DERRY, N.H. – Chances are, it would not have mattered. Both Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert have been connected through football for just about a decade now. Why not finish the job, right?
Of all people, it was Merrimack College baseball coach Brian Murphy who provided the final nail in the decision.
“I think both of us wanted to play one more year, but we certainly talked about not playing,” said Yennaco, who along with Albert has committed to playing D-1 baseball for Murphy and the Warriors.
“In the end, the only way we wouldn’t play would be if (Murphy) said we shouldn’t. And he was all in. College coaches love multi-sport athletes. He definitely encouraged us to play.”
Teammates since the third grade, Yennaco and Albert are captains and four-year starters with the Astros who finished at 7-3 a year ago, falling to eventual champ Londonderry in the state quarterfinals. So, yeah, the heat was on for the duo to play.
But Albert, who suffered a Week 3 groin injury that ended his junior season last fall, there was plenty to ponder.
“It crossed my mind not to play, but it went back to it being my last year of football,” said Albert. “That injury made me think. That’s definitely the risk going into the season, but my main focus is on staying healthy and helping this football team. I know that if I didn’t play, it would be something I would regret so much more in the future.”
The football folks at The Academy have to be ecstatic with the choices.
With Yennaco and Albert, you’re talking about two of the more dynamic two-way threats in the state. Yennaco earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star status as a junior, and Albert certainly was on his way to becoming one.
Albert, a halfback/defensive back, was blazing early, rushing for 465 yards and four TDs in the three games before the injury. Yennaco, a fullback/linebacker, piled up 996 on 110 carries – 8.8 yards a try – with 16 touchdowns.
The two spent the spring together, helping the Astros to their first state baseball title since 1986. Then, they toured the East Coast this summer with the Northeast Wildcats AAU program, directed by Cole’s dad, Jay and his uncle Bruce.
But when August rolled around, the football vibes kicked in.
“It’s difficult getting back in it, especially mentally,” said Albert. “You’re using a different part of the mind. But after the first week or so it clicks.”
Yennaco, a catcher by trade, says the everyday aches and pains of the season come with the territory.
“Physically, football takes its toll, but we have plenty of resources here at school to recover from it,” he said. “You just have to be smart about it.”
Per usual in the Granite State, Pinkerton, despite some giant graduation losses, portends to be right there in the D-I mix.
“I think we’re a lot better than I thought we were coming into this,” said Albert. “We’re definitely looking good.”
Yennaco says that having Albert in full gear here, will be pivotal to Pinkerton’s success.
“Of course, that kid is such a game-changer. He’s such a difference maker,” said Yennaco. “His speed is so unique. You send him in motion or run him across the field, everyone flows to him. It creates so many opportunities for everyone else.”
The Astros open up on Sept. 3 at Windham.
JUNIOR DUO STEPPING UP
Junior captains are a rarity with Pinkerton Academy football. Joining the two seniors, Yennaco and Albert, as quad captains are juniors Caden Michaud and Tim Hersom.
“I have nothing to do with captains, it’s the vote of the team,” said coach Brian O’Reilly.
“It says a lot about the juniors elected, considered by the entire team to have as much impact as those seniors.
“Both of them, as juniors, can deliver exactly what we need. They earned a lot of support from their teammates, and they deserved it.”
Michaud, a starter at cornerback on defense, came into his own on the offensive side of the ball when Albert went down – he ran 19 times for 282 yards and caught six passes for 225 yards.
“He’s a big-play kid with speed and athleticism,” said O’Reilly. “He’s an excellent receiver out of the backfield, and he’s an important part of our offense, as he was last year.”
Hersom was the understudy at quarterback for Nate Campos a year ago.
“He’s a quiet leader and has control of the huddle. He’s a really good passer and leads the offense,” said O’Reilly. “This is his time to shine. This will be his team for the next two years.”
GIANT TEST SATURDAY
Scrimmages are a necessity for high school football teams to work out kinks and prepare for the regular season. Pinkerton’s final tuneup for is an absolute corker.
The Astros will host Massachusetts powerhouse St. John’s Prep of Danvers, on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Talk about loaded.
The Prep features five-star recruit Joenel Aguero at receiver and safety. Aguero recently committed to play at the University of Georgia.
Receiver Jesse Ofurie has already committed to Rutgers, and linebacker Mikey Nabbout of Andover has committed to Columbia. Receiver Stephon Patrick has Division 1 offers, including one from Merrimack College.
ODDS AND ENDS
O’Reilly took a minute at practice as his offense worked out some kinks, he watched a pair of his assistants, Jon Rich and David Gilmore, explain a point to some of his skill players. “Who would have ever believed I’d have two Londonderry guys on my staff?” he joked.
Yes, the storied Londonderry-Pinkerton football rivalry remains as strong as it’s ever been. …
Once again, the Astros get to pick from a large pool. O’Reilly had 141 candidates for the program this year. …
Finally, with the new schedule in New Hampshire and each team afforded a “bye week,” Pinkerton renewed a rivalry from the past. The Astros will play at Brockton (Mass.) High School on Saturday, October 15. …
It will be interesting to watch the progression of sophomore Matt Morrison, the son of former Astros great Kevin Morrison, who is now an assistant on the staff.
Earning a varsity letter as a freshman last fall, Matt is in some pretty lofty company.
O’Reilly’s list of frosh letter winners includes Yennaco and Albert, then goes all the way back to legend Matt Jordan in the mid-1990s.
“If a freshman is up on our varsity, he’s there for a good reason,” said O’Reilly.
