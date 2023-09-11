BEVERLY — The morning every kid left standing in the Haverhill High football program had been waiting for since the TV satellite trucks pulled up last November finally got here.
These Hillies weren’t about to let Beverly High ruin it.
All the anger, disappointment, even the rage — as Richard Crenna’s Col. Trautman told Stallone’s Rambo in First Blood – “Is over!”
“It’s great to come in and get a win. Last year, it’s kind of like in the rear-view mirror for us,” said quarterback James Farrell, who threw for 229 yards and two TDs on Saturday afternoon in a 27-14 win over the Panthers. “We’re moving forward with the program.”
Over, and “moving forward” are pretty simple words for a program that suffered through what has to be considered the lowest point in its history less than a year ago.
The much-publicized hazing incidents that cost this team a Thanksgiving game last year, rocked not just school but the city and the Merrimack Valley.
People around town openly spoke about how the egregious acts allegedly committed could have cost the school its football program. Was the “death penalty” in order for Haverhill football?
It had to be in play.
There was a recruitment phase to try and keep the athletes with the tattered program. Off-season community projects were tossed into the mix. New head coach Rob Pike focused on bringing the kids together.
Saturday morning at Hurd Field, Pike and just under 50 Hillies – metaphorically dressed in all white — took the next step in rebuilding things with the program.
“You just have to do whatever you can to put it in the rear-view mirror,” said senior Gabe Grzyboski. “We’re all over that. We just hope that everyone else (outside of the program) is over it too. We want people to know. We’re all brothers here. This was a first step.”
As positive a piece as Pike, a history teacher at the school, is, you have to figure there will be doubts surrounding the Hillies.
Win or lose, they have to do it better than everyone else, on and off the field.
Grzyboski is one of those guys that the Hillies would like to accentuate.
Saturday, the tight end was pressed into service at center, out of need. No. 7 became No. 75.
“Got to do what’s best for the team … whatever the team needs, I’m there,” said Grzyboski.
Nah. Grzyboski was everywhere. Defensively, he tormented Beverly, leaving everything he had out there on the turf.
Apparently, losing the final game of the 2022 season did not sit well.
“It was crushing, not being able to play a Thanksgiving game,” he said. “All of us were just waiting to get back on the field, to get together as a team.”
Pike and the Hillies can certainly use more of that. Every little bit will help.
Haverhill should brace for the critics. Hopefully, the Hillies are resilient and can endure.
“We’ve put it behind us. I’m just playing football with my friends,” said the QB Farrell. “(What happened) will always be a reminder. You just have to compartmentalize and realize that it has nothing to do with anything we do now.”
The challenge of the MVC is tough enough. But with the extenuating circumstances leading into the season, days like Saturday must be savored.
“They’re all special … Football wins are hard. We all know that,” said Pike.
“I love this team. I love the city, so yeah, it feels good.”
