CAMBRIDGE -- Powered by double-digit points from five different players, including 23 from junior McKenzie Forbes, the Harvard women's basketball team (3-4, 0-0 Ivy) beat Merrimack (2-4, 0-0 NEC), 99-75 Tuesday at Lavietes Pavilion.
Mayson Kimball led Merrimack with 24 points including 6 of 9 behind the arc. Kate Mager added 16 points (4-8 on 3's) while Carla Balugue and Diamond Christian added nine points apiece. Jayme DeCesare had nine assists.
The Warriors were coming off a 73-65 win over another Ivy League squad, Dartmouth, Saturday at Merrimack's Hammel Court.
Merrimack shot an impressive 28 for 55 (.509) from the floor, but Harvard was scoring at will, hitting 40 of 72 shots (.556) including 17 of 28 from deep (.607).
The 99 points was the most by the Crimson since Feb. 2, 2019. Of course, the Ivy League didn't play last winter.
Five Crimson players recorded double-digits, with Forbes putting up 23, Tess Sussman 15, Lola Mullaney 15, Maggie McCarthy 14 and Harmoni Turner 10 points.
Fueled by a 13-0 second quarter run, Harvard led 50-39 at the half.
Merrimack is back in action at No. 16 Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.
