HAVERHILL -- Adrian Sarrette’s youth football career lasted minutes.
“Growing up I was kind of soft. It was fourth grade or something for the Raiders,” Sarrette said. “I took one hit and quit.”
Fast forward eight years and folks around the Merrimack Valley Conference would call Sarrette, a conference all-star last fall, a liar. The senior two-way back for Haverhill High is just too good for that one to be believed.
“He does everything for us,” said Hillies coach Tim O’Connor, who will likely play Sarrette this year at safety on defense and nearly all the skill spots except QB on offense.
“He’s everywhere on the field, our best athlete. He’s my fastest guy and just creates mismatches.”
Sarrette says and does all the right things. He’s a team-first guy and his teammates noticed it.
“He has grown physically and emotionally over the years to the point that he was named captain by his peers,” said O’Connor of the 5-10, 160-pounder.
The attitude comes naturally.
“You know, I really don’t have any individual goals, I just want to win,” said Sarrette.
“I started playing freshman football here, and I’ve loved it ever since. It’s like a brotherhood here.”
It’s not just in Sarrette’s words. Last year, he was swapped in and out of the QB spot, yielding to sophomore James Farrell this year for the last time. All Sarrette has done is embrace the utility/big play role.
“Whatever it takes,” Sarrette said. “I just want to be on the field.
“I like playing a physical sport. It gets my anger up, whenever I need to. When I have a little stuff to get out, my frustrations … It’s a good thing for me.”
FARRELL EARNS HIS SPOT
It was a tumultuous freshman season for Farrell, who has now grown to 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.
He earned the varsity starting spot to start the 2021, probably a little prematurely, then was taken out when the Hillies went to a double-tight end, inside running game.
Farrell showed some heart, according to the coach.
“As painful as it was, I’m glad I threw him to the wolves early,” said O’Connor of the learning experience. “Then he went down to freshman and JV and got his confidence back in the second half of the year.
“He’s really worked at his craft and gotten better. He was a weight room maniac and he’s matured in leaps and bounds. He dedicated himself in the offseason and it shows here now.”
Farrell is the first sophomore starter at QB for O’Connor since Broghean McGovern, who went on to play at Division 1 Bryant University. He’s also a huge part of the first class of products from the new, revamped “Junior Hillies” program.
Farrell will have an array of targets to work with, including halfbacks Brian Dumont and Davon Willette. Jack Ivancic, Devin Carreiro, Fode Bangoura and tight end Gabe Grzyboski could all get their chances to make plays in the passing game.
ODDS AND ENDS
Haverhill’s got some size and experience up front in returners James Mcaninch, Pedro Escoto and Argelis Estevez leading the way on the offensive line. …
O’Connor welcomed some key parts of the Hillies hoop team to the fold with Jeremy Valdez, Alejandro Delgado and Jhonaton Wallis providing athleticism and a bit of defensive attitude.
“Wallis is mean out there on the field and we like that,” said O’Connor. “I’ve got no complaints about the physicality from this group. They hunt on defense out there.” …
Defensively, all three linebackers return in O’Connor’s 4-3 scheme: Willette, Justin Fischer and Jake Bourque, who started as the “Mike” or middle linebacker as a freshman. …
The Haverhill program put Covid-19 in the rear-view mirror and that attitude paid huge dividends in the offseason where O’Connor saw his participation rates more than double.
“I think the recent downward swing we’ve had really has made the kids hungry,” he said. …
Haverhill opens up at home against Beverly High on Sept. 9.
