One of the great seasons ever in Methuen High girls soccer history ended on Thursday in the Division 1 Round of 16.
The No. 21 Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead early but fell to fifth-seeded Newton South, 3-1.
Sophomore Courtnee Pickles scored the Methuen goal, nine minutes in, with an assist to Brooke Tardugno.
Newton South answered with a pair of goals, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Methuen heaped on the pressure but just couldn’t come up with the equalizer in the second half. A late Newton South goal secured the decision.
Sam Pfeil made 12 saves on the night to help keep the Rangers in it.
Methuen closes out the year at 16-3.
NON-PLAYOFF FOOTBALL
Haverhill picked up a 35-6 non-playoff win at Lexington to move to 3-7 on the year.
Quarterback James Farrell ran for TDs of 10 and 50 yards and also tossed a touchdown pass to Alex Gomes.
The junior Gomes also threw a touchdown pass, good for 15 yards to Devin Carreiro. Davon Willette rounded out the Hillie scoring with a short TD run. ...
Lawrence High football picked up its second straight win after seven straight losses to open the year, knocking off Acton-Boxborough, 21-13.
Down 7-0, Lancer Julian Rosario hit Frendy Soler for a 47-yard touchdown. The same duo clicked for the two-point pass and an 8-7 lead.
Jadiel Gomez made it 15-7 on an 11-yard TD in the second quarter with Danny Mejia kicking the PAT.
Andy Medina kept A-B off the board with a huge forced fumble late in the half, a ball that Euryn Reyes pounced on.
A-B closed it to 15-13 in the this, but the Lancers responded with their biggest drive of the season, a 16-play possession that chewed up the clock in the fourth.
Jayden Abreu hit Medina on a 34-yard score, making it 21-13 late.
The hosts looked to try and were pressing, but Lancer KJ Spann came up with a huge sack, and on fourth-and-long, Medina delivered one more monster defensive play, locking down the receiver on a deep ball and sealing the victory.
...
Whittier Tech showed plenty of grit, rallying from down 15 points in the fourth quarter but coming up just short.
The Wildcats fell to Saugus, 21-20, on Thursday night.
Quarterback Cam West became the forced in the region to top the 2,000-yard passing mark this year. West completed 23 of 34 for 291 yards, and now has 2,262 for the year.
He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dan Knowlton, who had a big night with nine grabs for 173 yards.
Defensively, the Cats were led by Alex Green, Demetri Torres, Pat Connelly and Anthony Mondello, all of whom had quarterback sacks.
Knowlton had an interception and Will King recovered a fumble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.