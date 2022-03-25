After a year derailed by COVID-19, high school hockey returned to normal — for the most part — this winter, and it was a season to remember for many local teams.
The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) girls surged to the Division 1 quarterfinals (Round of 8), the program’s deepest tournament run since it began play in 2013.
The Methuen boys finished 12-7-2, matching the program’s most wins in at least 15 years, and took the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 3 title.
The Central Catholic girls finished 14-5-2, by far their most wins in program history, and the Central boys again took home the MVC/DCL Division 1 crown, beating a perennial state power in the process.
The Andover boys stunned the then-No. 1 team in the state, the Haverhill boys finished the season on a torrid pace, winning 7 of their final 9 games to earn a tourney berth, and Salem was again a contender, led by the area’s top scorer.
So lets take a look back at the 2021-22 high school hockey season:
TOP MOMENTS
Win of the Year, Boys — Matt Trudell scored twice, JJ Quill made 28 saves and Andover stunned Hingham, then the No. 1-ranked team in Massachusetts, 2-1. Hingham would lose just two more games and advance to the MIAA Division 1 Round of 8.
Win of the Year, Girls — North Andover’s Kat Yelsits deked the goalie and scored the overtime winner as HPNA upset Acton-Boxboro 3-2. It was one of only three losses on the season for A-B, which made the Division 1 semifinals.
Performance of the Year, Boys — Entering the game with no career varsity goals, Salem junior Jake Barton scored three goals and added three assists to lead the Blue Devils to a win over Nashua South/Pelham. He finished the season with 13 goals.
Performance of the Year, Girls — North Andover freshman Julianna Taylor turned in a whopping 50 saves, as HPNA nearly upset eventual undefeated Division 1 state champ Austin Prep, falling 2-0. Taylor later made 32 saves in a tourney loss to the Cougars.
Last-Second Win, Boys — In a battle of former Super 8 powerhouses, Andrew Duval scored with less than a minute remaining to give Central Catholic a 4-3 win over Catholic Memorial. Michael Brothers made 28 saves for the winners.
Last-Second Win, Girls — Marissa MacPherson fired a shot from the side that found its way into the net with 30 seconds left in the game to give Central Catholic a 4-3 win over Concord-Carlisle. Cara Kuczek made 25 saves for the Raiders.
YOU CAN’T STOP
BOYS
Jack Allard and Owen Kneeland, Methuen — Allard notched a team-high 18 goals, including a hat trick against Northeast and five other two-goal games. Kneeland had a hat trick against Amesbury, added three other two-goal games and ended the season with 14 goals.
Brady Rickenbach, Central Catholic — The sophomore winger tallied a pair of hat tricks, one each against Billerica and Westford Academy. He finished the winter with a team-high 14 goals to go with six assists.
Cullan Dolan and Teagan Dolan, North Andover — Cullan scored a team-high 12 goals and 10 assists, including three two-goal games. Teagan had eight goals, including a pair of two-goal performances, and a team-best 11 assists.
Brady Ferreira, Salem — The forward tallied an area-leading 24 goals and 25 assists in 23 games, including five two-goal performances, one against Division 1 finalist Bedford. That came after scoring five goals as a junior.
GIRLS
Lauren Adams, Andover — The two-time Eagle-Tribune girls hockey All-Star was at it again this winter, scoring 14 goals. She scored twice in a tourney win over Franklin and added two more goals in a victory over rival HPNA. In four varsity seasons, she scored 67 career goals.
Brooke Rogers, Brooks — The North Andover resident tallied 12 goals, including a hat trick in a victory over Tilton. She scored 21 goals as a sophomore, before her junior season was cancelled by COVID-19.
Kat Yelsits, HPNA — The defenseman emerged as a top scoring threat, tallying 10 goals. She had a pair of two-goal games, one in a tourney victory over Mansfield. She scored once in the Round of 16, and had 33 career goals.
Jessica Driscoll, Methuen/Tewksbury — The senior Rivier recruit scored a girls area-high 20 goals. She recorded three hat tricks and three more two-goal. The MVC/DCL Division 1 MVP scored her 100th career point on Feb. 12.
NOTE: Central Catholic and Pinkerton girls did not report results/statistics
PUCK STOPS HERE
BOYSJJ Quill, Andover — In his long-awaited first year as starter, the senior delivered a 2.30 goals-against average. He made 28 saves to blank Billerica. He’s also a goalie in lacrosse, who will play at Pace.
Michael Brothers, Central Catholic — The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star and 2022 MVC Division 1 co-MVP finished the winter with a 2.27 goals-against average. He made 26 saves to blank Waltham and 28 saves to beat Catholic Memorial.
Cal Pruett and Dylan Soucy, Haverhill — The duo split time, and were both crucial to the Hillies’ success. Soucy finished with a 2.73 goals-against average, and led a huge win over Methuen, while Pruett had a 3.45 GAA.
Owen O’Brien and Noah Page, Methuen — Freshman Owen O’Brien wasn’t listed on a preseason roster, but broke out with a 2.00 goals-against average and two shutouts. The junior Page added a 2.78 GAA and one shutout.
Troy Takesian, North Andover — The sophomore appeared in every game for the Scarlet Knights, delivering a 2.38 goals-against average, including 33 saves in a win over Acton-Boxboro.
Colby Savageau, Salem — The sophomore led area boys with three shutouts, including two straight against Bishop Brady and Nashua North, to go with a 2.86 goals-against average and .878 save percentage.
GIRLS
Lillian Jagger, Andover — The senior four-year starter was again a force, delivering a 1.70 goals-against average and six shutouts. She twice blanked Billerica/Chelmsford and shut out Franklin in the Division 2 first round.
Julianna Taylor, Haverhill — The freshman was in net for every game, finishing the winter with an area-best 1.60 goals-against average. She had five shutouts, one against Methuen/Tewksbury, and allowed more than three goals in just two games.
Michelle Kusmaul, Methuen — The senior second-year starter was a steadying force for the young Red Rangers. She notched a 1.61 goals-against average, with a shutout of HPNA.
THEY HAVE NEXT
A new varsity hockey team could soon be joining the Eagle-Tribune area ranks.
The first-year Salem High girls hockey team played a club schedule this winter, with the goal of becoming a varsity program.
One of the athletes leading the charge was Salem High freshman Grace Hoover, who helped recruit players and coaches. The Blue Devils ended up with 25 players — 23 skaters and two goalies — many using donated gear gathered by Grace and her junior sister Faith Hoover. A GoFundMe page raised $4,045.
Salem would join Pinkerton as the only Eagle-Tribune area New Hampshire girls teams.
Timberlane hockey also returned to action this winter, two years after the school discontinued the program. It was small steps forward for coach Bill Brown‘s squad, but having the Owls back on the ice was a good sign. Remember, it was only in 2009 when Timberlane won a state hockey title.
TWITTER: DWillisET
