at Salem High, earned her degree in biochemistry and psychological sciences. She is studying for her master’s degree in neuroscience.
IAABO 130 HONORS
The IAABO Board 130 basketball referees gave out their annual awards at a March 22 banquet.
The Gint Middleton boys MVP was 6-9 Andover High star Aidan Cammann, who averaged 15.9 points a game and powered the 20-3 Golden Warriors to the Division 1 state semifinals.
The James Young Courage Award went to Phillips Academy boys coach Terrell Ivory, who made an inspiring comeback after nearly dying in a July 2019 car accident.
The John Mulkern Officials Award went to former North Andover High star Brian Schaufenbil, now a top local referee.
Paul Halloran, who does a marvelous job coordinating our Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete program, was honored with the President’s Award.
LOCAL ARIZONA WILDCATS
The University of Arizona football program features ex-Patriot coach Jedd Fisch (head coach) and Patriot great/UA alum Tedy Bruschi (team adviser). Locally, Jermaine Wiggins Jr. from Central Catholic is a freshman defensive end for the Wildcats and Matt Doherty from Andover, who had been at the University of Miami for eight years, is entering his second year as UA’s director of player personnel.
BIG RED MACHINE
Michael Dinges from Central Catholic and Haverhill had a big post-grad year at Phillips Exeter. He tallied 14 goals and 18 assists for the 17-7-3 Big Red. Other locals for the Big Red were sophomore center Ryan Ehrgott of Andover (1 goal, 1 assist, 10 games) and senior forward Cam Guthrie of Andover (2 goals, 2 assists, 21 games).
HAVERHILL’S PRO HOOPSTER
Haverhill’s Justin Reyes, 27, the former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer from Whittier Tech, is playing for Openjobmetis Varese, an Italian first division LBA. team based in Varese, Lombardy. The former St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) Division 2 first-team All-American is averaging 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 13.3 minutes. The 6-5 swingman has played in nine games.
FAMOUS FIREFIGHTER
West Newbury firefighter Justin Haley, 30, just graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy. The 6-foot-5 Haley, an EMT since age 18, has an interesting background. He made 14 relief appearances in the major leagues including four with the Red Sox in 2018. ... Add to the All-Name Team Iona University trainer David Zippo.
NEYMAN TO MIDDLEBURY
Phillips hockey co-captain defenseman Rachel Neyman has committed to play at Middlebury College. The senior was a standout for the HPNA squad in 2017-18 and North Andover High before transferring. ... Pingree senior guard Lexi Garcia of North Andover averaged 17.6 ppg this winter. In the fall, she scored 17 goals in soccer.
KEEGAN: CLASS ACT
Vanderbilt’s Dom Keegan from Methuen and Central Catholic was named one of 30 senior finalists for the CLASS Award, given for excellence in community, classroom, character and competition. He’s batting .422 (35 for 83) with 5 homers, 25 RBIs and 19 runs.
ALL
-NEPSAC HONORS
Several area athletes made All-New England Prep winter teams.
First teamers included senior A.J. Lesburt, Bradford Christian, Derry, boys basketball; junior Kendall Eddy, Brooks, Haverhill, girls basketball; senior Victoria Morales, Tilton, Lawrence, girls basketball; senior Lily Shannon, Governor’s, Andover, girls hockey; senior Gwynn Lapp, Phillips, Andover, girls hockey; junior Julia Pellerin, New Hampton, Windham, girls hockey (Small Schools MVP); and senior Mia Langlois, Cushing, Windham, girls hockey.
Honorable mention athletes included senior Onyera Chibuogwu, Middlesex, Methuen, boys basketball; junior Kiley Buckley, Phillips, Methuen, girls basketball; senior Katie Resendiz, Groton, Andover, girls basketball; and senior Brooke Rogers, Brooks, North Andover, girls hockey.
Also, Governor’s sophomore Fiona Neilon of Lawrence was honorable mention All-ISL in girls basketball.
I don’t think the Tribune has noted that Lapp will be playing at Harvard and Resendiz at Claremont-McKenna in California.
