Haverhill High
David Warwick and Andy Berube
Melissa Tarpy, girls basketball coach:
"We are extremely lucky to have a certified athletic trainer that goes above and beyond for our student-athletes. Andy is always there for practices and games to help keep our players not only safe during the season, but also helps us prepare during preseason if needed as well. He is looked at as an extended part of coaching staff, as he gets to know all our players and what they need. We are very appreciative of all he does!"
Vin Pettis, boys/girls volleyball coach
"Andy knows how to work student athletes that need to rehab while at the same time making sure they are ready both physically and mentally to return to play. When my son fractured his foot before his volleyball season, Andy worked with him everyday so that he was able to rejoin the team before the season was half over.
"Dave is more than a trainer. Not only is he probably the most qualified trainer in high school sports with a great resume, but he is also a mentor to many in the field and is constantly training young athletic trainers each year.
Joe Roberts, hockey coach
Dave is also a former hockey player, so he understands the intricacies of the game and has given valuable advice both pre-game and during. So, I also consider him as another coach. But most of all Dave is genuinely a good person that the coaching staff considers a good friend. Haverhill High is lucky to have him.
Tom O'Brien, athletic director
"We are blessed to have two amazing athletic trainers at Haverhill High School in Dave and Andy. Each goes above and beyond on a daily basis. They care deeply about each and every student-athlete, have the respect of the coaches, and are an integral part of Haverhill Athletics."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.