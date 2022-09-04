LAWRENCE -- Matthias Latham could have a giant list of personal goals for the upcoming season.
“1,000 yards rushing and a lot of touchdowns -- I haven’t put a number on it yet,” the Central Catholic senior joked. “On defense, a few picks, a lot of pass breakups and a lot of tackles.”
But that’s not what he’s here for in preseason. It’s not what drove him in the heat of summer, and it’s certainly not going to affect him on the field this fall.
“Senior year it’s a big year for me, especially coming off the Super Bowl loss,” Latham said. “(The Division 1 championship loss to Springfield Central) has driven me. It’s driven the whole team to get back and get that ring this year.”
One of three returning Eagle-Tribune All-Stars/2022 Raider captains, Latham will again be a busy man this fall, starting at safety and running back.
He rushed for 422 yards, caught 22 passes for 454 yards, made 97 tackles and scored 13 TDs as an All-Scholastic junior for the Raiders.
Still, it feels a bit different this time around.
“We’re a younger team, and there’s a lot of learning experiences along the way,” Latham said. “Being a captain, I try to help the new guys as much as I can.”
Some things remain the same. Raider coach Chuck Adamopoulos expects big plays at big times and constant leadership, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“He’s got incredible intelligence on defense, making calls, making sure we line up and react properly,” said Adamopoulos.
“Back when he was a freshman, Joey Howshan was a senior, and Matthias followed his lead. He paid attention and learned. He stepped right in as a sophomore.
“Offensively, he’s kind of mean when he runs. He came up with a lot of big plays for us last year.”
Latham, who has one offer from Stonehill already, hopes to come flying out of the gate for the schools who are looking for a little more film on him before committing.
He’s put the work in. And incredibly, the season opener at home against that same Springfield Central program awaits.
“It’s a lot but it’s starting to sink in. I felt like we had a month to go before this game, and now it’s down to five days,” said Latham. “We can’t wait.”
THE NEW GUNSLINGER
Much has been made about the arrival at quarterback of sophomore Blake Hebert, who played understudy to Ayden Pereira (now at UMaine) but already has D-1 college offers from UMass and UConn.
“It’s big shoes to fill. Having Ayden three years, you start taking for granted the things he could do,” said Adamopoulos.
“So far, Blake has done a really good job. He’s just a sophomore, he’s going to keep getting better as he goes along.”
At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Hebert has all the tools. He lacks the seasoning and the experience, but with Central’s brutal schedule, that should come along pretty quickly.
IMPACT PLAYERS ABOUND
Notre Dame recruit Preston Zinter makes a bit of an adjustment, sliding inside on defense from his outside linebacker spot, joining fellow tri-captain Sean Mercuri.
“Zinter looks good. The best part about him is the leadership he brings as a captain. He’s made the change, and he’s acclimating himself to that,” said Adamopoulos. “Mercuri led our team in tackles last year. It’s his third year starting inside. He’ll be a factor at running back, too.”
Up front, there are holes to fill, but the Raiders have a pair of returning blocks on which to build.
“(Senior) Jaden Wiggins is the leader of the linemen. He’s back at guard and defensive tackle, and has looked good at both so far,” said Adamopoulos.
“Presley Titus, who started as a sophomore at tackle, will be playing on both sides this year.”
A pair of hoop standouts take on major roles again this fall.
Marcus Rivera is expected to be a force at outside linebacker.
Markys Bridgewater has locked down one of the corner spots and should be in the receiver rotation as well.
Another receiver to watch is Ty Cannistraro. A year ago, he caught four passes in the title game and proved to be a valuable, reliable target.
“Zinter and Mercuri are going to have great years,” said Latham. “Marcus Rivera is a key guy in our defense. Jaden Wiggins, offensive and defensive line, he’s a dawg. And Ty Cannistraro, offense/defense, he’s a stud.”
ODDS AND ENDS
Senior Mikey Ryan returns as one of the most lethal place-kickers in the region. “He’s a legit threat,” said Adamopoulos. “He works hard at it, and kicks the ball right off the turf (without a block) that should make him interesting to the colleges. He’s kicking it well. It’s great to have him and our punter (Cannistraro) back.” …
For the third straight year, Central Catholic opens with Springfield Central and Saint John’s Prep, two of the premier power programs in the state perennially. Saint John’s of Shrewsbury and Barnstable High round out the non-league slate.
