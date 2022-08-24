SALEM, N.H. — David Jacques says he was talked into wrestling. His football coach Steve Abraham brings up a costly game of H-O-R-S-E on the hoop court that sent Jacques to the mat last winter. If Jacques is going to be honest, it was neither.
“There wasn’t an indoor track season because of Covid junior year, so with wrestling I had a chance to win something.”
The Salem High School senior takes that simple drive to win — simply and succinctly — every time he steps onto the football field for a practice, game, or even something as abstract as a summer workout.
“Tough kid and he’s a competitor,” said Abraham. “Last year, when we lost in the state semis, he was the most visibly upset of all our kids. Winning means so much to him.”
An absolutely sculpted, 5-foot-9, 185-pounder, Jacques takes the lead role in the Salem ground game this fall, waiting his turn and tearing it up in the fullback role in front of Eagle-Tribune All-Stars and Division I South first-teamers Aidan McDonald and Tommy Ahlers.
“David should be a 1,000-yard rusher for us. In our offense, a lot of guys get the ball, but David has the power, speed and ability that you look for. He’ll be our featured back,” said Abraham. “If he goes well, we’ll go well.”
Jacques has the makeup. As a junior, he was third at the state wrestling Meet of Champions and followed it up last spring with a runner-up effort in the 110 hurdles at the outdoor track Meet of Champions. He translates to a potential two-sport state titlist.
But first, Jacques is looking to keep Salem right where it has been (five straight state semifinal trips) — in the heart of the Division I championship chase.
“We’re going to be pretty decent. I think a lot of people are looking down on us because of what we lost from last year,” said Jacques. “I don’t think they realize what we have coming back, and I don’t think they realize the work we’ve been putting in the weight room.
“(Last year’s state semis loss to Londonderry) was a lot of small mistakes, not holding the ball right, not staying on our blocks, not following our keys on defense. We’ve been working towards (making amends for that) all summer, three days a week, bright and early, 7 a.m., two hours a day, we’ve been out on that field.”
Jacques seems so comfortable in that leadership role, taking on the bulk of the ground work.
“There’s a lot of pressure on me, a lot of big shoes to fill with Aidan and Tommy leaving,” said Jacques. “But I’m ready. I’ve got most of the plays down, speed’s there, strength is there, so I’m not too worried about it.”
SIZING UP SALEM
The way Salem traditionally moves the football on the ground, the offensive line has to produce.
Salem has one true starter back on the offensive front, and he’s a good one, senior Trevor Darisse, a 295-pounder who started on both sides of the ball.
“He might have been the best lineman we had on the field by the end of last year,” said Abraham, who noted that Darisse bench-presses 350 pounds and is approaching 500 pounds on the squat rack. “He looks like a refrigerator out there. If we can keep him healthy and on the field, we’re going to be pretty stout up front defensively.”
Two of the more rugged Blue Devils in the senior class slide into the guard spots. Luke Mazeka converts from tight end, and Josh Mangion slides up from the fullback spot.
“Both guys have really bought in,” said Abraham. “Mangion is a tough kid and an athlete. Mazeka is a physical monster, 200 pounds of shredded muscle.
Matt Doyle, who started on the defensive line last year, moves into one of the tackle spots on offense. He’ll be a key performer.
BACKFIELD IN MOTION
There’s a new man behind center for Salem with Nolan Lumley taking charge.
“At six-feet tall, he’s a pretty good runner, and that allows us to do more of the play-action things we like to do,” said Abraham. “He’s paid his dues. He’s a good kid and good leader.”
There will be more of the football on the ground with the non-Jacques carries being shared by Gavin Simone, Justice Casado and sophomores Kevin Todisco and Talen Walton.
Sam Jones and Josh Brady, who played some serious defense at the corner, will play tight end on offense. Sophomore Calen Smith is an athletic basketball player with some serious hands at receiver.
One more big hitter to watch is sophomore Danny Hughes, who returns after starting at middle linebacker as a freshman.
ODDS AND ENDS
Salem’s preseason theme quote?
“For us the magic number is 3,000 yards rushing, that will put us in the playoff mix,” said Abraham.
Speaking of the playoffs, Abraham was no fan of the new format with three conferences in the division and 13 teams making the playoffs.
“At first I didn’t like the new format. I don’t like change. I enjoyed the way it was,” said Abraham,
But since? The coach is on board.
The rivalries with the likes of Pinkerton, Windham and Londonderry remain intact with the Central Conference.
He also likes the chance to play an extra game, meaning everyone has to play nine games and can add a 10th in the bye week.
Salem, for instance, added a date with Mass. power Wachusett Regional and UConn-commit Tucker McDonald at QB.
One interesting take from Abraham on the new system? Instead of playing the state title game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, he’d prefer it to be on Turkey Day itself.
Of course, he’s a traditionalist. As a player at Salem, Abraham participated in four straight Border Bowls against Haverhill High.
