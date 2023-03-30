(Each day this week we are honoring our local athletic trainers with this being National Athletic Trainers Month.)
RACHEL BLAZICH
AGE: 28
YEARS AT CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 3
HOMETOWN: Hooksett, N.H.
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB: “Helping athletes with minor or major injuries get back to their sport and seeing them succeed and grow as a person and an athlete is an amazing feeling that accompanies this job.
“We have a unique role in an athlete’s life and performance during which we can help them physically, emotionally, and use their situation as a learning experience to help them and others.
“Each athlete and injury is different, so we are always learning from them and our colleagues on how best to treat and incorporate our skills in evaluation, rehabilitation, or emergency preparedness to improve care and safety of our athletes. There is no better feeling than helping an athlete get back on track and have them recommend their teammates to see us or feel more comfortable to ask us questions. Being a part of their athletic experience in either a big way or a small way is very rewarding when you see them throughout their careers as athletes no matter how far they go.
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS: “I would recommend this profession to those who have a passion surrounding sports and the connections they can make with teams, athletes, coaching staff, and medical personnel who want to make a difference in an athlete’s life. Seeing athletes go on to further their careers or to see them make an incredible play after you have been working with them or had to figure out a taping technique on the fly is such a rewarding experience. Athletic trainers make such a difference and can have a larger impact of an athlete’s life and athletic career than one may guess. The feeling of being at a practice or game knowing that you are there for the health and safety of the athletes is an overwhelming sense of relief and pride to be a part of such a knowledgeable and caring group of medical professionals known as athletic trainers.”
ERIN BURKE
AGE: 25
YEARS AT CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 1
HOMETOWN: Windsor, Conn.
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB:
“Athletic training is a unique career. While it might look like we sit on the sidelines and just get to watch sports all day, behind the scenes we work diligently to get our athletes back on the field. Days can range from injury evaluation and rehabilitation, emergency care, caring for an athlete’s mental health and my personal favorite, being the athlete’s biggest cheerleader on the sideline. I love and cherish the bonds I cultivate with the athletes and getting to be with them throughout their high school careers, and being a vital role in their return to the field after an injury is such a unique role to play in a high schooler’s life. I look forward to going to work every day and seeing the athletes through the highs and lows of their athletic career.”
WHY I’D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS:
“No two days in athletic training are the same. Every day has its own challenges and rewarding moments. It challenges your critical thinking skills every day and you must be quick on your toes. Most importantly, getting to be on the sideline every day is such a blessing, and getting to be the person to help an injured athlete return to the sport they love is such a rewarding feeling.”
Coaches and school officials comments:
Casey Grange, Varsity Girls Basketball and Assistant AD: “Athletic trainers are unsung heroes when it comes to high school athletics. They don’t get the credit they deserve for taking such good care of so many athletes on a daily basis. We are lucky to have Rachel and Erin who are well-respected by our student athletes and do everything in their power to ensure they’re ready to compete at a high level.”
John Sears, Varsity Boys Soccer: “Rachel is the best. Every time I send her a player to be evaluated, she asks them pointed questions about the problem and then gives them an evaluation and set of instructions to get the player back on track. She communicates that directly to me as the coach so I am informed as to the players’ status. She is such a valuable asset to our sports community.”
Zach Blaszak, Director of Athletics (also an athletic trainer, served as CCHS athletic trainer 2012-2020): “Central Catholic is fortunate to be able to have two athletic trainers (through Northeast Rehab Hospital), especially two really good ones! Rachel and Erin provide our student-athletes with a high level of athletic health care and have become essential members of our CCHS community. They provide a safe space for our student-athletes to come for not only physical injuries but for mental health care and a place to listen to the student-athletes when they just need a place to talk. One or both of them are at almost every varsity game and are here before the athletes and coaches show up and are here after they leave. Rachel and Erin are valuable assets in our programs and they allow our student-athletes to share their gifts and talents to their best of their abilities. We wouldn’t be able to compete at a high level without the help of our athletic trainers.
“Not only is Central Catholic grateful to have our two athletic trainers, we are just as blessed to be part of a league with some of the best in the business. The athletic trainers in the MVC are some of the best and not only do they provide great health care to their own schools, they selflessly take care of all of our school’s student-athletes when they host our teams. There is a great sense of comfort when our teams travel to our other league schools and know that they will receive the same health care and be treated as if they were an athlete for the home school. I am grateful for all that they do for their schools and all of our schools. As an athletic trainer, myself, and working alongside many of these ATs, I know the dedication and love that they all put into their work and care on a daily basis.
“Athletic trainers are one of the most valuable and important people in athletics, especially in schools. I hope that more schools and school districts realize their importance and make the necessary resources available to employ full-time athletic trainers in their schools.”
Chuck Adamopoulous, longtime football coach: “Our training staff goes above and beyond for our student athletes. They are the unsung heroes of our athletic department!”
Heather Fusco and Cait DiVincenzo, Gymnastics coaches: “Our athletic trainers are fantastic! They are very attentive and aware of their surroundings. During a gymnastics meet there are gymnasts performing on all events across the gym and they are always in the center of the gym making sure they are able to watch every athlete compete. In the event of a gymnast injury, they do a great job of keeping a calm head, reassuring the student-athlete and triaging their injury.”
DJ Conte, Varsity Boys Hockey: “A physical sport like ice hockey is very demanding of the boys’ bodies. Unfortunately, managing injuries plays a large part in every season. Rachel and Erin are extremely efficient in treating our players’ ailments. Our coaches are very trusting in their professional opinion and are always confident in their ability to ensure the safety and well being of our athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.