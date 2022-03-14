210218_ET_CRU_GirlsBasketball_7.jpg

Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges takes a shot over Andover’s Marissa Kobelski, left, and Tess Gobiel. The Golden Warriors will have to find a way to slow the red-hot Dinges.

 Carl Russo/Staff File Photo

From the round of 16 through the state championships, all tickets for state tourney games, including the Andover High/Central Catholic girls game in Tewksbury on Tuesday night must be purchased online.

Gofan.co is the only way to buy state tourney tickets.

With the game expected to be a possible sell-out/standing room only, here is the link to purchase tickets for this game, Andover vs. Central:

https://gofan.co/app/events/579402?schoolId=MA14538

