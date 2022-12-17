Central Catholic scored three individual titles on the way to winning the 18-team Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament.
Reigning New England champ Nate Blanchette highlighted the day with the title at 182, while teammates Cole Glynn (106) and James Bohenko (145) hit the top of the podium as well.
“It was a great day of wrestling,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin, whose club totaled 191.5 points, outscoring runner-up Shawsheen Tech (171) and Hope High of Rhode Island (140.5).
Both Whittier Tech and North Andover had a trio of placers.
Wildcat Jeremy Rousseau made the finals at 220, dropping a tough 2-0 decision and settling for the runner-up spot.
The Knights got third-place efforts from Brendon Garcia (160) and Kyle Rhoton (126).
WAKEFIELD LISITANO MEMORIAL
For the second straight year, Methuen captured the 15-team Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament at Wakefield.
The Rangers did it in style, placing seven champions at the top of the podium and rolling up 321 points. The host team, Wakefield High, was second at 224.
Dom Gangi (113), Joe Tavares (120), Anthony DeMaio (126), Vinnie DeMaio (152), Joe Bolduc (182), Jared Rao (195) and Dylan Panas (220) were the Ranger champs. All but Bolduc took the title match via win by fall.
Greater Lawrence Tech was eighth, led by 132-pounder Dylan Smith, who scored a championship.
WAYLAND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
A couple of Merrimack Valley Conference teams headed south to the 20-team Wayland Holiday Tournament, and they took home the top two spots.
Lowell won the title with 190 points, and Haverhill was right behind in second at 178.5.
The Hillies featured a trio of champs with Brent Nicolosi (160), CJ Wood (120) and freshman Matt Harrold (220) all delivering perfect days.
“The McAninch brothers Kevin (2nd ar 170) and and Colin (3rd at 285) had great days,” said Hillie coach Tim Lawlor.
TYNGSBOROUGH BIG RED TOURNEY
Pelham High took sixth and Lawrence was 11th in the 15-team Big Red Tournament, hosted by Tyngsborough High School.
Michael Harrington, at 145, and Russell Leonard, at 220, led the way for the Pythons, taking second places.
The Pythons were 10th in the event a year ago and nearly doubled their point total this time around.
Kelyn Pena and Elijah Santell each placed fourth for the Lancers.
LONDONDERRY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Andover High scored a pair of champions at the seven-team Londonderry Holiday Tournament.
Yandel Morales took the title at 106 pounds, while there was plenty of “Luck” involved in the 138-pound final.
Andover’s Alexander Luck scored a 19-second pin for the title over Golden Warrior Adrian Luck.
