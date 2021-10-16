HOUSTON — Some people wear their personalities on their sleeves. Alex Verdugo shows his off through the bling around his neck.
Famously expressive and exuberant, Verdugo is often found rocking outsized jewelry wherever he goes. Whether fashionable and fun or carrying deeper significance, the pieces are a reflection of who Verdugo is, and one recent addition to the collection might sum up his varied passions and interests better than any other.
It’s a big gold chain with a two-sided pendant. On one side is the Boston Red Sox logo, along with Verdugo’s name and the word “bendición,” Spanish for “blessing.”
On the other, incredibly, is SpongeBob Squarepants.
Goofy and lighthearted a choice as including the lovable cartoon sponge was, there was also something quite meaningful inscribed with him as well. Above and below SpongeBob are two names, Kobe and Gigi.
As in, the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant.
“It was a little tribute,” Verdugo said. “I didn’t know the family, I just knew of Kobe and of the mentality that he had and the way he carried himself and just how he competed on the court. I just felt like that mindset that he carried and that he had, it’s pivotal. It’s important to have, and it helps.”
As a professional athlete who started his big league career in Bryant’s home city of Los Angeles, Verdugo can relate to his “mamba mentality” better than most. Though he didn’t know him personally — an even acknowledged that he’s always been more of a LeBron guy as far as basketball goes — he’s always respected Bryant’s ability to find the limits of his abilities and push beyond them.
“Not everyone has the physical talent, so if you have that edge, that can make some guys that are average players better than guys that are great, just because of the edge, the mindset, the grit,” Verdugo said. “They’re looking forward to that moment, they’re not scared of it.”
Verdugo has tried to take a similar approach to baseball, and so far it has served him well. When he first came to Boston he took on the daunting mantle as the guy Boston got in the unpopular Mookie Betts trade. He’s responded by turning himself into a fan favorite anyway, and this season he solidified himself as a potential building block in the Red Sox outfield.
Now, after struggling against lefties for most of the season, Verdugo is playing some of his best baseball of the season and earned the start in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series despite Houston having a lefty on the mound.
“It means a lot. I think he’s seen it too, my at bats are a lot better, I’m back to where I’m normally at,” Verdugo said, referring to manager Alex Cora. “I’ve hit lefties my whole life, man, so I just know I had to get back to doing what I do best and I feel like I’m there.”
As for the chain, it is still fair to wonder. Where on Earth did the idea to include the Red Sox, SpongeBob Squarepants and a tribute to the Bryant family even come from?
“It comes from my mind. I like jewelry and I like certain things. I figured I wanted that and it would make it worth it to me,” Verdugo said. “I love that chain. I think it’s awesome. and I’m a big fan of chains in general so that’s just coming from a couple of brainstorming ideas of mine and my jeweler, Happy Jewelers, and we kind of settle in on some stuff.”
