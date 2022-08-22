WINDHAM, N.H. — Aiden Goss thought about starting at middle linebacker for his high school team. He dreamed about it and then going on to play college ball.
One number always woke him up, though, ending all those positive thoughts.
“I took a look at myself, and I thought, I can’t be playing linebacker with a 5.2 (second) 40-yard dash,” said the incoming Windham High senior.
Embracing coach Jack Byrne’s “speed kills” mentality, Goss did something about it in the offseason.
“Coach Byrne prioritizes speed training. We’re focused on speed, not so much endurance. We’re trying to be the fastest, strongest team,” Goss said. “So now I’ve gotten it down to 4.7, and I’m excited to see what I can do.”
What Goss has done, so far in the early going, is earn the spot he had hoped for as the starting “Mike” or middle linebacker, for Windham this fall. He’ll still be at his customary spot at left tackle on offense as well, but the move from defensive end to backer has folks fired up on Mount Jaguar.
“He’s 5-10 or 5-11, 210 pounds or so, but he’s a brick, and he’s really tough,” said Byrne. “He’s really solid, real mature, really growing and he’s going to be an excellent college football player, too.
“We’re putting a huge priority on top speed here, not just with him, and it’s definitely paid off. The work he did in the weight room helped, too, it’s a good reminder that if you focus on something, it happens.”
Goss and the Jags have taken the offseason seriously. A 1-8 campaign in 2021 will do that to a team, especially a program with a rich tradition despite the school’s relatively short existence.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up over the offseason, start lifting, I mean kids you wouldn’t expect. Last year was definitely a learning experience. I can see the difference between this year’s teams and past teams,” said Goss.
“We need to have guys be accountable here. There were guys last year in the offseason, who you could tell left a lot on the table in the offseason. I don’t see that here now. Everyone got a membership to a local gym. We’d have 20 guys going there every day. It was great to see guys coming together like that and putting the work in.”
Of course, Windham will have its hands full again this fall, playing in the rugged Central Conference in Division I.
Power programs like Pinkerton, Londonderry and Salem stand in their immediate way.
“If we’re comparing ourselves to them, we’re not improving. We just have to focus on ourselves,” said Goss. “If we do that, I think we can compete with anyone in the state. I’m not worried about any team. I’m focused on us. and I think that’s what we’re all doing as a whole.”
Goss has turned himself into a college prospect through this process. The goals for the upcoming year are clearly chiseled.
“I want to be all-state, it’s a big goal I’ve always had,” he said. “And I just want to make the playoffs. That would be really big for us. We definitely can. We have talent top to bottom. We have big names, kids who can make splash plays for us, and we’ve got a bunch of bruisers in the trenches.
“It’s just great to see we have a complete roster, no holes.”
JAG TALK
Byrne welcomed upwards of 90 candidates to the fold this summer, including what he considers to be a rock-solid senior class.
“I look at how they’ve come together, it shows a lot. It’s so easy to be positive and have fun with what they’re doing, while we work,” said Byrne. “They love being here and working together.”
In all, Windham returns seven starters on each side of the ball.
Quarterback Josh Sweeney is back for his senior year.
“We’re a shotgun, triple-option offense, and it was going to take some time to develop,” said Byrne. “Josh was a basketball guy growing up, but he’s really coming on. He’s really starting to get a grasp of it.”
Joining Sweeney in the backfield are bruisers Tiger An and Kavi Patel.
“Both are big and fast, so they have the potential to break one,” said Byrne.
THAT WINNING MENTALITY
The 1-8 record a year ago was not indicative of what Windham could have been a year ago.
“A lot of it football growing pains. I think between our staff and our players, we definitely went through that,” said Byrne. “We lost so many one-score games, or games that were decided on one big play. There were signs that we were close, but as a team we have to make things happen to get over the top.”
Outside, there is depth at receiver with Bryan Desmarais and David Croteau returning at the boundary spots, and Brandon Beland patrolling the slot with Jake Micicche.
Up front, the offensive line group has set the tone for the program.
“The offensive line has really exceeded my expectations. They’re tough and smart,” said Byrne. “The weight room is running itself right now. It’s a culture thing. They’re showing up without us having to pull kids in. They’re waiting on us to open the weight room doors.
Goss, Joe Lisa, Drew Sanford and Julian Filadoro all return there.
ODDS AND ENDS
The quote to sum up the theme for Windham this preseason?
Coach Byrne on the dedication of his team to speed … “They’d rather race each other in the 40 (for conditioning) than do 100-yard bear crawls.” …
Looking for some unsung Jaguars ready to step up?
Keep an eye on defensive end Henry Ntoro.
“He just started playing football last year,” said Byrne. “He’s a track star who we thought might fit at linebacker or defensive back. But he’s come on strong at end.”
Aidan Goss added his two cents on the subject of newcomers to watch:
“(Lineman) Dylan Kim is a 300-pound beast, and Christian Parsons is an underclassman who is going to make varsity impact.” …
As for some holes that needed to be filled in the secondary, it looks like Jake Joyce and Matt Desmarais have stepped up, while the skill guys on offense will fill out the rotation.
ON THE SCHEDULE
Windham opens the year with a tough one against Pinkerton Academy in the opener at home on Sept. 3. The Jags, in the new Division I format, compete in the Central Conference.
“I like the format. It’s exactly what we needed (as a Division),” said Byrne. “We love that we have a bye that we could fill with an out-to-state team. We will do that down the road. This week our bye is week 9, so we chose not to.
“The conference, with teams like Pinkerton, Salem and Londonderry, helps us get better. We love having them around. It’s always going to be challenging, but in the end it gets us better.”
