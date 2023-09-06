The “I Beat Burt” contest will begin its 27th season today (online) and tomorrow in the newspaper.
Each Wednesday and Thursday, our newest “I Beat Burt” picks graphic will be in print. Every Tuesday it will be posted online (go to our website www.eagletribune.com/beatburt).
Also, every Wednesday the previous week’s T-shirt winners will be announced.
Every week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded for those that pick more winners than Bill Burt. The first tiebreaker is the points point total. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections.
