From the round of 16 through the state championships, all tickets for state tourney games, including the Andover High/Central Catholic girls game in Tewksbury on Tuesday night must be purchased online.
Gofan.co is the only way to buy state tourney tickets.
With the game expected to be a possible sell-out/standing room only, here is the link to purchase tickets for this game, Andover vs. Central:
https://gofan.co/app/events/579402?schoolId=MA14538
