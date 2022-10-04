Tanner Houck's had plenty of time to get lost in Boston. With little else to do over the past month as he recovers from season-ending back surgery he and his family have often spent time exploring the city's various neighborhoods.
"I've only really been able to walk around and lay down," Houck said on Tuesday. "I've been doing a lot of walking, been exploring a lot of Boston with the extra time."
Houck underwent successful lumbar discectomy surgery on Sept. 6, which was performed by Dr. Christopher Bono at Mass General Hospital, and ever since then the right-handed pitcher's had another date circled on his calendar — Oct. 19. That's when he expects to be cleared, and that's when the work towards next season will officially begin.
"Thanks to the doctors and everyone who was involved with getting me back to this point because before I'll admit, I was hurt," he said.
Houck's back injury put a damper on what was shaping up to be a successful season, albeit not in the fashion many expected. Originally inserted into the starting rotation to begin the year, Houck wound up moving to the bullpen and swapping places with Garrett Whitlock in late April and eventually carved out a role as the club's closer.
He finished the season 5-4 with eight saves and a 3.15 ERA over 60 innings, appearing in 32 games while making four starts. He ranked ninth on the team with 1.6 wins above replacement but began feeling the back pain over the summer and last appeared in a game on Aug. 2.
"I wish I could have been out there more, the injury did put a damper on that," Houck said. "I wouldn't say it was a great year by any standard, I feel I can definitely perform at an even higher standard so I'm excited for this offseason to push myself and really continue to grow as a pitcher."
Much like Garrett Whitlock, who is also recovering from season-ending surgery, Houck's future role is uncertain. The former first-round pick has enjoyed success both as a starter (3.22 ERA, 92.1 IP) and as a reliever (2.68, 53.2), and which he settles into long-term could depend heavily on the club's future roster construction and his own recovery.
Houck said he hasn't been given any indication on what the Red Sox have planned for him.
"I have a preference, I don't know what they're talking about but that's a conversation we'll have this offseason and continue going forward," Houck said, declining to elaborate on what his preference is. "I'm not necessarily in a rush to talk about it right now, I still have to get back and get cleared 100%, but once that happens I'm sure we'll have those conversations about next year."
As for the prospect of returning to the closer role, Houck said he'd be open to whatever the Red Sox tell him to do.
"It was a fun experience," Houck said. "I wanted to step up and do the job that I'm told to do. I had fun doing it, I like those high tense situations, but I also really enjoy starting. I know both well, so yeah, it's fun either way to be out there."
Once Houck is medically cleared he expects to remain in Boston until mid-November, after which point he'll fly back home to Florida and start his offseason training regimen. From there he hopes to make 2023 his best season yet, no matter what that ultimately entails.
"For me it's a normal offseason. Go home, continue to work, continue to try and progress my abilities and skills to help us win," Houck said. "There's nothing else really to it other than continuing to just put my head down, grind, work every day and not overthink things too much."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.