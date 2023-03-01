HAVERHILL — If you expected panic from the fourth-seeded HPNA hockey team following a 0-0 first period against No. 29 Marblehead, you were mistaken.
This group is built and programmed for the long haul.
“It’s a lot of nerves coming into this, getting the first one out of the way is huge,” said NPNA captain Kaitlyn Bush. “We knew we were banging pucks away (at the Marblehead net) but we couldn’t score. We just kept banging, because we knew they would go in eventually. We played good defense the whole way through, so that was key.”
Bush wasted little time in the second period, ripping a laser home just 37 second in to kick-start her club, igniting the fuse for a tidy, 5-0, shutout win and propelling HPNA into the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament round of 16.
“Shelby (Nassar) is an awesome assist maker, just a huge play-maker for us,” said Bush, who was set up perfectly by her senior linemate.
“To get that first one out of the way so soon in the period. That brought our team up, and kind of deflated them a little bit.
“All season we’ve shown good character as a team. We were able to get on top and stay in it. All the time we preach, stay focused, play our game, doing the simple things, and the rest of it will come.”
Saturday at 2 p.m., HPNA will host the winner of Thursday night’s battle between Billerica/Chelmsford and Westford Academy.
Bush added the second HPNA goal with 10:14 left in the second. Deep in the third, she put the finishing touches on the win with her third of the night, completing her second hat-trick of the year.
“Phenomenal, with the hat-trick, (Bush) is like a coach in the locker room and on the ice with that leadership. She’s just been an amazing player. Her, Shelby and (Cassy Doherty) the leadership they provide has been amazing,” said HPNA coach Gary Kane.
Nassar and Mia Kmiec also netted goals in the win. Kendall LaRiviere, Rachel Keating, Quinn Bennet, Doherty and Brooke Duquette all had assists.
Whoever HPNA sees on Saturday should be tough, as it saw both teams twice in the regular season.
HPNA nipped Billerica/Chelmsford in a pair of one-goal games. Meanwhile, Westford, playing without its best player, fell 9-2 to HPNA. The Ghosts then came back to beat an HPNA team that was deeply depleted by Covid-19, 2-1.
“We worked hard to get that four seed. I like our bracket, a very competitive bracket. If we can stay focused and stay hungry, I think we can be one of those last teams standing,” said Kane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.