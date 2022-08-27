ANDOVER — Returning 22 starters from a team that won five games a year ago might present the opportunity for complacency to creep in at Andover High.
Not on Jason Osborne’s watch. Don’t even think about it.
“We had our weight room schedule, and he didn’t miss a lift,” said Golden Warriors coach E.J. Perry. “And on his own he went out and organized his own workout sessions outside. Every day, he’d have a dozen of our linemen out there working his own program.”
A two-year captain and three-year starter in the trenches for the Warriors, Osborne invested plenty in this, his senior campaign — first because of the talent all around him that Andover has returning but also because he’s a realist. and this year matters.
“Everyone knows senior year, Friday night lights, it’s the biggest time of football of their lives,” said Osborne, a sectional placer for the Warriors’ wrestling team last winter. “It’s the most fun you can have, so everyone dedicated their time, stopped everything they had going, and came to lifts and runs.
“The commitment is 100 percent here.”
According to Perry, that kind of “commitment” certainly starts with Osborne.
“Jason Osborne has been the heart and soul of Andover football since his freshman year. He has been a linemen’s lineman — big, strong, loves hitting,” said Perry. “He’s someone that every player leans on. While he is tough and mean on the field, he is extremely compassionate to all the players on the team and his friends inside of Andover High School.”
The responsibility is not lost on the player.
“Captain means a lot. It’s special leading a group of people that cares about football so much. It’s really a good culture to be in, so it’s special to be considered a leader among so many hard workers and good people.”
On the field, he expects the Warriors to definitely improve.
“We look a lot better. We were really young last year, it’s good to have so much experience,” said Osborne.
“All five offensive linemen have experience. We’re ready for a good year, ready to knock some heads around.”
On offense, Osborne will hopefully be able to settle in at left guard, although he has seen time at center and tackle in his career as well.
The unit, with senior Stephen Medeiros and juniors Liam Finn, Ryan Zannoni and Brady Carolson has been sharp in the early going.
Osborne, while cherishing this year for what it is, says he’s not done in football. He’s excited to think about the future in college. But first things first. The road to a shot at a potential Merrimack Valley Conference title starts here.
“His father was a college football player, and he understands the down-and-dirty mentality,” said Perry. “He’ll play defensive tackle on defense and guard on offense, That’s not easy going had for 75-80 hard plays a night in the trenches like that.
The thing about Jason? He loves it.”
ONE LAST RIDE
It feels like Scotty Brown and Lincoln Beal have been lighting up MVC scoreboards for the last decade.
Together, the Warriors backfield duo have simply shredded defenses for the better part of the last three years.
Brown enters his fourth season as the starting QB with 3,464 yards passing and 1,301 rushing with 53 combined TDs. Beal has run the football 318 times for 1,979 yards in three seasons then unleashed one of the most prolific pass-catching years in area history, catching 57 balls for 1,038 yards and a dozen TDs as a junior.
Priority one for Andover will be getting Beal, already a two-time All-Scholastic, back on the field as an offseason injury has kept him out of practice to date.
Coach Perry says all the news is good on that front, which is good to hear for the Warriors.
“Obviously, for three years, between him and Brown, they’ve been the offense,” said Perry. “When we’ve had good lines, he’s been phenomenal running the football.
“Brown has had a productive off-season getting bigger, stronger and faster and while he will continue his career as a baseball player at the UMass Lowell, his first love is football and he has some unfinished business.”
SIZING UP THE WARRIORS
One glance at the Warriors in camp, and you see that the aforementioned commitment to the weight room in the offseason was shared up and down the roster.
“You look at a kid like Brian McSweeney, and he’s gone from like 180 to 200 pounds. He’s clearly done the work in the weight room,” said Perry. “Another big surprise could be Will Sheehan, who’s really taken a jump at defensive end and tight end.”
Defensively, the Warriors are hoping for an across-the-board upgrade, and will switch to more of a 4-3 look up front.
Medeiros and Kayden Houth look to lead the way up front.
Evan Hadad and Sammy Joseph will be other potential big hitters to watch out there.
Meanwhile, the highly-touted freshman, Dante Berger, has come in as advertised.
The 5-11, 185-pound halfback/defensive back is expected to see time on both sides of the ball immediately.
ODDS AND ENDS
Andover picked up a couple of experienced veterans as coordinators this year.
Haverhill’s Rob Pike, a former head coach at Lowell and Salem (N.H.) High takes over the offense, while ex-Danvers High boss Shawn Theriault, who has plenty of college level coaching experience, will run the defense. …
Andover football is clearly prospering under Perry. This fall, the Warriors welcomed over 120 candidates combined. …
The Warriors open on the road at Shrewsbury High School on Sept. 9.
