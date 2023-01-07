Cam Means admits it. This “College Football Playoff” championship on Monday night is as much about a sour taste as it is a national championship.
In fact, he was hoping Ohio State University would beat the University of Georgia last Saturday night, a few hours after Texas Christian University (TCU) took care of business, barely, over the University of Michigan in the first CFP semifinal.
But this wasn’t about an affinity for the Buckeyes. In fact, the polar opposite.
This was about revenge.
Means, a North Andover native, not only graduated from TCU in 2016, but he played football (only one year due to injury) there before joining the coaching staff as a recruiting and defensive assistant.
And in 2014, Means, 20-years-old at the time, was all-in on TCU football as the Horned Frogs were expected to be part of the first College Football Playoffs.
“We ended the regular season at 10-1 and the No. 3-ranked team,” said Means. “Our loss was to Baylor in a tough game near the end of the season. and we didn’t have a Big 12 Conference Championship yet.”
On other hand, Ohio State, ranked No. 5 at the time, buried Wisconsin, 59-0, in the Big Ten title game, jumping into the final four teams, pushing TCU out.
Ohio State, then with coach Urban Meyer, Joey Bosa, Michael Thomas and Ezekiel Elliott, beat Alabama (42-35) and Oregon (42-20) to win the national title.
TCU buried Ole Miss. (42-3), taking home the Peach Bowl.
“We were robbed,” said Means, who resides in Austin, Texas, transitioning to a new job with the PGA in digital communications.
“I still believe that TCU team was best team we ever had,” said Means. “We blew the game against Baylor, but finished blowing out Iowa State. But it didn’t matter. The committee wanted Ohio State. Honestly, I feel a lot like this year, this playoff, is righting the wrong from 2014.”
Do you think Means is passionate about this Horned Frogs program?
He attended 5 of the 11 TCU football games this year. In fact, he had two tickets for a sixth, the Fiesta Bowl win in Glendale, Ariz., over Michigan last week, but he gambled that they’d win, with a trip to Los Angeles for the national championship game a better option.
He’s heading with his girlfriend and a few friends.
Being he was home in North Andover for the holidays — leaving Thursday — he took a circuitous route to the national title game. He and his dad were driving from North Andover to Dallas, then Dallas to Austin, Texas, before jumping a flight to L.A. on Sunday.
Means was ISL All-Conference football player at Governor Dummer Academy (now called “Governors Academy”) and decided he didn’t want to do the New England, Division 3 route.
Unfortunately, those were the only schools checking in. So he and his family picked out some schools in Pennsylvania and one in Texas, TCU.
“I remembered watching Andy Dalton playing quarterback for TCU in the Rose Bowl. It caught my attention. So it was on my list of schools to visit,” said Means, of the team that finished 13-0 and No. 2 in the rankings after the 2010 season.
“We ended up touring the campus and I loved it, the warm weather, the many degrees,” said Means. “After inquiring, they later offered me a walk-on spot (as a defensive back).”
It was not going to be easy. TCU was no longer a mid-major program. It was moving up to the Big 12.
“I knew it would be tough,” said Means. “But I wanted to challenge myself.”
An injury slowed his ascent before stopping it. Means wanted to stay involved and helped out in recruiting/analytics. Later he turned into a defensive assistant.
His last season at TCU was 2016, when it was edged by Georgia in the Liberty Bowl, a Bulldogs team that had a rookie coach named Kirby Smart and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
A couple of short stints, one a better paying job with Abilene Christian University and another, temporary gig working with the Cleveland Browns draft in 2017, was the end.
“I realized while at Abilene that while I was making more money, the facilities, equipment and caliber of players wasn’t the same,” said Means.
He got a real job in the performance eye wear industry, remaining in the heart of Texas, about to transition to his new job with the PGA in Frisco, Texas.
As for the 2022, now 2023 Horned Frogs, Means has a special affinity for this group, as it will probably be the last team he feels this connected to.
There are a few assistant coaches he worked with and several current seniors/post-grads that he met during the recruiting process when they were in high school.
While there have been big changes over the last year, including the hiring of head coach Sonny Dykes, and some elite additions in the transfer portal, TCU’s commitment to finding hungry, over-looked talent and speed, still seems to be the Horned Frongs calling card.
“Sonny [Dykes] came in and obviously made some changes offensively, after being a program focused on defense,” said Means. “TCU has focused on speed rather than size. The larger programs look for the biggest and strongest. We have a ‘little brother’ mentality, which I love. Michigan was bigger and stronger, but our speed and effort came through in the end.”
While Means was hoping for Ohio State to win last weekend, to settle a grudge, the matchup with Georgia may in fact be better and be more meaningful.
“We have a little history Georgia,” said Means. “But after talking to alums that played and former coaches, everyone is in agreement that to be the best you have to beat the best. Georgia is largely regarded as the best, with coach Smart the next Nick Saban. They’re defending champs. They’re undefeated … Why not.”
Means expects a big contingent of alums, including former players, to be there in person in L.A. on Monday night.
“TCU takes pretty good care of the alumni,” said Means. “[Former TCU quarterback] Trevone Boykin tweeted out ‘If you have a TCU diploma, you need to be there.’ I’ll be there. I can’t wait.”
