NAME: Desiree Jubinville
AGE: 44
YEARS AT ANDOVER HIGH: 14
HOMETOWN: Derry, N.H.
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB: I love that every day presents a new challenge and an opportunity to learn something new. It is a unique opportunity to work with adolescent athletes due to the wide range of skill and physical development. I’ve worked as an athletic trainer at the university level, but in that setting you usually are focused on working with one team of athletes per season. The secondary school setting is great because I get to interact with all the student athletes, when they are at their best and or their worst.
This whole career is geared towards helping people do what they love or are passionate about. My goal as an allied health care provider is making sure my athletes can continue to do what they love to do, not just in the now. I want them to have a long career beyond being a high school or college athlete. I get to work together with the student-athlete through their injury to get them back to doing what they love. It is incredibly rewarding to watch someone I have rehabbed go out and compete after returning from injuries. It is even more rewarding when they come up to me long after we’ve worked together, and just say “Hey I remember you, do you remember me?”
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS: Athletic training is suited to the individual who has a calling to help others and work loves being around athletics or other physically demanding professions. You get to work as a team with other health care professionals, from your supervising physician, to school nurses, EMS and consulting physical therapists. The team approach provides constant opportunities to learn. You are constantly learning! You get to make long term relationships with your athletes.
NAME: Tessa Boyle
AGE: 24
YEARS AT ANDOVER HIGH: 1st Year
HOMETOWN: Salisbury
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB: What I love most about my job is being able to grow connections and have a close relationship with my athletes. When an athlete gets hurt their whole world gets turned upside down and they don’t know what to do. They want to ignore It and push through because they are afraid of missing out, but mainly afraid of how long this injury will impact them from playing.
That is where they turn to us to get help. We check them out and help them understand what just happened and what they are likely to expect from it. We help them process their emotions, emotions that they are too afraid to let the world see because they trust us. They trust us to the point that we become the person that they turn to during their good days but also their bad ones.
One of the most rewarding parts of this job is watching these athletes grow over the years and accomplish things that they have only dreamed about. Being lucky enough to cheer them on with everything they do, from passing a test, to making a varsity team, to getting into college, and to deciding what school they chose to continue their sports career. But the best part is watching them overcome all they have been through during their season to be able to be there for their team and help them become state champions.
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS: It’s the perfect mix of working in a medical field and being involved in the sports world. It is a fun atmosphere and makes you feel like you’re not even working. It is never boring and can be very unpredictable and at times keep you on your toes. The best part of this job is that you get to become a part of the team. You become close to your athletes and they look forward to seeing your face every day.
What coaches, school officials have to say:
“Des and Tessa are two of the most selfless, caring and knowledgeable athletic trainers that I have had in my 34 year career. They are proactive, care for our student athletes and put them in a position to be on the court and not on the sidelines. They do an amazing job with our visiting teams – they are the first two people on the court prior to games to provide anything from water to treatment/taping. The best thing as a coach is knowing that are kids are cared for and Des and Tessa always make the best decision for each individual player.”
