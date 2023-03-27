DAVE WARWICK
School: Haverhill High School
Years at school: 22
Hometown: North Andover
What I love most about my job:
"There are several things that I like about my job.
First off, we never know what’s going to happen when I walk into the training room. The days are unpredictable - we have to be on my toes. We can give out Bandaids one minute then have to evaluate an injury on the practice field.
"Being able to rehab athletics injuries.
"Not many professions are present at the time of the injury, we are. Then we are able to work with the student athlete & their physician with their return to play protocols. and finally watch the student athlete return to their sport. That’s an amazing feeling when you are able to assist a person getting back to something they love.
"The final thing I love about my job is the variety of settings that we can work in.
"I have been very fortunate in my career to have been able to intern with a professional sports team, work at Lake Placid Olympic Training Center or work for a Community Outreach Program, as I do now for Northeast Rehab Hospital. There as so many avenues one could take in this profession to find out which is the best on for them."
Why I would recommend this job to others?
"When you enter this profession you have to realize that’s it’s a very tough profession. The hours are not 8-5 and five days a week. Occasionally, it will feel like a grind.
"One has to be flexible to work the practices and the games schedules.
"You need to have a positive attitude.
"And you have to love to continue to learn. We never stop learning. New techniques and procedures are being introduced to this profession all the time."
Andy Berube
AGE: 54
YEARS AT HAVERHILL HIGH: 23 years + 7 at another area MVC HS
HOMETOWN: Billerica
WHAT I LOVE MOST ABOUT MY JOB:
"I love working with the athletes. To be able to help them out with them overcome injuries whether its big or small. In this field, there are always challenges, finding ways to overcome them is what makes this job great."
WHY I'D RECOMMEND JOB TO OTHERS:
"Athletic Training is not for everyone as any job. If you love being around sports and helping people. It becomes fun and fulfilling job."
