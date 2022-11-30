Thomas Fournier had been playing the “I Beat Burt” contest for several years. Then, during the pandemic in 2020, his wife Gail Fournier, thought she’d give it a try, for something to do.
“It looked like fun, so I figured I’d give it a try, too,” said Gail.
She ended up winning three T-shirts in 2020. and the rest is history.
“We follow the Patriots and watch football on Sundays,” said Tom.
As for dinner, it is scheduled “between” games, of course, sometimes including their two children and three grandchildren.
As for strategy, they pick games separately. After they are done, they compare. Then they compare to Burt’s picks in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune sports section.
Tom, 68, retired from Flowserve Lawrence Pumps in 2016 while Gail retired from Hannaford Bakery in 2019.
They don’t have high hopes for the 2022 Patriots, but both are there through thick and through thin.
“I like if they are a .500 team,” he noted. “But I hope they will do better.”
Personally, with Tom Brady gone, Gail, who played basketball at St. Mary’s in Lawrence, says her favorite player is Matthew Judon.
A few weeks ago her grandson was over the house watching games and had played the contest too. He had enough correct picks to win, but missed the tiebreaker.
No worry, though.
“I gave one of my T-shirts,” she said. “It was no problem. I have a few of them.”
As for Week 12, going into the Monday night game (Pittsburgh at Indianapolis), Gail had figured her odds were good she’d already won a T-shirt being she had more correct picks than Burt and was only two points off the first tiebreaker (Chiefs total points).
Tom, though, needed the Steelers to upset the Colts to win. and they did.
“We knew going in that the Steelers had to win,” said Gail. “It was a nice treat, that we both won.”
As for the Week 12 list of winners, all had nine or more correct picks and within two points of the Chiefs point total of 26 (Pats game on Thanksgiving wasn’t included).
Week 12 winners
Lisa Hanson of Newton, N.H.
Diane Remington of Methuen
Thomas Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Gail Fournier of Derry, N.H.
Don Markey of North Andover
John Ford of Seabrook, N.H.
Chip Holdsworth of Methuen
George Dionne of Haverhill
Dan Apice of Windham, N.H.
Neil Bateson of Methuen
