PLAISTOW — Talking about his two-sport senior standout Camden Zambrowicz, Timberlane Regional coach Kevin Fitzgerald was pretty blunt.
“He hits like a (train).”
Baseballs or running backs, coach?
“Both!”
Zambrowicz, a catcher and first baseman in the spring, has been focused mainly on the fall, where he and the Owls are coming off a monster 2021 football season. Timberlane went undefeated a year ago, and Zambrowicz earned first-team All-Division II East honors at linebacker.
“I played travel baseball this summer, but I wanted to commit myself to football, because I knew my future was with football. I wanted to work as hard as I could toward that,” said Zambrowicz.
“There were a lot of football camps, and I went to a lot of colleges. I did a lot of lifting with ‘House of Athletes’ in Methuen. Went to some linebacker sessions, just trying to stay in the best shape that I can to try to give the team as much success as we can have.”
A monster chore lies ahead for the Owls, and Zambrowicz, a National Honor Society student who recently committed to play football at Bates College in the prestigious NESCAC, is intelligent enough to understand that task.
“I did play in Division I as a freshman,” said the Owls’ four-year starter. “The kids are definitely bigger. Everyone is a little bit faster. I’m just ready to play some physical football.
“It’s a lot of hard work. Most of us have been together since sixth grade, just the chemistry we have is not like most people do. With us working together, we can get some good things done.”
Timberlane, after two successful seasons in D-II, has bumped back up to Division I. The game has changed a bit. Things are about to get a whole lot more serious on Linebrook Road.
Fitzgerald embraces that kind of attitude from his inside linebacker/right tackle. He’s grown to expect it.
“He brings a heck of a lot to the table,” said Fitzgerald of the 6-foot-1, 223-pounder. “He’s an outstanding student, an outstanding representative of the program and the community. He represents our program in a positive light all year long
“On the field, he brings leadership and physicality. He’s a very good athlete for his size, and he competes. He sets a good example for our younger guy.”
If August is any indication, Zambrowicz is going to have a heck of a fall. Things fell into place perfectly when he committed to play football at Bates. He’s still got to apply, but while most other seniors are still sorting through the process, he’s laser-focused on the future.
“It means a lot. Coach (Matt) Coyne spoke to me. I could tell he’s excited for the future … I’m excited to join it with them,” said Zambrowicz, who has no intentions on any kind of senior slide as he’s packed a pair of AP classes into his schedule for this year.
“It feels very good. It kind of just happened. I looked at my options I went to a couple different places. The connection I had with Bates, I didn’t feel it anywhere else.”
Fitzgerald agreed, finding the right spot, is huge.
“It’s a great fit academically, campus wise, and it’s a league he can compete in to be a pretty good player in that league,” said the proud coach. “I’m glad he made his decision from the academic side of it. He had all the right reasons to pick a school.”
Zambrowicz says his approach, not only in the classroom but on the field, has put him in the best position to succeed.
“I definitely apply myself. I like to stay on top of things. My organization, my willingness to not procrastinate makes me successful,” said Zambrowicz, who carries a 4.11 gpa into senior year. “I think that it does (translate to football). I like to make sure I know all my responsibilities, and having a good control of the game mentally allows me to perform physically.”
TALKING TIMBERLANE
The question most asked around Timberlane football this season is “When?”
As in, When can senior Dan Post make his return?
The junior, who racked up 873 rushing yards (11.1 yards/carry) and scored 16 touchdowns before a season-ending knee injury in the state semifinals, is back and working with the Owls, albeit on a light basis.
There’s still a ways to go, and coach Fitzgerald is certainly proceeding with caution.
“The timetable isn’t known right now. We’re hoping he can get some games in,” said Fitzgerald. “He’s been a real good player for us.”
Post and Zambrowicz are two of four Owls who started as freshmen when Timberlane went 0-9 in Division I play in 2019.
The other two with experience as starters encountering the beast are lineman Niko Langlois, who started at defensive tackle, and Malikai Colon, who started at left guard.
Senior Kaeleb Moley lettered as a frosh as a key special-teamer.
SIZING UP THE OWLS
Senior quarterback Dom Coppeta is back after missing the second half of last year with an injury, and coach Fitzgerald likes what he’s seen so far.
“He works hard at it with (former UNH standout and current QB guru) Trevor Knight, and he’s committed to trying to improve his skills,” said Fitzgerald.
Among his playmakers are junior receiver Gary Shivell, who is also the backup QB.
Outside man Jaden Mwangi is a game-breaker and could be dangerous in the return game as well. Matt Williams is a senior with big-play capability in the slot.
Stepping up for Post and the graduated Dom Pallaria in the backfield are junior Eddie DiGiulio and freshman Liam Corman.
Across the offensive line, four starters return. They are Langlois at left tackle, Colon at left guard, Moley at center and Zambrowicz at right tackle.
Senior Nick Delucia, who played important snaps a year ago in a reserve role, has the inside track on the fifth spot.
“The experience certainly helps. These guys have played a lot of football. They’ve seen what good football looks like,” said Fitzgerald. “The success we’ve had the last year or two gives them confidence that they can compete.”
Defensively, Braden Perras has looked sharp at outside linebacker, while Trey Baker returns for his third year at safety.
Williams and Mwangi also started in the secondary last year. Shivell and DiGiulio add to the mix.
“We don’t have the same depth that we have last year, but we have guys there who can play,” said Fitzgerald.
On the kicking front, the Owls could have one of the best in the game with Harrison Bloom. Talk about money under pressure, the senior had two field goals each in the state semis and finals – 21, 29, 36 and 38 yards.
NEW IN 2022
So, the Owls will compete in the East Conference of the 21-team Division-I field. Also in the East are Exeter, Winnacunnet, Spaulding, Dover, Manchester Memorial and Portsmouth-Oyster River. Timberlane’s non-conference crossovers are with Keene and Goffstown. In addition, the Owls added a Week 2 battle at home with Bishop Guertin on Sept. 9, which was originally a bye for both clubs.
Remember, 13 teams make the Division I playoffs with the three conference winners getting byes and the other 10 decided by a point-rating system.
“Our guys haven’t talked about (the move up to Division I) too much. They’re high school kids, and they’re just happy playing football,” said Fitzgerald, who welcomed 30 freshmen to the fold this month.
“That’s a good number for us, and all the guys we expected in the upper grades are back. Winning certainly helps, but we’re trying to give them a good experience regardless.”
